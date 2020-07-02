Being the national champion of a large and technologically advanced market is also an important piece of Hyundai's current strategy.

Through electrification, the company is adding a premium feel to its brands which is also a prerequisite for expansion into higher margin segments.

Hyundai and Kia have been among the least popular brands globally, but this is now rapidly changing.

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) has been one of the underdogs in the auto industry, with a relatively low market share in large markets such as Europe and the U.S., low top-line growth, and unappealing profitability.

Although not being the worst performer in the industry, Hyundai's management is now taking a similar approach to the one Toyota did more than a decade ago.

Hyundai has also been experiencing a decline in operating and gross profitability due to its low price premium and low exposure to high margin segments, such as the SUV market.

Finally, the Hyundai brand, although being number one in South Korea, is definitely not as exciting as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Mercedes, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), or Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) brands. As a matter of fact, both Hyundai and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) brands have been stuck in a very unattractive space for quite some time.

In a study published in the Harvard Business Review, auto brands were mapped on two-dimensional axes - x representing 'centrality' or how mainstream a brand is and what volume premium it could drive and y showing 'distinctiveness' or a how much a brand is considered as a premium to others and thus commanding higher price and margins.

Five years ago, both Hyundai and Kia were ranked at the very bottom on 'distinctiveness' and were also considered as average brands on centrality.

Source: hbr.org

In a nutshell, Hyundai has been the underdog of a very unattractive and disrupted industry, while also being one of the relatively unimportant players struggling to gain market share and profitability.

Turnaround of a national champion

It's important to recognize that Hyundai is one of the national champions of South Korea, holding a dominant market share in the country. This matters because, as one of the major developed markets, South Korea remains a hard to crack market by foreign brands. Thus Hyundai benefits on two fronts:

firstly, stable profits from easy to defend South Korean market could be used to subsidize overseas expansion and investments

secondly, as one of the most technologically developed markets, South Korea is one of the best markets to innovate

The latter is important as Hyundai benefits in many ways technologically as the country's only major OEM. From human resources, to government support and developed supply chains, Hyundai has an important competitive advantage in the face of its domestic market.

Even though Hyundai and Kia have relatively low market share abroad, the company is still one of the largest globally which gives it enough resources to innovate.

Source: FCA-PSA Merger Investor Presentation

At the same time, Hyundai is a key exporter to Europe, its market share in Russia has improved significantly over the past years and it also sustains high market share in India.

Alongside its improving market share abroad, Hyundai has also been making an entry into the higher margin SUV market. The company's Tucson and Kona SUVs have been very successful in the U.S. and the latter has been among the first all-electric SUV offerings.

Source: hyundaiusa.com

Source: automotiveworld.com

Following the success of these two models, Hyundai is now making an entrance into the mid-sized SUV market with the Palisade. Similar to the Kona and Tucson, the new 8-passenger SUV is also enjoying a very successful launch.

"We had all this pent-up demand for Palisade, and now we can't get enough of them," Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America, told me. "It seems to have a ton of good word of mouth and traction." Source: forbes.com

By moving into more premium segments of the market and marketing its vehicles as more technologically advanced (capitalizing on the halo effect of its all-electric vehicles), Hyundai is achieving two things - firstly, it has started to turn a corner on its operating profitability and secondly, the brand is being perceived as more distinctive which drives price premium.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Hyundai Annual and Quarterly Reports

As automotive margins are starting to turn a corner, Hyundai is still priced at the very bottom of its historical valuations, leaving huge room for multiple repricing up if management continues to execute well on its current strategy.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Hyundai Annual and Quarterly Reports

Electrification as a brand differentiation strategy

As I touched upon briefly above, Hyundai and Kia brands are benefiting heavily from the company's strong push into electrification. The company is without a doubt one of the fastest-moving companies in the EV space.

Hyundai and Kia recorded a combined 9.9 percent share of the global EV market in the first quarter of this year, exceeding their 8.9 percent share of the internal combustion engine vehicle market. This was the first time that their EV market share surpassed that of the market for internal combustion engine-powered cars. Source: businesskorea.co.kr

In just four years, Hyundai and Kia brands went from 2% global market share in EVs to almost 10%.

