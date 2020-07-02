Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYATF) CEO Marc Seelenfreund on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Siyata Mobile Inc. (OTCQX:SYATF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 2, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Seelenfreund - Chief Executive Officer

Glenn Kennedy - Vice President, Sales

Conference Call Participants

Sergio Heaper - Investor

Colin Tang - Fundamental Research

Carmen Wilson - Private Investor

Daniel Rosenberg - Paradigm

Calvin Hori - Hori Capital

Marc Seelenfreund

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining the call. Understandably, we are having this call today to accommodate the various holidays in Canada and the U.S. along with the filing of our Q1 2020 financials. We issued a separate shareholder letter that provides very rich thorough corporate update on the company, which I will touch base on briefly after reviewing the financial highlights to make ample room for questions.

In Q1 2020, the company posted revenues of just over $3 million slightly higher than Q1 2019. I want to note that we saw a significant increase in North American sales, which leads to higher gross margins of over 32%, up from 28% the previous year and increased gross profit of $992,000, up 17% from last year. The increased gross margins and lower SG&A lessened our EBITDA loss by about $300,000 to negative EBITDA of just over $600,000. As North American sales made up 63% of total sales and as this mix shift continues to occur, the company will see further improvement in gross margins on our path to profitability in the coming quarters.

As mentioned in the shareholder letter, over the past 12 months, Siyata has achieved a number of transformational milestones that are integral to our vision of becoming a global leader in designing and developing Push-To-Talk over cellular devices as well as cellular booster products with a focus on enterprise customers and first responders. We have executed on a number of initiatives, including an appointment of a seasoned telecom VP sales executive for the AT&T account, key telecom sales veteran hires focused on the U.S. market, enhancements to our product portfolio, new methods of distribution mainly in North America as well as a critical new wireless carrier partnerships.

Certification from these wireless carriers initiated a major shift in our sales and distribution channels. Siyata historically marketed and sold end vehicle devices through Middle Eastern cellular carriers, two-way radio dealers and directly to end customers. After receiving certification from the North American wireless carriers, the UV350 has been marketed primarily through these large ship sales teams and dealer networks established by the wireless carriers. This large and growing distribution channel has increased our sales dramatically already producing over 60% of our revenue in the first quarter of 2020.

The UV350 addresses a sizable market, one in which there are 17.6 million commercial vehicles and 3.5 million first responder and public service vehicles in the U.S. alone and 3.5 million first responder, public sector and commercial vehicles in Canada. Reflecting this large market opportunity and the early success that we are enjoying with the U.S. and Canadian carriers, we have already seen our sales pipeline growth to over $20 million in active customer proof of concept trials. In the very short time, we have been working with the carriers and continue to see these numbers growing at a very rapid pace.

Additionally, we are very excited about our rugged handset and cellular booster portfolios as we are expanding our sales channels aggressively and empowering our sales teams with complementary offerings to our flagship UV350. We believe that there are enormous opportunities for our 4G rugged Push-To-Talk handsets as our combined 40 million public service and mobile enterprise workers in our focused geographies. Our rugged phones are extremely durable, waterproof, can be cleaned with bacteria disinfectants, are cost effective and offer key features workers normally associate with two-way radio devices while also offering superior range as they work over nationwide cellular carrier networks.

As part of our cellular booster line, a new and improved 4G booster model introduced in early 2020 will now be sold specifically with our UV350 In-Vehicle device to provide superior cell coverage when driving in remote areas and is a great accessory to offer our customers as an add-on purchase. We are expanding our booster portfolio sales channels dramatically recently launching on Amazon.com with plans to launch with a major U.S. carrier in the coming months. During COVID-19 as people needed better cellular connectivity from their home offices, we have seen revenues rise significantly and expect this product line to grow dramatically in the coming months as we launch in the U.S., a market 10x larger than our primary cart market in Canada.

I believe that we have made considerable progress over the past year and have finally arrived at a key inflection point in our business’s history, our innovative, industry leading solutions, coupled with never-before established relationships with the largest wireless carriers and an acute focus on the world’s largest markets, has primed us to win significant customer contracts and grow sales dramatically. As such, we are very excited to say that we will be making an application to list our securities on the NASDAQ. After meeting with numerous microcap funds, family offices and retail investors in the U.S. over the past several years, we believe there exists a strong appetite for our securities in the United States and an improved opportunity to find the stronger shareholder base from the thousands of microcap funds, family offices and retail investors that currently do not trade on the TSXV or the OTC. We are confident that this will generate substantial shareholder value, increasing our visibility in the U.S. as we are laser-focused on growing sales, generating profitability and creating shareholder value. I want to point out that our shares will continue to trade on the TSXV regardless of our status on the NASDAQ. As mentioned earlier, there was a shareholder letter issued simultaneously with 2 days financial press release and I urge you to read it in its entirety for further details.

