Our COVID-19 Depression: Record Jobs Are Just An 'End Of The Beginning'

We expect growth from the pre-pandemic economy's standards to be mostly flat for a number of years.

Much of the economic "good news" is akin to the "Broken Window Fallacy". The data looks great, but it really just reflects a return to a pre-pandemic economy.

The structural changes in the economy for SMEs that we discussed in April (The Frightening Economy On 'The Other Side' Of COVID-19) will hinder true economic growth.

The depression level economy will continue for some years, but we are more optimistic than we were.

New York (July 2nd) - The June jobs report stunned the market again, printing up 4,800,000 new jobs, far above a consensus estimate of 3,000,000 jobs and a record increase.

Revisions for April (-100,000) and May (190,000) netted an additional 90,000 more jobs. The DJIA responded by jumping about 370 points at the open, up 1.4%. Airlines were among the leaders, as Treasury announced 5 airlines signed on to federal support.

The very favorable June print follows on the stunning May report.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked down 220 bps to 11.1%, from 13.3% in May. It was 7.4 percentage points worse than last year.

More workers are returning to the workforce, as the participation rate went from 60.8 to 61.5. Still, the workforce continues to be substantially lower than last year, with 3.2 million fewer workers in the workforce than last year.

The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment, at 18.0%, was down 3.2 percentage points from last month's 21.2%, but up 10.8 percentage points from last year.

Nominal year-on-year average weekly wages increased by 5.35%, at a rate more than three percentage points higher than inflation. Real wages increased by 3.35%, assuming the Trimmed Mean Annual PCE inflation rate of 2.0%. However, month-on-month nominal average weekly wages decreased a huge $18.08, or 1.74%, largely as "hero pay" for essential workers and overtime, as well as average weekly hours, decreased, month-on-month. Hours were up 1/10ths of an hour, year-on-year, from June 2019. See the detail in our quarterly wage report, below:

Analysis: Details and Outlook

We have arrived at a whole new, albeit temporary, world with the COVID-19 virus. The last four months of the shutdown have disturbed what had been a mostly optimistic economy. While we saw some hope for reopening the economy, spikes among a number of Western and Southern states are disconcerting. We are in a blind spot for the time being. As the economy has reopened, and as some states closed some sectors again, the circumspection about re-opening that we expressed last month has proven warranted.

We continue to have four overriding central economic concerns from COVID-19:

Negative interest rates and deflation: with cash flowing into the bond market and the 10 year still printing below 1.0% with core inflation, month on month, at 1.5% and at an annual rate of 2.0%, bond investors are effectively paying for the safety of Treasury bonds.

Supply side -suppliers will likely be unable to meet their demand in the aftermath of COVID-19. We're already seeing this in the ISM report, where customer inventories are described as "too low" and reducing faster. This might cause inflationary pressures in the first months of the economy re-opening. In the USA, service-related businesses that have "batten down the hatches" against COVID-19 resulted in the lower productivity we predicted at the start of the pandemic. See the detail below. Employers have seen greater difficulty finding workers who are, in some instances, earning more on unemployment than in their paychecks.

Demand side: On the other hand, we fear deflation, and we see some evidence of it in the PCE data listed below. This is troubling for heavily leveraged companies where cash flow may require debt restructuring. Continued low oil prices, while somewhat better, have shuttered many fracking operations, causing layoffs of well-paying jobs that have been reflected in the March and April jobs report. Stock losses by retail investors will also impact the wealth effect in consumer spending.

Defaults - Our central concerns now are liquidity and contagion from defaults in China, as well as defaults on domestic loans. China owes American, European, and British banks and other creditors, including Asian/Chinese investment funds. Our long-standing concerns about the rollover of dollar, euro, and pound denominated offshore corporate foreign currency bonds - concerns we've had since at least January of last year -- were merely exacerbated by the coronavirus, as roll-overs of both Chinese and other creditors debts will be much more difficult in the foreseeable future. That said, weakness in the dollar over the last few months has slightly ameliorated some of that concern.

Additionally, events since the atrocious killing of George Floyd have accentuated and exacerbated the American socioeconomic divide, pitting the better-off and well-to-do against the poor and minimum wage workers. Barring a much stronger economy that lifts wages and income among the lesser off, there will almost certainly be mandated higher wages in low-skill jobs; higher taxes; and regulatory enhancements to ensure worker welfare.

The November election will be telling and decisive as to the future of the economy, with Democrats and Republicans both adopting a populist agenda, but with widely divergent means to arrive at their goals.

