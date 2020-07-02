Its consistent execution, strong properties and conservative business practices will help it get through the challenging environment with minimal damage.

If one were to look at Armada Hoffler (AHH) today, the value proposition may not be all that apparent. It is trading at about 9X forward FFO which without knowing its history could seem about right given that the property composition is about half retail and the market cap is small. So if one were to factor in the usual multiple discounts for size and retail, this would be roughly the pricing one would expect.

However, having followed Armada Hoffler since their IPO in 2013 I see it quite differently. AHH has a special quality that sets it above peers; its stewardship of shareholder capital is unmatched. Over the years we have gotten to know Lou Haddad and Mike O’Hara (CEO and CFO) quite well and there is a clear pattern in the way they manage. These guys have been with the company for decades, and having been with the company well before the IPO they still manage it as if it were a private corporation. There is zero emphasis placed on quarterly numbers with the focus entirely on the long run. Decisions are made on the basis of whether they make financial sense rather than on how it will look. AHH is the corporate embodiment of the tortoise in the fabled “Tortoise and the Hare”. All substance and no flash.

The stoic precision has led to consistent growth of shareholder value which becomes clear when looking at FFO/share growth which has gone from about $0.60 at IPO to $1.14 in the last 12 months.

This value growth was reflected in the stock price which also steadily outperformed since IPO all the way up to COVID.

The previous trajectory, before the crash is the true fundamental trajectory of the company and we believe the price will bounce back up to similar levels once this crisis subsides.

There is something odd in the recent price drop as AHH’s price fell substantially more than the REIT index and recovered less than the REIT index, yet this disparity is not backed up by fundamentals. If one looks at the fundamental harm to AHH, it is not any more severe than the average REIT, yet its multiple has dropped severely.

The chart below is the P/FFO of AHH versus the index.

AHH has always traded at a discount of a few turns based on its size and retail exposure. This discount of a few turns seems about right to us, but the recent price action has created opportunity. The index is trading back up, close to the multiple it was at pre-COVID, while AHH has gone from 16X trailing FFO to just under 9X. The discount which used to be a 3 or 5 turns, has become a 13 turn discount. AHH is trading at 9X while the index is at 22X. This would only make sense if AHH were clobbered by COVID, but the data just doesn’t support this idea. Armada Hoffler’s rent collections in April and May were 83% and 82% respectively, with the bulk of the remainder being deferred and only 1% uncollectable.

Their office properties performed well with 100% rent collection and apartments got 99% and 97% in April and May, respectively. The bulk of the 17% deferrals came from retail which with 63% collection in April is about in-line with the rest of the shopping center REITs.

Arguably the riskiest portion of AHH’s business is the mezzanine lending and even this has had manageable impact with a net $1.1mm of 2020 income expected to be lost.

One of the biggest differentiators between AHH and other REITs is its construction business. Plenty of REITs develop their own properties, but AHH goes a step further and executes construction on behalf of 3rd parties for a fee. Construction was deemed to be essential work, so projects were allowed to continue through the pandemic and 2020 is slated to be a record profit year for AHH’s construction business.

These profits are clean profits because it is not always the company’s capital that is being risked in these projects. It is simply profits collected for performing a service.

Fundamentally, the COVID impact on AHH has been quite average. It is by no means a great time for the company, but they are positioned to survive and recover just as well as the average REIT.

Thus, we believe the disproportionate fall in share price was entirely unwarranted resulting in an opportunistic entry point. COVID is not the first challenge the company has overcome and it will not be the last.

Challenge overcome

It is extraordinarily difficult to succeed as a tiny REIT as there are 2 factors that can seem insurmountable.

Inefficient scale - G&A as a percentage of revenue is often very high for tiny REITs as the fixed overhead costs don’t have as much revenue to counterbalance as would be available in a larger REIT. Sources of capital: REITs have to pay out most of their earnings as dividends in order to keep their favorable tax status, so it is difficult to retain capital, meaning money for growth usually has to come from capital raises. Since small cap REITs trade at such discounted multiples, these capital raises are often dilutive.

Time and time again we see tiny REITs struggle to achieve efficient scale and to get there they usually have to issue far too many shares at low prices which dilutes FFO/share. Dividends often have to be cut as a result. It is an ugly time in the lifecycle of a REIT as it tries to get from a $100mm market cap to beyond the coveted $1B mark. Some fail entirely, while others partially fail by diluting shareholder value. Armada Hoffler was a tiny company with around $400mm of assets in 2013 so it had to face these challenges head on.

Like most REITs that were too small AHH recognized the need to grow and it has now gotten assets to a healthy $1.5B. The big difference is that AHH grew in a way that was accretive to shareholders.

Lean staffing and conservative executive salaries kept G&A in check which kept G&A as a percentage of revenues under 5% for most of its history as a public company.

Most small cap REITs are closer to 10%.

Additionally, AHH was able to fund most of its overhead through construction profits. Despite generating profit year after year, the construction capabilities are a bit of a hidden asset as it does not appear on the balance sheet.

If one were to cap out the $7mm annual profits at an 8% cap rate, the construction capabilities are worth $87.5mm. Given the still somewhat small size of AHH, that is a fairly sizable hidden asset.

The combination of frugal management and construction profits meant AHH was cashflow positive even in the early years which reduced the amount of equity that needed to be issued for growth. In issuing that equity, AHH was careful to do so slowly and at times when pricing was more accretive. Big issuances can drive prices down causing the cash received to be as much as 10% below where it was trading. While AHH did have follow on offerings occasionally, the majority of the capital raise was done through ATMs or “at the market” in which the shares could be leaked out each day at opportunistic prices.

The cleaner operations of AHH allowed it to succeed where other tiny REITs have failed. Most lose FFO/share in the early years when transitioning from too small to adequate size. Many have to cut their dividends.

AHH as seen in the FFO chart posted earlier in this article grew FFO/share from $0.60 at IPO to $1.14 in the last 12 months. Dividends also grew nicely.

Dividends have been temporarily suspended due to COVID, but are anticipated to resume in 3Q20, possibly at a lower rate.

Fundamental outlook

We see minimal solvency risk during the crisis as even with annualized April rent collections coverage of interest expense is still 1.6X and there is no debt coming due in 2020. With the capability to wait out the crisis, our focus turns to what happens on the other side.

Many have brought up WeWork as a potential concern for AHH as it leases a significant amount of space in One City Center. I have not studied WeWork extensively, but am of the opinion that WeWork is a failed business model and therefore must prepare for the possibility that the space will be vacated. So, much like the bears, I see this lease as unlikely to continue, but I am not seeing it as a major problem.

The We Company only accounts for 1.6% of AHH’s total revenues and this space is easily re-leased. One City Center is located in the heart of Durham and is the tallest building in the city. Source

This mixed use apartment/office tower is of high quality and well located so WeWork can simply be replaced with a better tenant.

The shopping center portfolio is currently being hurt with about third of businesses closed due to COVID and another third only partially open. However, as re-opening continues these should bounce back to normal operations. These predominantly grocery anchored centers were successful before the virus and will likely be successful after. It may be another quarter of down time or another 5, but given the solvency AHH can wait it out.

We see no impediments to FFO/share eventually returning to the $1.14 pre-crisis level. When it does, we believe the dividend will be fully restored and the FFO multiple should climb back up toward the 16X level. Armada Hoffler has a way of overcoming challenges that is not being appreciated by the market. Its operational strength warrants a multiple substantially higher than 9X and we see significant upside from today’s price. Given the history and property quality, we see 16X forward FFO as fair value.