With that, I will open up the line for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Sergio Heaper with Investor. Your line is open.

Sergio Heaper

Good morning, Marc. Congratulations on the improved margins and penetrating the North American market and I am very happy to hear that you are going to be going through the NASDAQ listing I really think that is there a fantastic move for the company. And I have one question about do you see any possibility of doing adding software and recurring revenue to your business model?

Marc Seelenfreund

Hi, Sergio. So, thank you. Of course, we are also looking to add software to our portfolio. We have a little bit of software that you might have seen in our financials last year that we sold. Our device at the end of the day goes into a commercial vehicle and it can become real estate for third-party applications to sit on that want to be in that same place, right. So, there is thousands or hundreds of fleet management software packages, time log packages, professional UPS and there is a lot of applications that want to get to commercial vehicles and basically we can be the real estate for them to sit on. So, we are in discussions. We are already working with some software companies. We are going to working with, I believe multiple software companies as we grow our real estate in these commercial vehicles and have more and more devices installed. We are also going to be offering third-party applications and doing a revenue share with them and getting income from the revenue software on that side. We are not developing applications that I want to say that we are going to develop applications, we are not doing that, but we are happy to offer third-party applications and then you already shared with them. We think that, that makes a lot more sense for us and for those application companies. So, the answer is yes, it’s just going to be third-party software.

Sergio Heaper

Thank you, Marc. And once again I was really, really happy to hear about the NASDAQ application. Thank you.

Marc Seelenfreund

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Colin Tang with Fundamental Research. Your line is open.

Colin Tang

Hey, and Colin here. Please note your plans listed on NASDAQ as well on expanding your industry base. I believed whether investors and institutions in the U.S. would be more likely to look the company with this listing and with that said, I have two questions. So, the first one is, what portion of the government tender is reflected into Q1 and are there any opportunities to expand this government tender?

Marc Seelenfreund

So very little of the government tender was in Q1, the majority of the government tender is going to be in Q2 and in Q3. I think that we are probably finished with the government tender within Q3. But I want to say not more than $200,000 or $300,000 were in Q1. And you can see the breakdown of our revenues in Q1 they are predominantly in North America. So, over 60% of our revenues are now in North America, that’s much better for the company, the gross margins are better and our gross margins are going to be just get better as we go forward. I think that you will see that already in Q2 that the gross margin will be better than Q1 and going forward the more that we sell in North America, the better our gross margins get. Also the more that we are selling our booster portfolio and I mentioned that before when I was giving my overview, the booster portfolio was also very profitable for us, so as we are growing that part of our business we think that our gross margins are going to get stronger and again, our main focus right now going forward is going to be on North America and I think that as we go forward you will see that the company will have the majority of their sales in North America, the minority of the sales in international market, which is exactly the opposite of what we had in the previous years, right. So, literally, the history of the company we had 70% or 80% of our sales were in international markets and 20% to 30% were North America and that’s literally going to flip this year and that’s very good for the company just because it’s a much bigger market for us. It will allow us to grow much more rapidly and the gross margins are much stronger.

Colin Tang

Perfect. That’s good to hear. And my second question is could you just speak at a high level about the revenue percentage mix between the UV350 to CP250, UR5 and the boosters going forward?

Marc Seelenfreund

So, CP250 and UR5 and UR7 are sold only in international markets. So that gives you an indication it’s never going to be more than 20% or 30% or maybe as high as 40%, but not more than that in this quarter and the coming quarters. I think that it’s going to be even less than 40% in this quarter and in the coming quarter is even less. As opposed to our booster portfolio and our UV350 which are only sold in North America and that is going to be the majority of our sales going forward and you will see that also in the gross margin.

Colin Tang

Perfect. That’s all the question I have. Thank you.

Marc Seelenfreund

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Carmen Wilson, Private Investor. Your line is open.

Carmen Wilson

Hello. How are you today?

Marc Seelenfreund

Good. How are you doing?

Carmen Wilson

Good. My question is about the consolidation of shares, I know the same that when you have 125 million shares consolidating 300 million to 1 million brings that down above 417 million, is that correct, 417,000?

