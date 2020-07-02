Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) is a financially stable company, which suffered in the current crisis due to lower demand and disruptions in the supply chain in the first quarter. However, these metrics have always been temporary, and there is a significant probability of a fast recovery as the lockdown restrictions had calmed down already. Industrial production in this sector is going to get better as reopening activities remain intact. Currently, we can see a significant downturn in industrial productions and news orders (lagging), but that's what the market priced in. The company has a dominant financial position and a position on the market as well, so any further mid-term disruptions should not endanger it. Data from Google Trends also confirms rising demand.

Source: gurufocus

Short introduction about the company

Hooker Furniture is slowing down but remains a stable growing business. One could say conservative. Despite slow growth, the company has been highly profitable for many years and in the past five years made two acquisitions- Home Meridian (2016) and Shenandoah Furniture(2017)-with the main objectives to strengthen distribution channels and operate in faster-growing channels. Hooker Furniture owns many segments - Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and others.

Source: FORM 10-K

Order Backlog

Source: FORM 10-K

The company considers the Home Meridian segment's backlog to be one helpful indicator of that segment's sales for the upcoming 90-day period. Thanks to the order and supply disruptions caused by COVID-19, a spike in order cancellations in early 2020 has decreased the usefulness of the order backlog on February 2, 2020, as an indicator of future sales. Nevertheless, we can use this indicator after Q1 call (in June) or after Q2 so that we can predict potential sales bounce.

Risks and supply disruption

Hooker Furniture imports accounted for 83% of its sales. This number is slowly decreasing (in 2018, it was 87%). Because of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, there was a big supply disruption. COVID-19 caused two shocks. Firstly, it was the supply shock, which meant lower production due to the lockdown, which means a higher price for Hooker products in the short-term future.

Secondly, there was the problem of a demand shock. If the economic recovery is to be successful and there are insights like the economy reopening, better PMI from other sectors (which are updated sooner) than the situation could provide quite a fast pullback.

The US imposed tariffs on imported goods, and the company had to find a way to avoid other costs, which resulted in this implementation. According to the annual report:

U.S. administration's imposition of an initial 10% tariff in September 2018 that increased to 25% in May 2019 on certain goods imported into the United States from China, including almost all furniture and furniture components manufactured in China during fiscal 2019 and 2020. In response to these tariffs, we began re-sourcing products from non-tariff countries, primarily Vietnam, and reduced our Chinese imports by about half by the end of fiscal 2020.

Earnings expectations were for the Q1 2020 (fiscal 2021), according to estimates, $0.02 EPS. It represented a significant deviation from the Q1 2019 (fiscal 2020) EPS $0.17. HOFT missed the expectations, GAAP EPS for Q1 was -$0.09 and revenue $104.6M (missed by -22.8%). Because of seasonality, the Q1 is repeatedly the weakest quarter. The main reason is post-Chinese New Year shipping lag and lockdown measures, which represented a supply-side shock.

The company has a very safe financial position, which we will discuss below and quite a conservative but reliable profitable model. Here are a few great things, and an investor should know about it. We will review it in the valuation and ratios segment.

Positive insights

For imported products, the company negotiates pricing with foreign suppliers in US Dollars for a term of at least one year. Currently, Hooker Furniture does not use derivatives to hedge the currency risk. It means that a potential decline is USD value could cause a quite strong chain reaction, e.g. declining margin, worsen financial position, and impacting the profitability of the company.

Source: Own processing. Tradingview.

On the left axis is VND (Vietnamese Dong - red), and on the right axis is CNY (Chinese yuan - blue). We can see clearly that, from the beginning of 2020, the price of both currencies decreased. It means that USD is stronger despite monetary interventions. The crucial information from this chart is that Hooker Furniture had a better position to negotiate the pricing of its products, which could mean better profitability action for the next quarters. Of course, there will be significant deviations from earnings due to supply and demand shocks, but currency advantage could represent a better situation than expected in later quarters (Q3-Q4). I need to mention that it is questionable if management used this currency advantage. There can be another problem, where it would be hard to use quantitative methods, and the problem is demand; e.g., if the company ordered too much furniture, it would be hard to sell, which would lead to additional costs. Currently, there is no significant currency advantage, because CNY is down 1.61% YTD, and VND 0.15%.

