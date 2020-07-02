Altria has suffered from diworsifications as management plunged billions into several non-core ventures that turned out to be doing more harm than good.

As intelligent as terms like "strategic investments", "portfolio diversification", and "synergy" may sound in business, sometimes highly successful corporations just cannot stand the idea of prosperity and talk themselves into buying companies that are either overpriced or unrelated. Altria (MO) is one such company that has managed to put itself in a series of buying and then regretting as the enormous amount of free cash flow every year just seems too boring to be given back to shareholders as dividends and buybacks. Below, I will go through some of the most notable "diworsifications" by Altria and conclude with my take on how the company could potentially be a turnaround opportunity as management learns from its mistakes and finds it way back to financial sobriety.

Diworsification #1 - JUUL

JUUL (formerly known as Ploom) was founded in 2007 by Stanford graduates Adam Bowen and James Monsees with a vision to disrupt the tobacco industry by offering a true alternative to combustible cigarettes for the world's one billion adult smokers. The company's first product was the Ploom vaporizer, a heat-not-burn device about the size of a pen that could be refilled with something called "Ploom Pods" that come in various flavors.

In February 2015, Japan Tobacco acquired intellectual property rights from Ploom, subsequently, the company rebranded as Pax Labs and launched JUUL in June. Because of a marketing strategy that explicitly targeted young adult smokers, JUUL devices quickly became a huge hit in the U.S. with sales surging 700% in 2016. The success drew attention from venture capital firms, hedge funds, and even investment heavyweight Fidelity. In 2018, JUUL had 80% of the U.S. e-cigarette market and Wall Street became a major cheerleader who thought the trend could pose an existential threat to traditional tobacco companies like Altria.

In December 2018, Altria made a $12.8 billion (35%) minority investment in JUUL, valuing the e-vapor startup at $38 billion at the time. JUUL, with an annual turnover of $2 billion, also received a special $2 billion bonus for its 1,500 employees, a rather generous transfer payment from the acquirer to the acquiree.

In 2019, more than 2,000 cases of lung illnesses related to e-vapors began to surface and 54 people had died of vaping in the U.S. Although the injuries were primarily linked to illicit products that contained THC, which JUUL denied having in its products, it did not stop the cockroach from introducing his relatives.

In the second half of 2019, the FDA issued a warning against JUUL's marketing practices; countries like China and India banned its products; the U.S. Attorney Office for the Northern District of California launched a criminal investigation; CEO Kevin Burns left; and various school districts, state, and local governments filed lawsuits against the company. At the end of 2019, Altria reported a massive impairment charge of $8.6 billion on JUUL, about two-thirds of the original investment and more than 80% of its operating income for the year.

To date, JUUL has cut more than 1,500 jobs, reduced the number of flavors and scaled back its international expansion by pulling out of countries like South Korea, Austria, and Spain. Per Altria's latest 10-Q, there are 202 pending legal cases against JUUL as of April 27, 2020. Additionally, the FTC has also filed an administrative complaint highlighting Altria's violation of antitrust laws in its JUUL investment.

In short, what Altria's former CEO Howard Willard once believed to be next something in the tobacco space has turned into a backfiring venture filled with increasing legal, regulatory, and health risks, and it doesn't take much imagination to foresee a complete write-down of the remaining $4.2 billion book value.

In Q4 2019, Altria performed impairment tests on JUUL using discount rates ranging from 19.5% to 23% and a perpetual growth rate of 0%. In English, the valuation assumptions included lots of risks and zero growth.

Price aside, JUUL was a sensible target by a mature company like Altria in the backdrop of declining cigarette volume and younger smokers turning to lighter, smoother alternatives. Management saw the move as a hedge against its core business, which made logical sense, except the price paid was simply extravagant. Now that the investment is largely down the drain, the debt, unfortunately, is here to stay. In 2018, Altria financed the deal with $12.8 billion of short-term borrowings at 3.5%, raising its total debt from $13.9 billion 2017 to $25.7 billion. At the end of Q1 2020, total debt stood at almost $30 billion.

However, management tries to attribute the fiasco to bad luck and tell investors that it was a non-cash, one-time special item, JUUL was an unforced error made using other people's money, which eventually has to be paid back one way or the other.

Diworsification #2 - Anheuser-Busch InBev

Altria's involvement in the beer business dates back to the late 60s when Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) (renamed to Altria in 2003) acquired a 53% stake in Miller Brewery Company in 1969 and subsequently purchased the remaining interest for a total of $229 million in 1970. In 2002, South African Brewery (NYSE:SAB) purchased Miller Brewery for $3.6 billion and Philip Morris would own 36% of the new SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRY).

In 2016, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) acquired SABMiller in a $103 billion deal that would combine the world's two largest beer companies that control 46% of the industry's profit and 27% of worldwide beer sales with an estimated total revenue of $55 billion. The merger netted Altria a one-time pretax gain of $13.9 billion and gave the company a 9.6% interest in ABI, which Altria, subsequently, increased to 10.2% by purchasing 12 million ordinary shares.

Investors celebrated the massive one-time profit by Altria in 2016, but ABI came out the other end a highly leveraged company with $123 billion of total debt. Realizing the leverage was becoming unsustainable, the beer giant announced a 50% dividend cut on October 25, 2018, and shares quickly traded down more than 10%. The debt did improve from $110 billion in 2018 to $101 billion in 2019, however, it is still a long road to management's target of two times EBITDA, or $44 billion based on ABI's 2019 EBITDA of ~$22 billion.

At the end of Q1 2020, Altria's investment in ABI was worth about half its carrying value as ABI's stock closed at $43.81 on March 31. Though management believes this to be temporary hence no impairment charge was needed, the stock will have to more than double from here to reach $91.3 for Altria to avoid a write-down (Altria has a cost basis of ~$91.3 based on ABI's Q1 closing price and the % difference between the fair and carrying value).

