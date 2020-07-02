As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) has taken a strong hit for several quarters with shares continuing to hit new lows.

In this piece, I will look into the fundamental drivers which have propelled shares to fresh lows over the past few months and argue that the downtrend is nearing an end. Specifically, I believe that investors should look to either cover short positions or initiate fresh long positions in the coming weeks to capture a seasonal switch in gas fundamentals.

Natural Gas Markets

To start this piece off, let’s take a look at the 5-year range of inventories.

The above chart shows a fairly bearish history for natural gas for the past few quarters. Starting in the spring of 2019, natural gas inventories began to climb against the seasonal averages of inventories. This momentum of above-average seasonal figures has largely continued through almost every month between April of 2019 and today. As of the past few weeks, inventories have taken a shot at the top of the 5-year range.

If we were strictly to examine the above chart, the only logical conclusion would be that natural gas fundamentals are very bearish. However, to understand where gas prices are likely headed in the future, we need to understand what changes may be felt in the gas supply and demand balance going forward.

For example, since April of 2019 through the first part of this year, a consistent theme of gas fundamentals was non-stop production increases.

However, if you examine the above chart, you’ll noticed that the pace of growth in natural gas production from the major shale regions starting stalling at the beginning of this year. This trajectory is expected to continue going forward with the latest STEO calling for production to continue falling through at least 2021.

In other words, one of the most bearish factors upon the balance (growing production) is set to decline going forward. The key driver here is of course the precipitous drop in drilling activity seen across the board in response to low prices.

Ultimately, this will perhaps be the largest swing in the supply and demand balance which essentially means that we should pay extra-close attention to revisions to this forecast going forward. At present, the EIA is expecting for the total amount of gas produced to continue falling until we reach a point where price corrects to the point of incentivizing production to return.

We can see a historic case of this in a long-run view of the rig count compared to price in 2016 – a time in which prices and drilling fell. During this period, it took several months of rising prices before drilling activity picked back up in late 2016.

Ultimately, I believe the same thing will play out this time, but the key question is “When?” While it is possible for prices and production to continue dropping for several months, I believe we are actually fairly close to the seasonal inflection point. I base this on a long-run view of historic patterns in the cyclicality of inventories.

The above chart shows the year-over-year changes in inventories compared to the price of natural gas. There’s a clear pattern that makes perfect economic sense: as inventories build, prices tend to fall. Conversely, as inventories draw, prices tend to rise.

However, what is not so obvious is the fact that gas inventories tend to follow a fairly predictable seasonal oscillation in which gas inventories can only increase or decrease on a seasonal basis to a certain point. For example, we over the past 10 years, gas inventories have seen seasonal increases in stocks stall out around the range of 800-1000 BCF – a range which we hit earlier this year. What is very interesting to note here is that this metric – year-over-year change in inventories – is actually predictive of future price movements in natural gas.

What the above chart shows is that at the extremes, a year-over-year change in inventories tends to be fairly predictive of the changes in natural gas in the year following the observed change. For example, a few weeks ago we saw the year-over-year change in natural gas peak out at about 900 BCF. Historically speaking, we have never seen inventories build by this much and witnessed the price drop over the next year. Specifically, on average natural gas actually rallies by about 50% in the year following a large build in stocks comparable to what we witnessed through a few weeks ago.

The implication of the above data is that natural gas is poised to rally strongly over the next year. However, we can’t base our analysis purely on a pattern in the data – we need to understand what is driving the pattern to see if it holds up and is likely to repeat.

What I believe the above pattern essentially shows is the commodity cycle at work. When inventories have built strongly for a period, prices tend to fall and therefore production tends to fall as well – all else equal – in the typical commodity cycle. We are currently seeing this theoretical construct at work in the data in that production truly is in freefall in response to declining prices.

In other words, given that fundamentals are behaving in line with what we would expect in a typical commodity cycle, it makes sense that the remainder of the cycle will be completed – prices will rise to the point where production is incentivized once again. In other words, a strong rally over the next year is in line with both immediate fundamentals and economic theory for commodities.

Ultimately, I am bullish natural gas based on the above analysis. As a check-figure, I also look at the EIA’s projections and at present, they are expecting the price of natural gas to rally by about 67% over the next year. Given the strong fundamental pattern coupled with declining inventories as well as the EIA’s impartial projection, I believe that gas prices are poised to turn in the near future.

About BOIL

Prior to moving from this piece, let’s say a brief word about BOIL. BOIL is an ETF which is provided by ProShares and gives a double-leveraged return of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex. This index holds the front month of natural gas futures and then rolls exposure into the second month futures contracts a few weeks before expiry.

I have covered this in depth in a previous BOIL piece, so I’ll just briefly mentioned it here. But a key problem with BOIL’s methodology is that it is suffering from roll yield in a market which tends to see heavy contango (futures contracts priced above the spot price).

The basic problem of roll yield is that futures converge towards the spot price during a typical month (because futures become the spot commodity after expiry). This means that if futures are above the spot price on average, futures are declining in value in relation to the spot for convergence to occur. This results in losses for shareholders of the ETF when return is compared to the spot price of natural gas.

At present, I estimate that these losses are in the territory of 20-30% per year. Ultimately, the volatile nature of natural gas will likely dwarf these changes, but the impact is still material. For this reason, I suggest that investors only hold tactical exposure to natural gas through BOIL.

The specific tactical approach I recommend would be a simple trend-following type trading entry applied to the ETF. For example, buy BOIL only after it hits a 1-month high. This type of entry will allow traders to sit on the sidelines as gas prices transition, while at the same time participating in the trend when it actually emerges.

Conclusion

Natural gas fundamentals have been strongly bearish for several months as inventories have climbed versus historic levels. Gas fundamentals are approaching a major seasonal shift as production declines in the face of poor prices. Due to roll yield, I suggest that investors wait until BOIL hits a 1-month high before buying the ETF.

