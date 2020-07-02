Stocks in EWT’s portfolio will benefit from the trend of working from home and several important technological trends (e.g. AI, 5G, IoT, etc.).

ETF Overview

Back in the summer of 2019, I have written an article discussing about iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (EWT). Since it has been nearly 1 years now, it is time for me to revisit this ETF and provide my updated view. The fund tracks the investment result of the MSCI Taiwan Index and has a high exposure to technology stocks. This high exposure to technology industry is beneficial as many of these firms in EWT’s portfolio are benefiting from the trend of working from home. These technology stocks will also benefit from several important technological trends such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, and 5G. Taiwan’s economy is resilient in this post COVID-19 world as the country has done an excellent job in containing the virus. Stocks in EWT’s portfolio are trading at a discount to the S&P 500 Index. It is a good fund to consider for investors seeking some exposure to emerging markets.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Technology companies in EWT’s portfolio are benefiting from COVID-19

Investors of EWT are essentially investing in technology stocks in Taiwan as technology stocks represent over 57% of EWT’s total portfolio.

Source: iShares Website

While a high exposure to technology sector can expose the fund to concentration risk, this exposure is actually beneficial in a post COVID-19 world. The coronavirus outbreak has actually triggered strong demand for technology products as people need to work from home (“WFH”). Products such as servers, laptops, tablets, microcontrollers, etc. have been in hot demand. This trend of WFH will not likely stop anytime soon as a vaccine may take at least 12 to 18 months to be ready. In fact, EWT’s largest holding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) (about 22.5% of the portfolio) has recently stated that it still forecast about 14% - 19% growth in sales in 2020 from 2019.

Technology sector in EWT’s portfolio will also benefit from several technology trends

Besides near-term demand driven by WFH, technology stocks in EWT’s portfolio will benefit from several important technological trends such as 5G, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, electrification of vehicles. The outbreak of COVID-19 will actually accelerate many of these trends as people rely more and more on technologies to do their everyday tasks. For readers who wants to read about some of these trends, please visit my previous article on EWT.

Government’s stimulus plan should help support non-export stocks in its portfolio.

Despite a high exposure to technology sector, non-technology stocks still represent about 42.5% of EWT’s portfolio. They include companies from financials, materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, communication services, etc. These are sectors that provide consumer services and products to Taiwanese customers. Since Taiwan’s effort to contain COVID-19 has been very successful, there is no community spread of the virus in the island nation. Therefore, the island's economic activities remain resilient. Still, some services especially related to restaurants, leisure, and travel industries have been impacted. Fortunately, the government of Taiwan expects to start implementing stimulus measures such as a shopping voucher to help spur up the economy. This should allow the island’s GDP growth rate to remain positive in 2020. In fact, the government expects the island’s GDP to grow 1.67% in 2020. This is much better than many other nations in the world that will likely experience negative GDP growth rate in 2020.

Valuation Analysis

EWT’s valuation is not expensive. Stocks in EWT’s portfolio currently trades at an average forward P/E ratio of 15.16x. This is much lower than the S&P 500 Index's 23.13x. Its price to cash flow and price to book ratios are also much lower than the S&P 500 Index. EWT also pays an attractive dividend with dividend yield of 5.15%.

EWT S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 15.16x 23.13x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 5.48x 11.40x Price to Book Ratio 1.52x 2.92x Dividend Yield (%) 5.15% 2.09%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Risks and Challenges

High exposure to technology sector

Investors of EWT need to be aware that technology sector represents over 50% of its total portfolio. Unlike many U.S. technology firms such as Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), or Apple (AAPL) that derives a significant portion of their income from recurring revenues, Taiwan’s technology stocks are mostly suppliers to these large U.S. companies. For example, a weak quarter of mobile phone sales will hurt Taiwanese companies more than Apple as Apple also derives revenues from its services.

An outbreak of COVID-19 in Taiwan

COVID-19 is difficult to contain. While Taiwan has done an excellent job of preventing any community spread of the virus in Taiwan, if there is an outbreak, the government may be forced to implement strict social distancing measures. This will hurt the country’s economy and many non-essential operations will be forced to stop operating. Many stocks in EWT’s portfolio will be impacted negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Stocks in EWT’s portfolio is well positioned to benefit in this post-COVID-19 world. They are also attractively valued. Hence, we think this is a good fund to own for investors seeking exposure to emerging markets.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.