Marc Seelenfreund

Yes, we actually don’t plan – it’s up to 300 million to 1 million, but we absolutely don’t plan as a difference, the one obviously, we have to have a $4 share price and our goal is just to do it at the highest price possible and we are not pressured in time to do this reverse split, we will do it when it’s best for the company, that number $300 million to $1 million was just a number that was, I don’t know maybe it’s just a standard number, but of course, we are not looking to have 400,000 shares outstanding, we want to do it at a much higher price than it is right now.

Carmen Wilson

Yes, because $30 a share you have just basically priced out the private investor, because…

Marc Seelenfreund

No, we are not, we are not – it’s not going to be $30, it’s never going to be $30 a share. We only have to have a $4 share so…

Carmen Wilson

Yes, okay.

Marc Seelenfreund

It’s definitely not we are not looking at anything else…

Carmen Wilson

So you are not going to have the 300 to 1 that you are showing as…

Marc Seelenfreund

No, no, no, absolutely not, absolutely not.

Carmen Wilson

And I am assuming that because you are doing the consolidation, you are looking at future financings, where are you seeing the shift in the market money and where do you wish for the money to go?

Marc Seelenfreund

So, we need the minimum requirements to sign share price. We currently meet the minimal requirements for NASDAQ, okay.

Carmen Wilson

Yes.

Marc Seelenfreund

So, we don’t have to raise money immediately. Again we will do it, when it’s opportunistic for the company and obviously at the highest price possible. The fact that we have put out already a press release that we are moving to or working towards moving to NASDAQ, again, it’s not even for sure they are going to work to get on to NASDAQ, you still have to get SEC approval and NASDAQ approval and there is many approvals that we have to get and it’s going to take a couple of months to get that. Having said that, we are already speaking with U.S. investors that see that our path is to go towards NASDAQ and that’s what they want to see, because they don’t necessarily want to trade on a TSX or on the OTC. And therefore we think and I don’t know if you saw just yesterday, the stock trade very well on the OTC for the first time in a very long time and we think that, that’s because various investors that have told us in the past that they are not looking to have a company that’s always going to be on the OTC or always on the TSX. The fact that we are actually working towards the NASDAQ is a very good thing for U.S. investors. So, again we will raise money when the company is – when the price of the shares are opportunistic for the company and again we are not looking to raise huge amounts of money we are – we believe that we are on the path to becoming profitable in the coming quarters. And as we become possible, we think that your company will be worth more money the share price will go up and at that point if you have to raise money, we will raise money.

Carmen Wilson

And that the warrants that are outstanding currently, are they being – would they be consolidated and re-priced down and expiry dates changed and prices changed on them?

Marc Seelenfreund

No, no, in other words, they will be re-priced but the expiry dates are going to stay the same.

Carmen Wilson

Okay, thank you very much.

Marc Seelenfreund

We are not changing anything we are not lowering more prices or anything like that, no.

Carmen Wilson

Okay. Well actually raising warrant prices, because what if you consolidate they would become more expensive I would assume.

Marc Seelenfreund

100%. And the majority of the warrants are very much out of the money right now. So in that sense we are not going to lower the warrant price, anything like that.

Carmen Wilson

Okay, thank you very much.

Marc Seelenfreund

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Daniel Rosenberg with Paradigm. Your line is open.

Daniel Rosenberg

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I was curious to hear a bit more about your sales channel, could you describe a little bit how you are balancing direct sales versus relying on the operators in North America or is it a joint sales effort, how does that process work? That’s a great question, and actually had my VP, Sales, Glenn Kennedy on the line. And I think that he is the best person to answer that.

Glenn Kennedy

Yes, hi, Daniel. Thanks for your question. Yes, we definitely expect in North America that virtually all of our sales are going to be through wireless carriers or the wireless carrier distribution partners that they have in place. So definitely that will be our focus. The only product category where we do a little bit of direct sales would be our cellular booster sites, our cellular booster business, but certainly for the biggest revenue category are in-vehicle devices we expect that, that is going to be through the wireless carriers both North American and internationally. Does that answer your question or would you like more context?

Daniel Rosenberg

Yes, maybe if you are looking to expand partnerships in North America like what’s the training cycle like, are all those sales reps up to speed on your products, how does that process work?

