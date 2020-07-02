Source

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is a mid-cap market sized company that operates in the packaging business. Most would think this limits its end customer to be exclusively the consumer, but it offers many applications in industrial use as well. Making everything from cups, tape, bottles, straws, and more, the company benefits from a growing population and rising incomes. Additionally, with the recent economic shutdown and rise in health/hygiene related products, the company benefited from the solutions it provides for this category as well. As consumers consume more, the company benefits from growth in product development and larger disposable income. For investors looking for a long-term way to play an ever-growing economy, Berry offers an indirect play on the consumer. Its products are in every household, and yet the company remains relatively unknown. As the company works to continue to pay down debt and create synergy, its earnings should rise, and so should its capital returns. Future acquisitions should also enable the company to ultimately rise to a global packaging behemoth that will become a household name.

Performance

Berry Global last reported quarterly results that were a miss on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, the company is currently digesting a relatively new acquisition that makes it difficult for management and analysts to really dial in exact expectations. Nonetheless, the current environment many corporations have been experiencing for the last few months is a challenge in itself. Berry's last large acquisition was for RPC Group. This was a $6.1 billion acquisition that helped transform the company yet again.

So, at first glance, it looks like the company had revenue growth that only technology companies generally experience nowadays. While revenue increased over 53%, $1.174 billion of the growth was attributed to the acquisition. Base volumes increased around 2%, which management says was offset by product pricing decreases mostly due to lower passthrough resin costs. So, the acquisition is all that led to growth for the quarter, but going forward should continue to help the company grow organically.

Adjusted net income rose 42%, letting the company earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. This rise in net income also helped the company report a cash flow of $315 million for the quarter, which is up significantly from the $170 million the company reported in the year earlier period. Additionally, the company reaffirmed guidance for over $800 million in free cash flow for the year. This is significant, given that the company does not currently offer a dividend, so most of the cash can be used for debt reduction. As it stands, the company had $950 million in cash on hand, access to an $850 million credit line, and total debt net of cash around $10.16 billion. This debt load is rather high for a company of Berry's size, but, given the strong free cash flow and minimal obligations the company has for its cash, it should be able to strengthen its financial position in the coming years.

Looking at when debt is due, we can see the company has a large chunk of debt coming due at the end of 2022, two years out from now.

Source: 10Q

By then, the company should have a stronger cash position or should have prepaid this loan. After that, the next significant debt due is 2026. By then, presuming the company completely relinquishes this debt, this would reduce the overall debt load overall by more than half.

With the recent crisis of COVID-19 negatively affecting most companies, Berry benefited from a rise in demand for cleaning products, vitamins, medicines, and other equipment that it is contracted to produce packaging for.

Source: Earnings Presentation

As we can see above, the company produces packaging and equipment for some of the most recognized brand names and companies in the world. It can do this as its multiple manufacturing facilities allow it to offer a solution logistically that very few can.

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can see, there is no shortage with over 293 facilities and tens of thousands of customers, the company has the capability and offerings to meet almost any demand its customers may have. Berry has many customers that are blue chip-oriented as well, meaning they are recession-proof. As we know, food, beverages, medicines, and other related items are a necessity no matter what economic environment we stand to face.

The company is diversified both from a divisional perspective and regional perspective.

Source: Investor Presentation

With revenue coming from all corners of the world, the company is well insulated from any particular region having a drastic effect on revenue and earnings. As we saw with the recent shutdown here in the U.S. and the timing of shutdowns being different abroad, this can be crucial in ensuring revenues are protected.

The company operates in now four segments, which are outlined below.

Source: Investor Presentation

The newest segment being international consumer packaging. This now gives the company access to markets and customers it never before had. It is also a positive here is that the company doesn't have an over-reliance on any specific division or industry for a larger portion of revenue, with each division being generally equal in contribution to the top line. The largest division, however, happens to be perhaps the most recession-proof division. There is a large chance that female care items, diapers, and medical devices will still all be in need during an economic downturn.

The company has gotten to be a dominant player in its space by continuing to acquire other manufacturers.

Source: Investor Presentation

The slide above shows us that the top 3 companies in the segments Berry operates in hold less than 30% overall market share. What is more interesting is that the next 100 companies hold most of the rest of the market. This means there will be plenty of opportunity going forward.

While the company is acquisition focused, it also focuses on ensuring it's in a strong capital position.

Source: Investor Presentation

With a target for leverage being below 3x, it probably won't make any acquisitions for the foreseeable future. However, the company is clear in that it will continue to be a strategy for its dominance in the game.

As the company highlights below, the acquisition of RPC, just like other acquisitions, gives the company the ability to better serve its customer base and offer more solutions to them as a whole.

Source: Investor Presentation

The new technology and the patents it acquires drive a stronger relationship between Berry and its customers as it begins to offer packages and designs it perhaps did not before. It also might gain more of a customer's business that was segmented between them and the newly acquired company. This would further enhance the reliance on Berry. It also will technically eliminate the competitive situation that might exist when a customer is pricing out its options. A quick example would be the following: A large customer may need a specific type of package for a new product or product redesign and only Berry or the newly acquired company has the capability to do this type of packaging. Due to this, there is now no competitive threat, and the company can enhance margins through superior offering.

These acquisitions have helped the company grow earnings and free cash flow to quite healthy levels.

Source: Investor Presentation

Free cash has grown at quite an attractive rate, alongside it, so has revenue and earnings per share. This is the type of growth investors like to see, but it is important to note much of this was helped by acquisitions the company may be slow in doing for the intermediate future. A healthy digesting period will, however, ultimately allow the company to become even bigger and financially stronger. This will ultimately propel the company's growth in the future even more.

Valuation

Looking at the historical valuation for the last 5 years, we can identify if now presents a buying opportunity.

Source: Morningstar

The shares currently trade at a discount to their 5-year average for P/S, P/E, P/CF, and P/FE. With all of these metrics pointing to a current valuation below where it typically would trade, it is perhaps an ideal time to pick up some shares.

Compared to peers, we see the following as well.

Data by YCharts

Berry Global trades with the lowest forward P/S ratio and forward P/E ratio. But it is also the only company that does not offer a dividend. While this would normally be okay for a fast growing smaller entity, I am surprised, given its size that Berry doesn't offer even a token dividend. However, this could be a positive catalyst in the future as if it does offer one, it will attract new investors and be included in indexes.

That being said, the company should deserve somewhat of a premium for being such a large and well run company, yet it does not. This may change in the coming years as the company hits its leverage goals. Being this late in a cycle and seeing such a large debt level is usually concerning to investors and could be causing the valuation to be depressed.

Conclusion

Berry Global's valuation currently lags its competition and its historical trading range. Being a play on the strong consumer and demand for consumer goods, Berry benefits from the growth of its customers. Without making a direct bet on any company growing continually, Berry is a bet that, through a group of customers, growth should continue. I believe the company offers a good way to play the growing consumer spending trends and currently trades at an attractive valuation. Risks, of course, are apparent with the large debt load, but this should be handled with ease, considering the growing large cash flow stream. The coming quarters should be quite telling in how the company can perform in a significantly weakened economic environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BERY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.