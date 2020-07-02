The pandemic has been on the minds of investors for four months now and the consensus is that travel-related companies are at particular risk. It's a relatively quiet summer, with much less international tourism. In a similar fashion, stock markets have also been surprisingly quiet with stocks of Booking (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE) having recovered most of their losses already.

YTD stock chart of Expedia and Booking. Source: Seeking Alpha.

This recovery happens in their worst year yet, as the companies both communicated that they had more cancellations in March than new bookings. While the outlook isn't much better, it seems that both names have plenty of downside as international travel remains low and Airbnb gains market share.

In this article, I will highlight some of the challenges that the companies will face, the slow path to recovery, and the financials of the companies. Overall, it looks like Expedia is most exposed to any downturn due to its low margins. When taking into account the long-term prospects, I find Expedia to be overvalued, while Booking is valued fairly but definitely not worth buying.

The pandemic and holidays

Travel and international tourism are collapsing. This is unfortunate for Booking and Expedia because both are very exposed to international tourism, in my view, more so than domestic tourism as people who stay in their own country or region have a better idea of where they can find an accommodation and have less need for an online travel agency or OTA.

Americans are getting more pessimistic about the pandemic, Gallup finds. This is partially fuelled by social distancing fatigue, shown by the chart below.

Source: Gallup June 29 article.

The more people go back to their old pre-pandemic behaviour, the easier the virus will spread. Rising infections can still make sense if one-third of the people do not practice social distancing, while the other two-thirds get more concerned about the spread of the virus. The situation in Europe is better for now, but facial mask acceptance in Northern Europe is far lower than it is in the US. In the Netherlands, for example, it is hard to find someone wearing a facial mask, and the same is true for Scandinavian countries, according to this recent WSJ article.

As the coronavirus seems to stay with us for a while, half of Germans have decided not to go on a holiday this year and most that do plan to stay close to home. But Germans are not alone in their change of plans. This article by CNBC highlights how US tourism has changed: fewer trips, a shift away from international trips, more driving, and less flying. The type of trips that people take is also different, with probably fewer city trips, which was an important revenue source for Expedia and Booking. A WSJ article shows the impact on New York City's hotels with fewer hotel bookings and lower fees (which also hurts the OTAs).

Another big problem could be a new wave of infections in the US that has been widely covered by the media. Recently, municipalities such as San Francisco and states like New Jersey have suspended or postponed reopening steps to name a few. Meanwhile, the American public has also become more reluctant to go on a vacation, or even to a shopping mall, according to survey data shown below.

Source: Morning Consult.

Hotels are hurting

Expedia and Booking are best known for being convenient websites to book hotels. As a holiday accommodation, hotels are quite crowded and not very virus proof, at least in the minds of most people. Estimates by STR (a data and benchmarking company for the tourism industry) say that US hotel demand is not expected to fully recover until 2023. In addition, revenue per available room is forecasted to be down by over 50% for the year. US hotel demand is for a large part driven by domestic travellers. It is not unreasonable to assume that the numbers will be worse for countries that depend more on international tourism, such as Spain, or the Philippines.

Rental apartments, bed & breakfasts, and other smaller accommodations are a relatively small part of the business of Expedia and Booking, but these may seem like safer accommodations in COVID-19 times. These smaller scale accommodations also happen to be the strong suit of a major competitor, Airbnb.

For my previous Expedia-Booking article, I gathered website visitor data for both companies and Airbnb. We can now compare this to recent website visitor data to cross check the belief that hotels are losing some popularity compared to apartments.

When interpreting the data below, the US visitor statistics are most helpful because it eliminates geographic usage bias. People from some countries may face more travel restrictions than others, which may affect the international portion of users different from US users. It also helps make the comparison cleaner regarding seasonal travel fluctuations for different countries.

*Total for websites owned by Booking and Expedia. For Booking, the websites checked are Booking.com, Priceline.com, and Agoda.com. Expedia websites represented are Expedia.com, Hotels.com, HomeAway.com and .co.uk, .ca, .jp, .de, .it, .fr, .es extensions for the Expedia website. Source: author's own calculations. Data source is SimilarWeb, which shows where visitors are from.

It appears that Booking and Expedia's US visitor count dropped by 66% and 70%. Airbnb's website visitors from the US dropped by just 47%, also making Airbnb the most visited OTA website in the US, even after aggregating visits from different group websites for its two competitors.

Q1 performance

The companies have both seen an impact in Q1 and it shows already some differences in operating leverage. Due to its low EBITDA margin, Expedia is more vulnerable to a downturn than Booking. Please have a look at the EBITDA margins below.

Source: author's own calculations. The numerator used for the margin is company-reported adjusted EBITDA minus stock-based compensation.