Foreign Affairs

Eurozone GDP declined 3.8% in 2020Q1, down from 0.1%, in 2019Q4. It is the sharpest decline observed since time series started in 1995. EU27 growth declined 3.5%, down from 0.2% in 2019Q4.

China's GDP decreased 6.8% in 2020Q1, exceeding all negative expectations. This will continue to exasperate China's record level of defaults, including defaults for state-owned enterprises, about which we have been long concerned and which are discussed further above.

Japan's GDP declined 3.4% in 2020Q1, but the calculation method was revised to accommodate data collection difficulties arising from COVID-19.

Moving Forward

The "black swan" widespread pandemic of COVID-19 hammered the US economy harder and faster than we ever could have imagined.

Today's jobs numbers, and those from May, do not change our view that we are in a depression, defined as a decline of 10% or more in GDP in 2020Q2. We continue to doubt a "V"-shaped recovery is likely, but the "L"-shaped, um, "recovery" we predicted may be shorter than we estimated; indeed, it may become a "U"-shaped recovery.

Our sense of the nation's future after our encounter with COVID-19 is, perhaps, best summarized by Winston Churchill's words after Britain defeated the Nazis at El Alamein in late 1942:

"Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

Keep apprised of our outlook by checking our jobs reports here on Seeking Alpha. Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report: June Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wage. Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for June 2020.

June's numbers reversed the "upside down" look of our jobs chart for May. The number of people employed in June was 142,182,000, up 4,940,000 from May, but down -14,966,000 from the same period last year. Some 159,932,000 individuals were in the workforce, up 1,705,000 from last month and down 3,201,000 from last year. The labor participation rate rose, to 61.5% from last month's 60.8% but was down from the 63.0% last year.

As we review economic data, please take note that the COVID-19 virus first became mainstream in the USA after December; so, data is lagging. Data reporting for June, where it is available, is a far better indicator of the effect of the virus on the US economy than more lagging data from May and April. The data from April was devastating since it was the first full month of the COVID-19 shutdown. Likewise, when we are on the other side of the apex of the virus, lagging indicators then will likely paint a continuing pessimistic view of the economy, even if things are, perhaps, improving.

Investors should also keep in mind that apparently "stellar" movements are, in most instances, a restoration of the status quo before COVID-19 hit. A 20% increase in June, month-on-month, after a 25% decline in May isn't "growth", per se, if one buys into the Broken Window Fallacy.

Oil pricing and geopolitical concerns

Fuel prices broke the $2.00 per gallon threshold in June, at $2.17. Gasoline prices for June are 10.66% higher than May, and 22.61% lower than last year.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices continue to be battered by Russian and Saudi efforts to knock out US fracking, as well as COVID-19, but are recovering. They have increased 3.34% from last month as of today, and are 31.03% lower than the same time last year.

Nearly all the geopolitical considerations we ordinarily address here in our monthly reports have been starkly overshadowed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Circumstances have not changed materially from our reports earlier this year; however, there is a desire to hold China accountable for its inaction early in the crisis, its efforts to hoard personal protective equipment, and its roll-back of Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" autonomy. Hong Kong police brutalized protesters just yesterday, July 1st, who had protested new laws that gave Beijing greater authority that took effect that day. Whether public outrage over that brutality, as well as other Chinese human rights violations will trigger a global movement of the type that came about in the wake of the George Floyd killing is anyone's guess. But if such a movement comes about, it would have a significant effect on the global economy.

Other macro data

The JOLTS survey for April, the latest available data, released June 9th, showed 965,000 fewer job openings from March, and 2,238,000 fewer jobs than had been created in April 2019. Total separations decreased from the March series high of 14.6 million to 9.8 million.

Advance U.S. retail and food services sales for May (which is adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes) were $485.5 billion, an increase of 17.7% from the previous month, and 6.1% below May 2019. The 17.7% increase, loudly touted by some in the business media as a sign of retail recovery, was an improvement from an April figure that was down more than 14%, thus putting retail sales about where they were in March as the COVID-19 pandemic started battering the US. It was an anomaly. The next report is due July 16th.

May's new orders for manufactured durable goods, released June 25th, increased 15.8% to $194.4 billion.

The TSI for April, the latest available data, printed at -7.7, down from March's 0.4 and biggest decrease since this statistic was adopted.

Debt service as a percentage of household debt was moving up again before the COVID-19 crisis hit; it will likely spike sharply for 2020Q1.

We were heartened that people are taking home more cash from the 2017 tax cut, so that debt service accounted for a lesser percentage of disposable income.