Hooker Furniture expects a declaration of quarterly dividends to persist in June, September, and December). The company has had a stable dividend growth for many years, and the 5-year growth rate is 8.81%. The current dividend yield 3.36%, and the annual payout is 0.64 USD. It is highly favorable for dividend investors. The dividend should not be in danger.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Stock Repurchase

Last time Hooker's management repurchased stocks was in fiscal 2013, up to $12.5 million of the company's common shares. According to the 10-K:

No shares were purchased during fiscal 2020. Approximately $11.8 million remained available for future purchases under the authorization as of February 2, 2020. In April 2020 (fiscal 2021), our Board of Directors terminated this repurchase authorization after several years of inactivity.

Income statement commentary

Source: Hooker Furniture

Due to acquisitions, the company is better performing from 2016 in the net sales and asset building position. Initially, deals have not been so good, and there was a decline against the previous fiscal year. The main reasons were the imposition of tariffs. Many of HOFT's customers were "over-inventoried" to avoid increased tariffs in 2019. Tariffs on parts (from China) caused the reaction of higher product costs, higher selling prices to the company's customers. Next costs are related to move out of China (partially) and shift production to countries, where tariffs are acceptable or minimal. Despite a significant decrease in net sales, there have also been segments, which are improving and could improve in the future.

In general, Home Meridian's sales declined (in the Q1), but e-commerce sales continued to grow. There is a significant probability that this segment could rise after the successful economic reopening process because things had changed.

Samuel Lawrence Hospitality's net sales increased by over 40% in fiscal 2020 (2019). Anyway, increased tariffs lowered the level of profitability. Samuel Lawrence Furniture implemented a mixing warehouse program in Vietnam and offered more options for sourcing products. Home Meridian has also launched a new division, HMidea, which offers better-quality, ready-to-assemble furniture to mass marketers and e-commerce customers.

Financial position and rentability metrics

Jan2014 Jan2015 Jan2016 Jan2017 Jan2018 Jan2019 Jan2020 ROE % 5.940 9.030 10.790 15.930 13.190 16.160 6.330 ROA % 5.090 7.710 9.190 11.290 8.450 11.080 4.480 ROIC % 6.870 10.590 14.220 16.590 11.290 14.200 5.650 WACC % 9.460 9.590 5.790 4.010 3.040 6.950 4.980 EBITDA 14.994 21.647 27.208 52.101 52.101 60.117 29.807 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Marketable Securities 23.882 38.663 53.922 39.792 30.915 11.435 36.031 Total Current Assets 107.050 118.234 128.067 211.917 213.491 234.931 221.967 Total Long-Term Assets 48.431 52.521 53.586 106.779 136.567 134.785 171.741 Total Assets 155.481 170.755 181.653 318.696 350.058 369.716 393.708 Short-Term Debt & Capital Lease Obligation 0.000 0.000 0.000 5.817 7.528 5.829 12.141 Total Current Liabilities 12.907 19.067 16.605 64.060 60.329 64.415 50.129 Long-Term Debt & Capital Lease Obligation 0.000 0.000 0.000 41.772 45.778 29.628 58.076 Total Long-Term Liabilities 7.771 8.779 8.987 56.709 60.269 42.125 69.458 Total Liabilities 20.678 27.846 25.592 120.769 120.598 106.540 119.587 Current Ratio 8.290 6.200 7.710 3.310 3.540 3.650 4.430 Interest Coverage No Debt 359.400 379.090 36.420 36.420 36.230 18.340 Debt-to-Equity 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.240 0.232 0.135 0.256 Debt-to-Asset 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.149 0.152 0.096 0.178 Debt-to-EBITDA 0 0 0 0.91 1.02 0.59 2.36

Source: Gurufocus

While we are looking at this business, we can see that it is conservative but healthy. First of all, we can begin with positive signs. ROA, ROE and ROIC are stable growth metrics for this company. After the first-quarter report in June, we can expect a massive decrease in all these metrics. However, if we assume the current situation is temporary, this could be a perfect opportunity. WACC is still lower than ROIC, and it means that capital is invested productively.

On the other hand, in fiscal 2020, we can see a quite significant decrease, and there is a probability that WACC>ROIC in the Q1. Fiscal 2020 was quite difficult because of increased tariffs, which hit the profitability of the company hard. The company has enough cash and current assets to challenge a much harder situation than this. The current ratio is getting lower but still in a very safe zone, 4.43. There is quite a small debt in comparison to assets or EBITDA, which means that the company is in a strong financial position.

The company recorded a $15.2 million increase in cash balance (in the Q1) since the end of fiscal 2020, and it sums up to $51.2 million.