Global EV sales stood at 290,436 units in the first quarter of 2020, according to global automotive market research firm MarkLines. Hyundai and Kia sold 28,796 units, securing a 9.9 percent share. In the first quarter of 2016, Hyundai and Kia together accounted for 2.05 percent of global EV sales. Source: businesskorea.co.kr

Thus, Hyundai Motors is now the fourth-largest seller of EVs globally.

Source: pulsenews.co.kr

This is very important, not only because of all the hype around EVs but also from a brand-building perspective as well.

As we saw above, both Hyundai and Kia were one of the lowest-scoring brands on distinctiveness. This, in turn, has a profound effect on how much people are willing to spend on any of these brands relative to peers.

The hybrid Prius model by Toyota (TM) is a very good example of how the company managed to change people's perceptions of its brand and make its vehicles stand out as more distinctive. Thus, Toyota managed to achieve a much higher market share in many developed markets.

Because aspirational brands are both central and distinctive, companies can take advantage of high sales volumes and premium pricing. These trusted brands are well positioned to launch innovations that redefine the category. With the Prius, Toyota introduced hybrid cars into the market and became the dominant player, paving the way for many other brands. Source: hbr.org

And this is exactly what Hyundai is now trying to achieve through electrification - add a premium feel to the brand and make it feel more distinctive and high-end. This also allows the company to better price its new SUV models and is part of the story of what made them such a success.

Teaming up with the best-in-class

Another important competitive advantage of Hyundai has been its home market - South Korea. As I pointed out earlier, the almost impossible to crack dominant market share in a large and technologically advanced market such as South Korea has been an important source of funds for Hyundai's overseas expansion.

Even more importantly, as a technologically advanced market with many tech giants based there, South Korean market allows for rapid development into new and innovative fields such as connected cars, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving.

This is also one of the reasons why Hyundai is an attractive business partner in autonomous vehicles space. Recently, the company formed a $4bn JV with one of the leaders in the space - Aptiv (NYSE:APTV).

Clark said the alliance would initially focus on self-driving technology for passenger vehicles. But Chung said the Aptiv partnership ultimately also could help Hyundai speed up automation for commercial vehicles, such as long-haul trucks. Source: reuters.com

Source: www.aptiv.com

This partnership has given Hyundai a place among the leaders in the space and will not only give it access to key technology for the sector but will also help it strengthen its brand positioning as a futuristic and distinctive premium brand.

Source: autonomousvehicletech.com

South Korea is also the home market for three of the world's largest EV battery manufacturers - LG (OTC:LGCEY), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and SK (OTC:SKOVF).

This has allowed Hyundai to secure the key component for its EVs, while also forging key partnerships for future expansion and collaboration.

Starting with the current leader in batteries - LG Chem.

Source: reuters.com

Exploring a range of opportunities beyond batteries with Samsung.

Source: pulsenews.co.kr

And finally, sourcing batteries from SK Innovation.

Source: reuters.com

Being the dominant player in a large, developed, and technologically advanced market such as South Korea is helping Hyundai not only to secure a leading position in key segments of the auto industry but also to differentiate its brands from its peers.

Conclusion

Hyundai Motors has been considered as one of the underdogs of the auto industry for a long time. On top of the low market share in many large markets outside of South Korea, the company has been struggling with perception of its two main brands - Hyundai and Kia, which were both seen as one of the least distinctive.

However, recent disruption in the sector has allowed Hyundai to change all that by leveraging its dominant position in its home market and tapping into the EV space. It managed to quickly become one of the OEMs with the largest share of EV sales in its portfolio, which is already changing perceptions of Hyundai and Kia brands.

A more premium feel has also paved the way for Hyundai to make a bold move into the SUV space. The strategy is already giving results in terms of higher profitability and improved market share outside of its home market. At the same time, the company is still priced as the underdog of the industry and could easily experience a significant multiple repricing upwards if management continues to execute on its strategy.