Glenn Kennedy

Yes, you are hitting at a very important point is that when you sign on as a new supplier to a wireless carrier, especially one as big as, let’s use the example of AT&T in the United States, they have a huge sales team. And literally, since we launched with them, we have been engaging with as many of their sales team members that we possibly can. We have done many, many webinars pre-COVID. We did many of them face to face. And since that time they have been online. We will continue to do that. We have also started down that process with Verizon as well and it’s a huge undertaking for sure. That said we are getting very good feedback in those sessions and the sales people who have heard our presentation, they get it. Our solution definitely was filling a gap that they did not have a solution like ours in the marketplace. And so as a result you heard earlier that we have already been building our sales pipeline of opportunities and literally, Mark commented that just for those customers who already have decided to do a trial meaning that they already have our device installed in one or more of those vehicles. If we were to get 100% of the business, I am not suggesting we will, but just to scope out how many trials we have in place, if we did get 100% of that business, it would equate to roughly $20 million in revenue. So we – and that’s virtually all right now allowed with AT&T. We are just kind of getting started with Verizon. So there is a great opportunity to grow our sales pipeline even further as we continue to do, develop our relationships within the sales channels. And the last thing I will add is just that we did hire Marc alluded to a VP and two other, so total of 3 who are really focused on AT&T sales specifically. And that has really helped us to grow that pipeline. That’s where we have seen the growth in our pipeline since they came on at the beginning of the year and we have plans in place very shortly to do the same thing with Verizon.

Daniel Rosenberg

And last one for me, so at maturity, if you guys are successful and you are securing all the partnerships that you want and everything is moving along accordingly, how much operating leverage is there, where could the gross margins go since we are already seeing quite a nice lift in this quarter?

Marc Seelenfreund

Yes, yes. So, that’s a great question. Well, first of all, let’s talk about the expenses in the company. We don’t have to grow our SG&A dramatically at all. The whole company right now is 21 people, okay. I will be thrilled in a year from now on the conference call I will tell you that we have 26 people or 25 people and that’s it we need a couple of more sales people for North America and that’s it, because we don’t have to advertise on TV and we don’t have to do billboards and we don’t – we work with the cellular carriers and leverage their sales forces to get to their customers, okay. And like you mentioned before, we are doing a lot of webinars, okay and now it’s great, because we don’t even have to fly to do those webinars, we can do them on Zoom. And I think that even going forward, this whole working on Zoom and WebEx, we are going to continue doing that either when corona is gone. So, in that sense, our SG&A doesn’t have to grow dramatically and we can leverage the sales forces at the cellular carriers to get in front of their customers, okay. Having said that, we do go with the cellular carriers to their larger customers, right, so if there is an opportunity for us for a few 100 units right that for us has already considerable a larger scale opportunity, we are going to go to that end customer whether it’s utility, a yellow school bus, a police ambulance fire, waste management company, we are going to go to those larger opportunities to make sure that the customers understand the product and that they want to buy it, okay, but having said that again, we will not have to grow our SG&A dramatically. On the other side on the gross margin side, I think that as we grow more and more our sales in North America as our volumes go up we will also be able to get volume discounts from our suppliers, which have not kicked in yet just because we are still buying relatively small volumes, I think that it’s very realistic for us to get to around 40% to 45% gross margins and to stay there. And the reason that we are able to get those kinds of gross margins is simply because we have something that is very unique and we are not competing in a commodity market, okay. We are not competing with Samsung or with Apple or with LG, we are not competing with those types companies, we are the own company that has anything like this. And even there, we are considering expensive products, we are considered a cost effective product relative to the other options that you have out there for to be able to do to a radio or Push-To-Talk in the commercial vehicle. So in that sense we don’t think that we are going to get a lot of pressure to lower on price from the operators either. So, having said that, I think that on one side, we are not going to have to really grow our SG&A that much and on the other side we will be able to grow our gross margins to become more and more profitable.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from Paul Sons [ph] with Sons Partners. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. I had basically one question around Verizon. How long do you think it will take from now to hire the sales people you need for the Verizon account? And then once you hire them, how long will it take to train them and then more importantly, how long will it be before they have educated the Verizon sales staff? What is the total time from when you first hire these guys to when the Verizon people are up to speed and really being productive? I guess maybe you could make a comparison, compare and contrast to your experience with AT&T?

Glenn Kennedy

Yes, Marc, you want me to take that?