Additionally, Altria's interest in ABI is subject to a 5-year restriction period until October 10, 2021 (this is one of the reasons management believes the paper loss is temporary). If Altria wants to bring down the ownership levels in the interim, it will incur additional tax liabilities.

To be fair, the original investment in Miller/SABMiller was very successful with regular earnings and cash dividends (between 2009 and 2019, Altria received equity earnings totaling more than $9 billion from the beer maker), and the subsequent merger with ABI sent Altria a generous check of almost $14 billion.

But ABI's excessive leverage has dramatically reduced the upside, and the coronavirus isn't helping either. In April, ABI announced another 50% dividend cut in order to better manage the $96 billion debt load and pulled its annual guidance just like any other food and beverage company. Should the stock price spend a prolonged period below $70/share, Altria could easily face an impairment charge of at least $4 billion.

Diworsification #3 - Cronos

In March 2019, Altria completed a deal to acquire 45% of Cronos (CRON) for $1.8 billion, including a provision to increase its stake by another 10% at a price of C$19 per share. The rationale behind the purchase was to expand the company's sin portfolio by participating in the booming marijuana industry that could become a $75 billion market by 2030.

As sensible as the investment may sound, Cronos has a rather complicated history that takes a whole research team to understand. The company (formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp) was established in Ontario, Canada in August 2012 and changed its name in just two months to Searchtech Ventures. In 2014, Hortican, one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of PharmaCan besides In The Zone Produce and Peace Neutrals Project, completed a reverse takeover of the parent company. In 2016, the company rebranded itself as Cronos Group, with the core business of investing in companies either licensed or seeking a license to produce medical marijuana. Its revenue for the year came in at roughly half a million with a net loss of over C$1 million.

Excitedly, Cronos' sales increased by over 800% from just C$3 million 2017 to $25.6 million in 2019, while operating loss also excitedly doubled from $6-12 million. In Q4 2019, the company reported an inventory write-down of $29.4 million due to "errors in forecasting the decline in market prices." The reason net income was positive in 2019 is due to a ~$1.3 billion revaluation gain on derivative liabilities since the share price fell so dramatically during the year.

Basically, Altria's investment in Cronos includes warrants, pre-emptive, and top-up rights to buy shares of the cannabis company. So, when the stock price of Cronos falls, it decreases the values of Altria's assets (warrants and rights) and reduces the values of Cronos' liabilities for the same derivatives. This is why Altria recorded an unrealized loss of ~$1.4 billion in 2019 since Cronos "owed less" to Altria after the stock price decline.

If there's one thing thrilling about Cronos, it's watching the share price drop from its peak of $24 in February 2019 to $6 today. At the end of Q1 2020, the carrying value of Altria's investment in Cronos stood at $1.2 billion, a loss of $600 million on its original investment of $1.8 billion. In addition, Cronos just had to restate the first 3 quarters of 2019 financial results due to its "audit committee review of certain revenue transactions." One key takeaway for the short sellers: look no further than the next company Altria wants to buy.

A potential turnaround opportunity

Thus far, in 2020, Altria has cut its share repurchase program by $500 million and pulled its annual guidance due to uncertainty around COVID-19. In my view, however, the reluctance to give forward-looking results was largely based on the downside risks to earnings from its diworsifications more than the current state of the economy (I also think this is why the stock did not behave as a truly defensive investment during the March selloff).

As management indicated in Q1 earnings call, consumers have been pantry loading cigarettes due to lockdown restrictions and domestic cigarette shipment volume increased by 6.1%. Given higher pricing and volume, operating margin came in at ~37% despite a $392 million inventory write-down from the wine segment (yet another diworsification). Clearly, the core cigarette business is a beneficiary of stay-at-home orders, but shareholders haven't been able to capitalize much on this trend given the company has gotten sidetracked by too many distractions.

As uncertain as the earnings picture may look, Altria's core business is still a profit-generating machine despite a secular decline in U.S. cigarette consumption since the 80s. Between 2015 and 2019, cigarette shipment volume declined at an annual rate of 5% and Marlboro's market share decreased from 44% to 43.1%, but Altria had been able to raise prices 11 times and to expand gross margin from 44% to 51%.

Aside from the ability to increase prices without turning customers away, Altria is also able to improve its cost structure due to the low maintenance nature of the business with CapEx less than 1.3% of revenue. In 2019, the company cut operating costs by $530 million and increased operating margin from 36% in 2018 to 41%. Despite the massive write-down on JUUL and Cronos, Altria recorded a profitable year on a pretax basis. In fact, if we strip out all the earnings and impairment charges from ABI, JUUL and Cronos, Altria is still a wildly profitable enterprise and even has a higher 5-year average pretax margin than it does with other side projects.

In essence, the investment thesis is that given the highly profitable core tobacco business, Altria will have time to wiggle out of trouble and become a better capital allocator to deliver long-term shareholder values. I agree that the company cannot raise prices forever and certainly cannot ignore the trend towards alternatives like e-cigarettes. But the 10-year vision to transition smokers to non-combustible products must be carried out with prudence and a humble attitude to acknowledge that sometimes no matter how good the story sounds, overpaying will almost always backfire.

I've been accumulating shares of Altria since Q3 2019 with an average cost of $42.6 and the stock is about 6% of my portfolio. Initially, I was disappointed by the fact that Altria did not perform as a true defensive stock this year but later understood that the market was probably too concerned with potential losses from its various diworsifications. Going forward, earnings may be hammered by more write-downs and impairment charges, however, I believe Altria could very well be a turnaround opportunity as management works to eliminate unnecessary distractions, reduce debt with its massive free cash flows, make smart purchasing decisions and take care of shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.