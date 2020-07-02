Natural Gas: LNG Exports Hit New Low

So instead, we went long NG via a long in EQT.

Bearish thesis on NG is mostly on the short-term dynamics with LNG exports being low.

Much hotter weather on the horizon set to alleviate concerns on storage tank top.

It's a messy bottom, and with the start of July, we were able to get a glimpse of LNG export nominations. At the moment, LNG feedgas is running at ~3.25 Bcf/d or ~0.9 Bcf/d lower than June average. The average for this month should be closer to ~3.6 to ~3.8 Bcf/d, but the lower figure is causing traders to start worrying about the storage tank top in the US again.

When you are worried, you don't need a good reason to sell it. The difference between 3.8 Bcf/d and 3.25 Bcf/d is 0.55 Bcf/d. Over the span of nine weeks, this amounts to ~35 Bcf in storage. Again, this is really irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, but when you are at a messy bottom, you get sold for no reason.

In our view, the weather side is largely moving in the right direction with much hotter than normal weather expected.

CDDs are expected to be materially higher than the average with a very supportive outlook 15 days out.

Source: WeatherModels.com

We really like the set-up on the weather side.

So our attention is really fixated on production at the moment.

Lower 48 production has bottomed in the short term and bouncing back to ~88.34 Bcf/d. If production remains at this level over the next week with no move to ~89 Bcf/d, then we can turn "very" bullish. At the start of July, US oil production is expected to return, so if volume for associated gas production does not pick up, then balances over July at least will be very tight.

Power burn demand also is expected to move to an all-time high in the following weeks.

We should eclipse ~45 Bcf/d by 2nd week of July.

All in all, NG is still in a messy bottoming process, but with much warmer than normal weather, the key is to watch production figures. If we don't see much of an uptick, then prices will rally very strongly. Again, the cap is around the LNG economics for September, which is materially higher than today around ~$2.35/MMBtu.

Going Long NG With a Twist

We initiated a new long position in natural gas today via a long in EQT. We wrote here why we like EQT.

Given our analysis on the natural gas market points to a capped upside scenario in the short term, while the medium-term outlook is much more favorable thanks to declining production, we opted to go long EQT instead of UNG.

In addition, EQT demonstrated strong relative price action with a breakout of the downtrend today. We will be looking for near-term upside to $17.

