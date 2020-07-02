For those who see more volatility ahead, identifying stocks that did well in the different market environments could help investors form baskets of stocks for different envrionments.

By reviewing the tails of the return distribution, I believe we can glean insights that can inform future portfolio positioning.

The best performing stocks more than doubled in value. This followed an historically bad first quarter, leaving the 2Q leaders and the broad small cap space down in 2020.

This article depicts the best performing group of S&P Smallcap 600 stocks during the rebound for markets in the second quarter of 2020.

The 100 largest companies in Standard and Poor's indices (OEF) ended the first quarter roughly flat. The 600 smallest companies in the S&P 1500, which form the S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR), fell by 18%. Despite this large first half underperformance, smallcap stocks (+21.9%) did outperform the large caps of the S&P 500 (SPY) +20.5%, and the megacaps of the S&P 100 (+20.8%) in the second quarter.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 best performing current S&P 500 constituents in the second quarter.

Here are a few observations from this list:

Forty-five companies more than doubled in value in the second quarter with the top 50 performers averaging more than a 130% return on the quarter.

Despite this very strong performance, 33 of the 50 companies are still down on the year. These companies have produced an equal-weighted return of -7.1%.

The winners in the second quarter were dominated by Consumer Discretionary stocks. In total, this industry combined for 55% of the aggregate capitalization of this leaders list, nearly 4x its weight in the broader index. Some battered retailers, homebuilders, and restaurant chains frequented the list of companies that rebounded sharply in 2Q.

Energy was also heavily represented. While the sector makes up just 3% of the small cap index, it represents 17% of this leaders list with small energy firms making up 4 of the top 5 performers.

Financials, which make up 15% of the small-cap index, featured no companies among the top 50 performers in 2Q. Defensive utilities and communications companies also were not featured on the leaders list.

Perhaps more surprisingly, there were no Tech companies among the leaders in small caps. While Tech is sometimes viewed as a large cap sector, it does comprise 14% of the S&P Small Cap 600.

As I noted in a recent article, realized equity market volatility in the small cap space has been extraordinarily high in 2020. The list of year-to-date winners is very different than the high-flyers from the second quarter. Only 13 companies are featured on both lists.

Less than one-third of the small cap index (115 of 600 companies) have seen gains on the year. With small-caps down on the year meaningfully, the best performers still averaged more than 50% returns.

Healthcare, at 25% of the combined capitalization of the year-to-date leaders list is the big winner, including the top 3 performers.

Consumer Discretionary stocks are well represented on the year-to-date leaders too at 28% of the combined capitalization.

Tech, which dominated the large cap leaders list for full year 2020, is actually under-represented among the small cap leaders, accounting for 12% of this list versus its 18% index weight.

The first and second quarters both featured historic moves for small caps, down in the first quarter and back up sharply in the second. For those believing that the economic recovery could be more W-shaped, these lists might help identify baskets of stocks that could do well in up or down markets. As the economic recovery gathers more breadth, I expect small caps to outperform in the economic recovery as they have in the years after previous downturns.

