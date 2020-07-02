The Second Wave Of Rising Unemployment?

The jobs data was robust and better than expected on July 2. However, it may be irrelevant. Coronavirus cases are rising, and counties and states are taking action to try to prevent the spread from getting worse. Even companies have been closing up to help protect their employees.

It is likely why the bond yields are falling today and why economic spread indicators such as the 10-year minus the 2-year contract have started contracting in recent days. It continues to support the notion that a "V" shaped recovery is not likely in the cards, and that a market repricing may still be needed.

Third GDP In Jeopardy?

Despite the better than expected June report, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model is forecasting a second-quarter contraction of 35.2%, which is better than the previous forecast for a decrease of 36.8% on an annualized basis. It would mean that the second-quarter GDP could contract by a stunning 9.2% from the first-quarter level.

Data from Refinitiv shows that, on average, analysts are expecting the GDP to decline by an annualized rate of 34.8%. It means that the Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast has come into a consensus viewpoint. With the second quarter now over, we will have to wait for the GDP data later this month.

(Refinitiv)

There is a significant risk with rising coronavirus cases and the potential to the third-quarter GDP. States such as California are ordering specific cities and counties to close bars and restaurants again, while Texas bans elective surgery in particular counties. Currently, the data from Refinitiv suggests that the third quarter GDP rebounds by 18.5%. Those estimates have been steadily rising, but the question now is will those estimates need to be adjusted lower?

Additionally, as these businesses once again start to shut down, will they begin to lay off employees? Should that happen, are we likely to see the rising unemployment claims in the weeks ahead, meaning that job gains we saw in June may reverse in July.

Additionally, companies have started to pause their reopening plans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise as well. On July 1, McDonald's halted plans to reopen its restaurants in the US. Should more businesses follow the lead of McDonald's, it creates a two-fold problem. Higher unemployment and earnings and revenue estimates are likely too high.

The Second Wave

The initial jobless claims this week were high once again, coming in at approximately 1.43 million for the week ending June 27. If one notices, the rate of change from week to week appears to be slowing. It means we do not see a steep decline in the number of people filing for unemployment. The slowing rate of change from week to week can be seen in the flattering of the curve in the chart below since the beginning of June.

Additionally, continuing claims have remained steady in the last six weeks, around 20 million. Again, a sign that not enough workers are returning to work to offset the number of workers that are continuing to receive unemployment benefits.

However, the most significant risk in all of this, should coronavirus cases continue to rise and more workers begin to get laid-off once again, is that these claims can quickly start rising, creating a second wave of unemployment.

Outlook Not As Bright

It seems the bond market is picking up on this possibility. The spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasuries appears to have topped out, even beginning to move lower slowly. This would be a sign that perhaps the economic outlook is not as bright as it once was.

The second wave of unemployment would be brutal for those workers affected and would result in the GDP estimates for the balance of 2020 to be high, along with earnings estimates. It would be a worst-case scenario, but one that investors need to monitor very carefully as the equity market is not priced for this type of potential outcome.

