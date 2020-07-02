Investors Cheer Employment Report, Facebook News: What Moved Markets This Week (Video)

The roundtable share their favorite articles and news coverage of the week.

Guest Jason Aycock, senior editor media and telecoms, joins the podcast to shed light on the social media stalwart.

Facebook made a lot of news this week but in the end was also higher.

The week culminated with monthly non-farm payrolls that beat expectations. Investors cheered the news, bidding up risk assets.

Alpha TALKS is a weekly video covering what moved markets this week, featuring a panel of Seeking Alpha editors.

Hosted by Nathaniel E. Baker, Contributing Editor, and a featuring a holiday week-shortened roundtable of:

Steve Alpher, Managing Editor News and co-host Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader podcast;

Jason Aycock, Senior Editor Media and Telecoms.

Big Picture

Non-farm payrolls beat expectations, with 4.8 million new jobs created in June versus 2.9 million anticipated. But weekly unemployment claims printed at 1 million for the 15th week in a row, in line with expectations.

Markets rallied in a shortened trading week. Might investors be too sanguine about the weekly claims however.

Stocks On The Move

Facebook (FB) was in the news after a significant drop over ad boycotts announced last week. It rebounded this week as some analysts said much of the damage was priced in. The question remains what happens next month with advertisers, according to the guest.

Articles and New Stories That Caught Our Eye This Week

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.