Data for 2020Q1 showed debt service as a percentage of disposable income at 9.66, the lowest level since records started being kept 40 years ago. It ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession. We expect the percentage to be higher in 2020Q2 as layoffs decimate the economy and household income, but that data has not yet printed.

As we had anticipated in our last jobs report, M-2 velocity cratered sharply to the lowest level in history with 2020Q1 GDP, given Fed actions and the cratering of the economy from COVID-19.

We note these other macro developments since our February jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for April, reported June 9th, showed sales down 16.9% month-on-month, and also down 20.7% year-on-year. Inventories were up 0.3%, month-on-month and down 2.8% from last year. The April inventory to sales ratio was 1.65, up from 1.34 last year.

Building permits for May, released June 17th, were up 14.4% from April but down 8.8% from last year. Housing starts increased 4.3%, month-on-month after a massive 30.2% month-on-month loss from April. But they were still down 23.2% year-on-year.

The ISM Manufacturing report for June, released yesterday, showed growth at 52.6, up from 43.1. The ISM Non-Manufacturing report for June will not be released until July 6th. May printed at 45.4

Personal Income & Outlays for May, released June 26th, showed disposable personal income down 4.9%, month-on-month, in current dollars, and down 5.0% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was up 8.2% and 8.1% in chained 2012 dollars from last month. These increases come, presumably, from increased unemployment benefits and the $1,200 stimulus payments that were disbursed then, as well as "hero pay" for essential workers that boosted pay that reportedly ran up to 15%.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for May was up 8.2% in current dollars and 8.1% in chained 2012 dollars.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, released June 9th, fell 5.4% to 47. (Anything above 50 indicates growth.)

Nonfarm Labor productivity in 2020Q1, as revised June 4th, decreased 0.9% (revised), as output decreased 6.5% and hours worked dropped 5.6% while average unit costs increased 5.1%. Average hourly wages increased at 1.9%. To quote the original release:

The 0.9 percent decline in nonfarm business sector labor productivity in the first quarter of 2020 was only the second quarterly decline since the fourth quarter of 2015, when output per hour decreased 2.9 percent. The 6.5-percent first-quarter 2020 decrease in output was the largest since the first quarter of 2009, when output also fell 6.5 percent, and the 5.6-percent decline in hours worked was the largest since the second quarter of 2009 (- 8.7 percent)."

Fed Measures

The Fed has made clear that it will be at the ready to maintain liquidity in the markets.

Trimmed mean inflation for personal consumption expenditures, less food and energy, or "Real PCE" for the Dallas Fed is at 2.0%, year on year. The real PCE price deflator, reportedly the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, printed at 1.7%.

The yield curve has widened, albeit at sharply reduced overall rates, given the Fed's emergency actions. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3 Month/10year yield curve two of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. We started 2019 just 24 bps apart; 2020 34 bps. As of yesterday, July 1st, the 3 Month/10 year yield curve was separated by 55 bps.

GDP predictions remain extraordinarily difficult in the current environment as the quantum of economic change has been so volatile, measured in multiple percentage points instead of tens of basis points. Not knowing the outcome of the pandemic, or the consequences of re-opening, our estimate requires a much wider range of values than our usual 30 to 50 bps, but we have revised our estimate upward for 2020Q2 to print down 25% to 35%.

Investment Thesis

In equities, our portfolio recommendations remain largely the same. We advise "Buy on the dip" investors to be wary that we are more likely facing an "L" or "U" -shaped (or worse) recovery than the "V"-shape some anticipate. And we don't know when recovery might occur.

Outperform: Trucking and delivery services and other freight transports, both on their necessity during the COVID-19 crisis and on speculation of consolidation and acquisition, especially as smaller trucking firms continue to face challenges on the drop in freight rates; residential-oriented REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017; "#StayHome" stocks in the on-demand video and online gaming space and home delivery services and in the online workspace collaboration space because we see these having a longer-term growth run as lifestyle changes adopted in the COVID-19 crisis become the "new normal." Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks addressing the COVID-19 crisis will be volatile, but PPE and medical equipment producers will do well and continue until a vaccine is widely available. We continue to believe CHF is the safe haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty and the likely domestic and geopolitical stresses we expect to arise past the crisis.

Virtually all the other sectors will be at market perform and performance will continue to be poor to middling. Runups in the travel sector are susceptible to sharp reversals given recent spikes in COVID-19 and possible mutations. We would steer clear of regional banks with a heavy portfolio of small and medium sized oil field drillers and commercial real estate. Likewise, we would avoid municipal bonds in large cities beset by riots last month.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, July 2, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.