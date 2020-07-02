The U.S. Dollar Is In Trouble

This article examines the state of the US dollar and prospects for the near future. American economists are complacent about the continuing role of the US currency as the main global reserve currency with its 40% of total central bank global reserves and its domination of Forex markets with about 85% of all transactions involving US dollars. A large portion of global debt is in US dollars, approximately 40%.

Why the US Dollar Is the Global Currency

These figures are the basis for the argument that the US dollar is going to remain the dominant global currency for a long time along with the observation that there is no other currency that can really compete with the dollar. The euro is discarded because the EU has not performed particularly brilliantly economically in the recent past even if the EU is now preparing to issue EU bonds despite the misgivings of the German judiciary.

Debt and Deficits

There are, however, ominous signs that all is not well with the empire. Federal debt is increasing at a very fast rate and is now over $25.5 trillion while the annual budget deficit is actually $3.4 trillion.

Add to that an annual trade deficit of $800 billion, and it seems reasonable to question whether the present situation is sustainable.

PolitiFact - Donald Trump says goods trade deficit was almost $800 billion in 2015

A close look at the US debt clock would incline one to assume that it is not.

U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time

A fundamental tenet of those espousing continued dominance of the greenback is that the US enjoys the trust and confidence of the global community. That is very optimistic.

Weaponization

It should be clear that there are a number of countries that the US has sanctioned and punished and therefore, these nations would prefer not to be subject to weaponization of the dollar. Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela are not allies of the US, and the same can be said of China. They would all welcome an end of US dollar dominance as they have suffered at the hands of Washington, D.C., using the US dollar as a political weapon.

EU and China

Along with the EU, which is trying to promote the euro by tightening up the financial bonds holding EU countries together by promoting euro bonds, China is pushing ahead with its Belt and Road Initiative as well as with trade agreements in Asia. Japan is already a major trading partner of China and is going along with Chinese efforts at building trade unions in Asia. When China begins demanding payment in renminbi for its exports, the demand for US dollars will surely decrease significantly as Asia is well on the way to becoming the dominant global economic area.

COVID-19

The effects of COVID-19 on the US economy have been exacerbated by lockdowns and questionable practices such as sending infected people to stay in nursing homes. GDP for 2020 is certainly going to be far less than it was for 2019. With the debt to GDP ratio already at 132%, it is more than likely to go higher as the pandemic drags on. GDP for Q2 may be even worse than that of Q1.

The Effects of Dollar Depreciation

It may be useful to speculate on what will happen when the US dollar begins to depreciate. Investors that read the articles of this writer know that foreign real estate is a good hedge as is physical gold. Investing in foreign currencies by buying good stocks in stable countries like Switzerland is another way to hedge and protect one’s wealth.

But what this article will discuss now is what will happen when the US dollar starts to lose value. The process may be slow or rapid, but the effects will be similar. Imports into the US will become much more expensive for American consumers, with or without tariffs. The bottom 90% of Americans will be hard put financially to balance their accounts at the end of the month.

People, companies and countries outside the US will find that their debts in US dollars are becoming less difficult to service and to pay back as their local currencies will buy many more dollars. Central banks will have to buy other currencies to keep their reserves up to par as the US dollars depreciate. The gold price will go over $2,000.00 an ounce and probably also much higher as the trend of dollar depreciation continues. Silver will also cost more in US dollars. The cost of maintaining 800 military bases abroad will become much more expensive for the US as US dollars buy less and less abroad. It will thus become more and more difficult for the US to maintain its imperial role. American tourists will spend less time abroad because of the dollar being worth less.

The Fed will lose much of its importance as the global central bank as a flight from the US dollar gains momentum abroad. The euro, British pound, yen and yuan will be under pressure to supply more liquidity to the global financial system, and it will be China that expands its money supply the most in order to fill the demand for liquidity and at the same time to keep the value of its own currency from appreciating so much that its export business falters. The PBoC has most probably already made contingency plans for such a development. The PBoC can create sufficient liquidity to fill the gap created by US dollar depreciation.

Russia has already divested itself of almost all of its American paper while China and Japan still hold large amounts of US debt. It is not clear to this writer how the PBoC is going to handle the situation when the US dollar begins to lose value and the renminbi supply has to be greatly enlarged very quickly. China will not want to take huge losses on its American debt. China will have already requested all trading payments to be made in yuan as a further step towards promoting its own currency as the principal foreign reserve for central banks and also for making inroads on the Forex markets, where the US dollar is clearly the main currency.

The Shanghai oil exchange may be promoted to being one of the most important exchanges for oil and the renminbi may be made the prime currency. How the oil market will react and what Russia and Saudi Arabia will do under such circumstances is an open but important question.

In any case investors should be aware of developments and carefully watch what is happening to the US dollar. The Great Reset is on the way, and one had better be prepared to protect one’s wealth in the ongoing process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.