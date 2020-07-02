GNC is a brand company and would be the perfect target for a CPG company that can borrow 5 year debt at 2%.

The projections are conservative, but they are forecasting e-commerce growing from $146 million to $246 million.

On June 29, 2020, Fortune put together a list of the Top 20 largest bankruptcy filings of 2020 during the 1st half of 2020.

When I reviewed the list, what jumps out at me, besides the massive debt loads, is that most, if not all, of these companies will do poorly in a COVID-19 and post COVID-19 world. Meaning that in a social distancing world, demand for their services will be lower (at least for most of the companies on this list).

Source: Fortune

On June 23, 2020, GNC Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:GNCIQ) filed for bankruptcy, but its liabilities were too small to make the top 20 list.

Unlike most of the companies on this list, GNC should experience sticky if not higher demand for its products in a post COVID-19 world. This global pandemic is a health crisis and this has brought attention to people's health and wellness. GNC just happens to be a major player in the health and wellness space. Because many of GNC's products also can assist with enhancing immunity (think vitamins and herbal supplements), one could argue that a good (and new) management team could ride this tailwind of increased awareness and strong demand.

The market and general perception is that GNC is just a specialty retailer that operates too many stores, has a website, and is just a well known brand.

The market is missing the forest for the trees.

GNC is a global brand and this brand is incredibly valuable to a capable management team with a good balance sheet.

As part of GNC's bankruptcy filing, it filed Exhibit 99.3 with the SEC, it has a number of good slides.

If a CPG company, with a talented M&A group, activates its imagination, it makes all the sense in the world for there to be a bidding war to acquire this business in the bankruptcy auction. As I noted in prior article, GNC has never had a "For Sale" sign on it. So perhaps, in the past, there would have been acquirers who didn't want to waste their precious time and energy making a hostile bid (and having to overpay) to acquire the company.

Now, the situation has completely changed, as Harbin Pharma has made a $760 million stalking horse bid for the business.

Let's Review Some Highlights From Exhibit 99.3.

Major Brand Awareness

53% of GNC's sales are from its valuable 'private label' brands. These include really valuable brands like GNC AMP, Beyond Raw, GNC Total Lean, and BodyDynamix (Slimvance).

GNC also owns its valuable vitamins franchise: GNC Mega Men and GNC Ultra Mega.

Then there is the GNC's broad line of Herbal supplements.

To really emphasize this point and the incredible value of the brand to a CPG company, recall that in July 2019, GNC filed an investor update with the SEC (Exhibit 99.1).

This exhibit highlights the valuable brand.

Glanbia plc paid $350 million for SlimFast or 14.58X Adjusted EBITDA

For a CPG company, many of GNC's brand could grow in the mass channel and be far more valuable.

For example, in October 2018, Glanbia plc paid $350 million for SlimFast.

Glanbia paid 14.58X Adjusted EBITDA for the SlimFast brands.

Per Glanbia's press release:

SlimFast is a leading weight management and health & wellness brand family distributed primarily in the food, drug, mass and club (FDMC) channel in the US and UK. It is a well-established and growing brand with high levels of brand awareness in the US, its largest market. In 2017 SlimFast delivered $212 million net sales, adjusted EBITDA (before non-recurring costs) of $24 million and, after non-recurring supply chain transition costs, a net loss before tax of $12 million. The gross assets of SlimFast at its 2017 financial year end were $136 million. Glanbia plans to operate SlimFast within its Performance Nutrition segment.

This slide highlights the sales of these top four brands. Remember that brands usually sell at multiples to sales and these brands are only operating in GNC's ecosystems (company owned stores, GNC franchises, GNC's e-commerce, and its 3rd party deal with Amazon).

What kind of multiple would GNC's Beyond Raw or Lean Shake be worth to a CPG company?

Here are the slides

Also, the company has exclusive third party partnerships with powerful brands (Ghost, Alani Nu, and Nugenix).

Imaging how valuable the GNC brand and its collection of owned brands would be worth in the hands of a capable management team that operates in the CPG world.

Harbin's $760 million stalking bid is akin to stealing the company and it should be close to $1.5 billion. And because Harbin owns 61 million out of 146 million shares, they could pay $2 per share (85 million shares x $2 equals $170 million) and buy the company for a pro-forma EV of $1 billion to $1.1 billion.

However, given the rushed bankruptcy, Harbin is smartly trying to take advantage of the crisis.

That said, in bankruptcy court, as the $159 million of GNC 1.5% 8.1.2020 convertible bond are left out in the cold, these smart hedge funds now have an incentive to slow down the shotgun bankruptcy and create a bidding war, such that they don't lose their $159 million.

This newhope.com article highlights that the top convertible holders will fight the Harbin bid. Here is an important excerpt.

In the restructuring support agreement that the company and its lenders reached before GNC sought Chapter 11 relief in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday, both sides agreed to a complicated financing plan, a likely sale to Harbin Pharmaceutical Holding Group Co.-the China-based company that is GNC's largest shareholder-and a completion of the process in 141 days. On Thursday, though, a group of three investors that holds a total of 60% of GNC's convertible senior notes filed an objection to the financing plan as well as the proposed milestones. The group consists of Cowell & Lee Credit Opportunities Fund of Hong Kong, China; Luxor Capital Group LP, New York, New York; and Citadel, Chicago, Illinois; and the notes they hold are probably worth $92 million.

Turning back to GNC's June 24, 2020 Exhibit 99.3 slide deck, let's review some other items.

Despite the pandemic, GNC is forecasting significant e-commerce growth. The company's financial projections in the entire deck look super conservative, but they are suggesting that in 2020, e-commerce sales can grow from $146 million to $246 million.

Next, the company discusses achieving significant savings of $110 million from 2019 and 2020 initiatives.

Harbin is trying to buy this company for $760 million and yet this company generated $209 million of FY 2019 bank Adjusted EBITDA.

Pre-bankruptcy, the company only recently had $809 million of net debt.

Going forward, and these estimates could prove conservative (to super conservative), GNC expects to generate positive adjusted EBITDA in FY 2020.

Moreover, in the out years, GNC's projections (conservative plan) suggest 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $112 million and getting back to $150 million by 2023.

Unlike the most of the top 20 bankruptcies on that Fortune list, GNC simply had a debt refinancing issue (liquidity issue due to the credit markets seizing up for non-investment grade credits) and not a solvency issue.

As I noted in my last piece, with the 10 YR U.S. Treasury yielding less than 0.70%, investment grade CPG companies could easily issue $1 billion to $1.5 billion of 5 year debt at 2% to 3% (sub 1.5% for the really strong credits) and acquire a very valuable brand and collection of brands (GNC AMP, GNC Beyond Raw, Total Lean, etc.). Yes, the bankruptcy path is messy, and there would be a lot of headaches to work out while optimizing the store base. That said, GNC's store leases were relative short and much shorter than many specialty peers. Therefore, you simply close the stores upon lease expiration.

If SlimFast was worth $350 million or 14.58X Adjusted EBITDA what are GNC's brands worth? In a sum of the parts analysis (and GNC's International franchise business is super valuable) GNC is worth well in excess of $760 million. And again, really smart and aggressive hedge fund long $159 million of GNC's convertible notes have every incentive in the world to spread the word of GNC's value to a CPG acquirer or competing strategic buyer.

That said, GNC is in bankruptcy, its stock currently trades on the OTC market, and there is no guarantee that another bid will come along and offer to pay more than $760 million (Harbin's stalking bid).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNCIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.