Marc Seelenfreund

No, no, I am going to take that, because you also discussed this on the last conference call and I can tell you that we have actually made progress since the last conference call. I was a little bit in a mode that I didn’t want to hire necessarily people without actually meeting them, okay. And I felt that, that we have a small team and we want to keep it a small team and I wanted to personally be able to meet the people that we are going to hire for the Verizon account, I felt that was important. I have actually shifted my view on that a little bit, because I understand that COVID to be around for another 6 months and we can’t waste 6 months to hire that team, okay. So, I can tell you that we already had a short list of very capable people that we can hire and we are looking at various opportunities. And I think that it’s safe to say that we are going to have somebody probably within the next 60 days, I think that’s realistic. And once that persons starts, the people that we are going to be hiring are from this industry it’s not going to take a long time to get them up to speed, it could take maybe 2 weeks to get them up to speed and it would probably take about another 2 to 4 months until we start seeing traction within Verizon, because the people that work for these types of accounts they know exactly who to call on, they know where the RFPs are, they know the counties that are looking for this type of the device. You already had a few trials that we are doing at Verizon. So that’s being led actually by Glenn, who was on the call with us right now. So, those accounts would be passed over to the new team. So in that sense I think that it’s safe to say it won’t happen in Q3, but I think that realistically we can start sales to Verizon already in Q4. And I understand the importance of that, because Verizon the opportunity there is just as big as AT&T. Okay, those that will say that it’s even bigger, well, let’s say that it’s just a big at AT&T, the reason that some people say that it’s bigger it’s because right now they are actually the leader in the United States for first responders. The majority of first responders are actually using Verizon and not AT&T. AT&T must take that away from them. So in that sense, it’s a very large opportunity. We already approved, we are on the website and we are going to do anything that we can to sell to that account.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Are there any other differences between AT&T and Verizon in terms of who their customers are that would make more and more interesting to you than the other?

Marc Seelenfreund

No, no, it’s literally, I mean, because we go after so many different types of verticals, I know a school bus county, it’s the same thing with Verizon and AT&T, a utility, it’s the same thing in Verizon and it’s literally, it’s the same types of customers. It’s just that AT&T has, I want to say, anywhere between 5, 6, 7 million commercial vehicles on their network and Verizon has about the same number, right. So – and it’s the same type of commercial vehicles. So in that sense, it’s basically just replicating what we are doing at AT&T and FirstNet are doing the same thing at Verizon. And another thing is that we have developed over the past 6 months a lot of materials, webinars, movies that’s something that we didn’t have 6 months ago, all of that material and all of that data we will be able to pass over to the Verizon team, the movie that we showed last time in the last conference call that we have that exact same movie which is made specifically for Verizon. So the flavor that you saw on that movie was an AT&T FirstNet flavor. We have the exact same thing for Verizon, because of course, Verizon want to see their applications on the device and not the AT&T applications on the device. So in that sense, everything is ready to go. We just have to have a dedicated sales team that focuses specifically on that account.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, good. Thank you very much.

Marc Seelenfreund

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Calvin Hori with Hori Capital. Your line is open.

Calvin Hori

Yes, hi, Marc. Good morning.

Marc Seelenfreund

Hi, how are you?

Calvin Hori

Good. Just, is there any way that after you get listed over to the NASDAQ, you can get off to TSXV and go to the Toronto Exchange?

Marc Seelenfreund

Obviously, it has to do with minimum requirements. Our goal is to get off the TSXV for sure and move to the TSX 100%. And Calvin, this is very important for me to tell you and everybody else that’ on the line right now, okay. We hate the fact that our share is $0.10, we need it and it drives us crazy. And we are going to do anything that we can to create shareholder value and make sure that our shares are much, much, much higher than they are right now and the fact that we are going after the NASDAQ and we will have literally thousands of investors that we can go after and that we can introduce the company to and if they can buy shares in the open market and get the stock moving that’s the goal, okay. And as the stock rose and as we are trading on NASDAQ, of course, we would love to go to the TSX we think that, that would be obviously a better opportunity for us. So the answer to your question is absolutely and that is the goal. First, we are going to go to NASDAQ, we will grow the company, we will become profitable and then we will move over to the TSX.

Calvin Hori

Okay. And the other question I have is would we have to wait another 3 months to get the Q2 results?

Marc Seelenfreund

No.

Calvin Hori

Okay. So 45 days?

Marc Seelenfreund

Something like that. We are starting and working on it next week literally.

Calvin Hori

Okay, alright. Great. Thanks. Good luck.

Marc Seelenfreund

Thank you.

That’s all the time we have for questions. I will now turn the call back over to Marc Seelenfreund for closing remarks.

Marc Seelenfreund

Thank you very much for joining the call. Anybody that has any other questions or concerns, I am happy to speak to on the phone, answer e-mails. So please feel free to be in contact with me. Thank you very much and for our U.S. investors. Have a happy July 4. Thank you very much.