Source: Hooker Furniture

With total cash obligation with maturity less than one year in high 14.51 million, there is no negative impact with this maturity. The company has 36.03 million of cash and cash equivalents, so that it can cover it quickly. If the current crisis persisted, theoretically, there could be problems with the maturity in 1-3 years.

Long-term debt:

Unsecured revolving credit facility - current LIBOR + 1.5%

Unsecured Term Loan - $41 million - current LIBOR + 1.5%, monthly installments of approximately $490,000, together with any accrued interest, until the full amount borrowed is repaid or until February 1, 2021

Secured Term Loan - $19 million - current LIBOR + 0.5%

Data by YCharts

This chart just shows us that debt and interest expenses will become much cheaper.

Profitability and valuations

Jan2014 Jan2015 Jan2016 Jan2017 Jan2018 Jan2019 Jan2020 Revenue per Share 21.233 22.686 22.855 53.214 53.214 58.007 51.599 EBITDA per Share 1.395 2.010 2.518 4.467 4.467 5.102 2.518 Dividends per Share 0.400 0.400 0.400 0.420 0.500 0.570 0.610 Book Value per Share 12.536 13.264 14.426 17.117 19.509 22.331 23.156 Tangible Book per Share 12.408 13.136 14.298 12.870 12.860 15.898 16.953 Gross Margin % 23.970 25.700 27.810 21.720 21.720 21.510 18.660 Operating Margin % 5.480 7.800 9.820 7.320 7.320 7.710 3.720 Free Cash Flow 2.100 19.774 20.189 24.580 24.580 4.448 36.300 P/B Ratio 1.210 1.360 1.990 1.940 1.900 1.290 1.060 Price-to-Tangible-Book 1.220 1.370 2.010 2.580 2.890 1.810 1.450 Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow 77.300 9.820 15.370 15.490 17.600 75.310 8.040 PS Ratio 0.710 0.800 1.260 0.630 0.700 0.500 0.480 EV-to-EBITDA 9.270 7.190 9.430 7.520 8.820 6.040 10.980 Shiller P/E Ratio 21.780 28.050 43.210 32.320 33.640 20.850 16.240 Median P/S Value 13.910 14.820 15.620 38.000 37.780 41.380 36.760 Peter Lynch Fair Value 5.930 21.550 37.250 54.750 61.000 84.500 20.560 Graham Number 14.370 18.520 21.890 26.470 26.460 34.770 23.440

Source: Gurufocus

From these metrics, we know that Hooker Furniture is doing a stable business, and temporary sell-off due to COVID-19 can reflect an excellent opportunity. Revenue and EBITDA have shown steady growth during the past years, and the management is making the right decisions about any acquisitions. According to many models, e.g. Median P/S value or Peter Lynch Fair Value, etc., the stock is undervalued. I prefer Min P/S value as a fundamental - potential bottom. Near that area, it could represent an excellent entry point. According to other models, e.g. EPV and Projected FCF, the Hooker Furniture is highly undervalued. Once again, these models are lagging, and it means there is a significant probability of the next fair value drop soon (after Q1 and Q2). Nevertheless, thanks to a stable and healthy business environment, the company will remain undervalued after update too.

Source: Gurufocus

On the other hand, I need to mention that operating costs and gross margin are declining and are small. The reasons in fiscal 2020 were tariffs and costs related to shift production. The next point I don't like is that asset growth is more significant than revenue growth. It means the company is still becoming less and less efficient. It is a negative sign for the long term. As we stated repeatedly, the tariffs harm the company's profit. However, the management shifted most of the production to a "non-tariffs" country - Vietnam. From a long-term perspective, I believe that the company will become more efficient. The US Dollar remains strong, and it could have a positive impact on the company's operations.

Data by YCharts

Comparison to its peers

We have made a sector comparison. The main variables are revenues, which for the last year - 2019 is crucial because I sorted it by high of revenue (descending). Some companies have a partial income from furniture, but they are still operating in their segment, so I mentioned it. As I want a financially stable business with a room for growth, there is a condition of a strong financial position. There are three companies with excellent financial condition: La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB), Hooker Furniture Corp. and The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ:LOVE). If we want a reliable business, we should care about a robust financial position which does not get harmed by a potential second wave of COVID-19. Companies with substantial e-commerce segment in the current crisis as Lovesac or others purely did well. Anyway, that's just financial position, not the profitability of all of these businesses.