Expedia's adjusted EBITDA was negative in Q1 with only one full month of impact from the pandemic. Booking remained positive but also took a nosedive compared to last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin gap between the companies held quite steady at ~18% versus ~20% in Q1 2019. It is also noticeable how the gap increased in the summer peak season. This last part could be related to the fact that Expedia is more direct marketing intensive. For example, in the five years up to 2019, Booking spent $0.36 in direct marketing and selling expenses for every $1 of gross profit gained while Expedia spent $0.52 in direct sales and marketing for the same $1 gross profit gain since 2014. Over that period, the EBITDA margin of Expedia fell from 15.4% to 14.1%, while Booking's remained roughly stable, moving from 38.9% to 38.6%.

The advantage for Expedia is that the reliance on direct marketing also cushions the EBITDA hit on the way down. On the other hand, it was less profitable to begin with.

The impact on cash flow is relatively worse for Expedia due to its deeply negative working capital stemming from its higher reliance on the merchant booking model. In that model, the OTA collects payment directly from the customer, rather than billing the accommodation owner for services provided. Expedia had a negative operating cash flow of $784m in Q1 versus a negative $380m for Booking. Excluding working capital movements that would be $519m positive for Booking and $37m for Expedia. The small table below shows the differences between Q1 of this year and last year.

Source: author's own calculations.

Especially, Expedia's $2.8bn difference in working capital expansion/contraction is staggering, considering its market cap of $12bn and that its working capital is still more than $6bn negative on March 31st. Bookings working capital is a negative $1.1bn. To put that into perspective, Booking's cash balance is over $7bn and its market cap is about $68bn.

Outlook

I think it is fair to believe that the companies will face severe revenue hits in 2020. It is equally sensible to expect that Airbnb will take market share from them and that there will be some lasting effects in travel habits that will linger for several years as people try alternatives to the usual city trip or hotel and could like that alternative. The pressure from Airbnb is not only supported by the website visitor data but also by recent news that Airbnb increased its bookings YoY in the second half of May (Bloomberg). Or in the words of Booking Holdings Chief Marketing Officer Arjan Dijk:

Searches for vacation rentals on Google are about at the same level as last year, while hotel searches are down […] Consumer appetite has completely changed from a year ago.

A mitigating factor for Expedia and Booking will likely be that the tough environment for hotels will stimulate accommodation owners to sign up at an OTA or to increase room availability to OTAs. This will also improve the pricing leverage that Booking and Expedia have over hotel chains. I think that this may help the OTAs to outperform their hotel client base, but the demand drop will hurt nevertheless.

The chart below shows the operating profits over the past 11 years for both companies as well as my own estimates for the next 5 years. I tried to be optimistic within the bounds of what is reasonable.

Source: author's own calculations. EBIT in the chart excludes goodwill impairments.

Clearly, the growth trajectory of both companies is broken and the estimates above don't even take into account very big effects from the pandemic in 2021. Most of the negative forecasts in 2021 are based on the poor economic environment and revenue impact estimates on hotels that were cited earlier in this article.

Fair values

I modelled Expedia and Booking to be back at the 2019 revenue level in 2022, thereafter growing sales towards a level that reflects a 3% CAGR by 2024 since 2019. EBITDA margins are forecasted to recover fully by 2023. Even with those bullish inputs, I see Booking as valued fairly and 40% downside for Expedia in a DCF model when using 7.8% discount rates for both.

One of the issues I encounter is that taxes are likely to be raised, which hurts fair value. Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election, fighting the economic fallout of COVID-19 has cost governments worldwide a lot of money they didn't have and somebody will have pay back the debt. Raising corporate taxes is a logical step in that respect because many policies were aimed at saving businesses. Booking Holdings itself even profited from a payroll protection programme in the Netherlands.

Apart from discounted cash flow model, multiples are always a good tool to sense check valuations. The chart below shows the EV/EBIT valuations of Expedia and Booking over time. A price/earnings chart wouldn't look pretty as Expedia has a negative P/E now. Either way, the chart shows that the valuation for Expedia is perhaps average and that of Booking is not extraordinarily low either.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

I think the companies share enough similarities to value them at the same P/E multiple. In that case, an earnings multiple of 15 on peak earnings is generous for a high quality low-mid single digit growth business at the start of a recession. Using 2019 EPS, a multiple of 15 implies a fair value of $56.5 for Expedia (35% downside) and $1677 for Booking (1% downside).

Conclusion

The market seems to put some faith back into the two hotel-exposed OTAs. Both Expedia and Booking are in the middle of the most challenging environment they have ever faced, yet their valuations are still full at best. It is unlikely that they will completely recover anytime soon and the hits to profitability will most likely cause losses at Expedia, which already faced a low EBITDA margin. A troubling factor is that Airbnb seems to be gaining market share from both.

Investors would be wise to take advantage of the sanguine stock market this summer to trim their positions in both Booking and Expedia as neither are worth buying at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EXPE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.