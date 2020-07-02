This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

A little over two years ago, Dropbox (DBX) went public at $21 per share to great fanfare. Once one of the most beloved unicorns in Silicon Valley that boasted a >$10 billion valuation, Dropbox looked tipped to be one of the exploding software stocks that investors and Wall Street latched on to.

We know now, however, that wasn't the case. Dropbox's shares now still sit in the ~$21 range, despite a year-to-date rally in work-from-home software stocks that has taken some stocks, like Docusign (DOCU) and Okta (OKTA), to near-30x forward revenue multiples.

Data by YCharts

It would be fairly safe to say now that investors have largely ignored software stock valuations, at least in the near term. But at the same time, that has rendered an incredibly attractive opportunity in Dropbox, which is building on some key new product extensions that poise the company for superb revenue growth.

I last wrote on Dropbox in early May, shortly after the company's Q1 earnings release. Since then, shares have peeled back ~5%, despite a ~10% rise in the broader markets (and a much stronger rise for remote-work software stocks) and no negative news. On the contrary, Dropbox has made some exciting product announcements that position the company extremely well versus its primary competitors, Box (BOX) and Google Drive (GOOG).

In my view, the key pieces of the Dropbox bullish thesis still hold:

Dropbox is the only file-sharing company to balance consumer and enterprise. Recent additions on the enterprise product, particularly in security, give Dropbox more of a fighting chance against the enterprise-geared Box.

Recent additions on the enterprise product, particularly in security, give Dropbox more of a fighting chance against the enterprise-geared Box. Built-in user pool from its free trial base. Dropbox's user base is much larger than its current paid subscribers, and as work-from-home becomes more and more prevalent, Dropbox has the potential to convert these users into paid subscribers.

Dropbox's user base is much larger than its current paid subscribers, and as work-from-home becomes more and more prevalent, Dropbox has the potential to convert these users into paid subscribers. Profit-oriented. Unlike many Silicon Valley software unicorns, Dropbox has a solid history of cash flow profitability, and the company's CFO has a stated target of hitting $1 billion in annual free cash flow by 2024.

Based on Dropbox's recent share price movements and widened potential amid an extended shutdown, I'm upgrading Dropbox to very bullish. Stay long here and hold onto Dropbox for the long term, especially with the recent product additions that can help Dropbox vault toward that ambitious $1 billion cash flow target (making Dropbox's current ~$9 billion market cap look quite modest).

Large market opportunity within its own install base

In my view, one of the most compelling arguments for Dropbox lies in the fact that its installed base of users (the majority of which are on free versions) is massive. Take a look at the chart below:

Figure 1. Dropbox user ecosystem Source: Dropbox Q1 earnings materials

Dropbox has only 14.6 million paying users, but the company has a total base of 600 million registered users. That means that only 2.4% of Dropbox's current users are revenue-generating.

Here's a quick refresher on what the premium individual (non-business) plans for Dropbox look like:

Figure 2. Dropbox pricing tiers Source: Dropbox.com

Storage on the free Dropbox plan is rather limited at 2GB (a lower amount of storage than most smartphones these days). Upgrading to the Plus tier gets you 1000x more storage space, plus key features including text search and sync capabilities; the more expensive Professional tier (which is geared toward at-home freelancers, a job category that is highly popular at the moment) allows for advanced image-searching capabilities as well as document watermarking.

With more and more people at home doing both freelance work as well as leisure activities (such as organizing family photo albums), Dropbox has a potent opportunity amid the coronavirus to upsell its free users into a paid tier.

Enterprise-grade additions

That's just on the consumer side. We note as well that Docusign has rolled out, in recent quarters, new features on the enterprise side that make it more comparable versus Box. Box, which was founded two years prior to Dropbox (2005 versus 2007), started out as an enterprise solution before working downmarket into consumer storage, and Dropbox started the other way around. Still, recent upgrades have made Dropbox's enterprise plans equally compelling.

Dropbox's machine intelligence capabilities, branded "DBXi", are among the key recent innovations on this front.

Figure 3. DBXi key features Source: Dropbox Q1 earnings materials

Like Box's competing Box Skills feature, DBXi allows for intelligent content search. One of the key problems with file storage is that we folder everything away so neatly that important files become impossible to find, especially if they're in a non-text format. Dropbox's machine intelligence capabilities now allow enterprise users (as well as Professional tier individual users) to search for text within images. And as noted in the slide above, DBXi will also now suggest content based on a user's personal history.

Security has also gotten a facelift at Dropbox. Just last month, Dropbox spun its acquisition of startup Valt into a new offering called Dropbox Password Manager, which like many apps by smaller startups lets users store all their passwords in one secure location:

Figure 4. Dropbox password manager Source: The Verge

Another key security feature, available to both enterprise and individual users, is Dropbox Vault. Like its name suggests, Vault is a secure folder protected by an additional password layer in which users can store sensitive documents. Files are also encrypted as they're uploaded, downloaded, and shared if needed.

Key takeaways

For some reason, investors have left Dropbox in the dust despite its remote-work orientation. We like the fact that Dropbox has such a large consumer user base to work with, and still a small penetration of paid users within that >600 million user ecosystem. We also like that on the enterprise side, Dropbox has continuously rolled out features like security and machine intelligence that allow it to compete against Box, as well as making it more and more viable as a core workflow platform for the remote-work era. Despite near-term choppiness, this is a buy and hold stock for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.