Oil - Do Not Discount Permanent Production Loss From Stripper Wells

The same analysis could be applied to the rest of the world production.

We estimate that 300k to 500k b/d of that production could be permanently lost.

There are currently ~1.2 million b/d of stripper well production in the US.

Following the epic collapse in oil prices, there's growing risk that some of the supplies lost from the current shut-in won't make it back.

Welcome to the stripper edition of Oil Markets Daily!

When the oil price war started in March, we wrote at the time that there will be permanent production loss during this rebalancing process. Obviously the longer the price war went on, the more structural damage this would have caused on the global oil supply chain. But the price war ended in just 1 month but the lingering effects of lower prices went on even till today.

Stripper wells are at most risk globally with production volume categorized as being below 10 barrels of oil per day. Most of these stripper wells have high operating costs as operators need to dispose of the water produced from the wells.

According to EIA and Rystad Energy, there are currently ~1.2 million b/d of stripper well oil production in the US. The estimate for the globe is pegged at around ~8 to ~10 mb/d.

Based on the stripper well production, the breakdown between majors and large E&Ps and private producers is about 40/60.

Based on all of the analysis done so far on how producers react, super majors and large E&Ps are unlikely to permanently close down stripper wells. The reasoning is that they can eat the negative cash flow margins in the short-run as oil price recovery down the road would return the wells to cash flow positive.

For smaller private producers, however, the NPV of running a well at $10-$30 WTI (April and May) was negative. So the math came down to the shut-in cost versus producing at negative margins. By our estimate, producers with less than 100 b/d of production with breakeven around $35/bbl would opt for a complete shutdown.

According to Rystad, the cost curve analysis shows that if WTI had averaged $20/bbl, ~300k b/d of production would've been permanently lost.

But looking at the distribution of the stripper well production, we think production volumes falling below 5 b/d were likely lost permanently.

The total aggregate production lost as a result should be around ~300k b/d to ~500k b/d.

As a result, one of the assumptions we have to model in is that as production volumes return in the US and globally, the loss from stripper wells will likely account for a bulk of the permanent production lost.

In addition, something else interesting to note is that Russia's stripper well production was estimated at around ~1.2 mb/d (similar to the US). The total volumes lost are likely going to be about the same as the US. Perhaps, this is another reason why Russian oil production compliance has been so high. And if you remember back in March when we had nonstop coverage on the OPEC+ price war, the decision from the Saudis to flood Europe was so that Russia's smaller producers would go bankrupt. The estimated production lost from Russia at the time was ~800k b/d to ~1 mb/d. Given the shorter duration of the price war, the volume that ended up being lost will likely equal that of the US.

Either way, as we exit the OPEC+ production cut agreement, Rosneft and others will be able to push Russian oil production back to ~11.2 mb/d without compromising volume as the increase in production will simply replace the structurally lost supplies.

Going forward, we will have to reassess our production estimates to take into account permanent production lost from stripper wells. This leads us to believe that peak US oil production in August is likely to be around ~11.1 to ~11.3 mb/d instead of ~11.6 mb/d.