Company/ revenue 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Interest Coverage (End of the year) Debt-to-Equity (Current) Financial rating (1-10) La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) 1,425 1,525 1,520 1,584 1,745 84 0.47 7 Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) 1,214 1,311 1,444 1,532 1,698 10 -5.14 4 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE:HVT) 805.2 821.8 820 817.8 802.4 N/A 0.90 5 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) 754.6 794.2 763.4 766.8 746.7 601.46 0.73 6 Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) 587.7 592.6 579.5 704.5 734.9 1.03 2.27 4 Hooker Furniture* (NASDAQ:HOFT) 247 620.6 620.6 683.5 610.8 17.09 0.25 8 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) 430.9 432 452.5 456.9 452.1 1241 0.93 4 Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) 466.9 500.1 468.8 489.2 443.6 No debt 0.14 6 The Lovesac Co. (LOVE) 74.1 76.3 101.8 165.9 233.4 No debt No debt 9 Virco Manufacturing* (NASDAQ:VIRC) 168.6 173.4 189.3 200.7 191.1 2.42 0.98 4

* The companies with this symbol are accounting fiscal year +1(2020 instead of 2019), but it does not influence any mentioned results.

Source: Own processing. Data by Gurufocus.

Source: Seeking Alpha

To Quant Factor Grades comparison, I decided to compare only companies with a stable or reliable financial position. According to this comparison, all of them are quite well positioned. For diversification in this sector, all of them have good ratings but differ in their business.

People are demanding

There was a significant problem with demand in Q1 during the lockdown measures. Chart with furniture discount indicates that the demand part plunged in March and April but recovered in May and June. This information purely confirms the correlation between Google Trends (demand) and data mentioned in the press conference in the Q1. There was a mention that demand in March and April was low, but it increased in May. People are finding ways to purchase furniture through discounts offered.

Another valid point is the online ordering section for furniture purchases that rose sharply during the lockdown measures. It means people did not forget; they want to purchase furniture, they still want to place orders, but the supply disruption during the lockdown made it hard. It is the reason why E-commerce furniture stocks did well in the current crisis. But as people are getting fed up with the restrictions, they will want to visit stores, and they don't want to be at home anymore. Another valid point is the online ordering section for furniture purchases that rose sharply during the lockdown measures. Overall, the demand for furniture discounts is growing and showing us that possibly Q2-Q3 won't be as bad as everyone expected.

Source: Own processing. Data by Google Trends.

Q1 summary

Hooker reported a consolidated net sales of $104.6 million for our 2021 first fiscal quarter, a 22.8% or $30.9 million decrease compared to last year. Due to the severely negative impact of the COVID-19, Hooker reported a preliminary net quarterly loss of $1.1 million, which is a $3.1 million decrease compared to the $2 million net income in the previous year's first quarter.

As we noted, there was a preliminary loss of $0.09 EPS compared to $0.17 EPS in the prior year. Orders plummeted in March and April as many of retail stores temporarily closed. Many customers cancelled stock orders, and others deferred. However, Hooker's expectation of COVID-19 impact was much worse.

While consolidated orders declined steeply by over 70% and 65%, respectively, in March and April we had a significant month-over-month improvement in consolidated order rates in May. Orders in fiscal May were down about 7% for the period. And since mid-May, consolidated orders have generally comped above the same period last year. We generated $18.9 million in cash from operations this quarter, which contributed to a $15.2 million increase in our cash balance since the end of fiscal 2020.

Paul Toms on Earnings Call Transcript

As stores were closed, many brands have seen a decline in sales by 25-40%. The real insight was that e-commerce business increased significantly. It outperformed all expectations and accounted for 35% of total sales in the quarter.

The company has access to an additional $26 million on a revolving credit facility and just under $26 million of the cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance, which gives the company additional financial flexibility to navigate these difficult times and a potential second phase of COVID-19.

Some cost-cutting measures have been undertaken, e.g. salaries have been cut by 10% to 15 %. In Q1, 12% of Hooker's shipments came from China.

Conclusion

Hooker Furniture reflects a conservative business with quite stable growth and dividend. The company has an excellent financial position so that it can maintain steady dividend growth and survive a potential second phase of COVID-19. The management is doing well with its acquisition policy, which could raise the company's market share in the long term. Stock repurchase has been announced. According to the many valuation models, the company remains undervalued. There are also risks concerning the possibility of the next tariffs being imposed and growing costs, which are related to new customers in so-called "non-tariff" countries. Many emerging economies like Vietnam and others have devalued their currency, or the market forces generated changes in the value of the currency, which had a positive effect on companies like Hooker Furniture. Also, demand is slowly rising, and it could indicate better Q2 and Q3 results. I believe industrial production has hit rock bottom, and the situation will improve once the economy reopens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.