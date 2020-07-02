The stock hit over $30/share in January 2020, emphasizing the market’s confidence that BHC was heading in the right direction, but has since lost over a third of its value.

Investment Thesis Summary

The rise of Bausch Health Companies’ (NYSE:BHC) stock price to over $30/share earlier in the year highlights investor approval of the Company’s current financial situation and business model. The COVID-19 pandemic quickly seized over a third of BHC’s stock value, which we believe is a very significant mispricing in the market.

The Company’s fundamentals remain unchanged from prior to the pandemic, further solidifying a mispricing and buying opportunity for investors. Bausch has worked hard to improve its debt position that was a result of the firm’s previous business strategy. Add this to BHC’s impressive product portfolio and global pipeline, and we believe that Bausch’s upside is phenomenal. Our price target is $36.47/share, offering a ~97% upside.

The Story

BHC 5-Yr Stock Chart

Source: Morningstar

Since its plummet in 2015 and 2016, BHC has gradually worked to recollect its stock value. In October and November of 2019, Bausch’s stock price increased 50% to roughly $30/share, as investors were impressed by the Company’s turnaround, and debt levels were coming down (if ever so slightly). When the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly hit the market in early 2020, Bausch lost over half of its stock value. Today, the stock is trading around $18.50/share, still over a third less than where it was entering 2020.

The recent pandemic has created a clear mispricing in BHC’s stock, a Company that was eye-catching to investors entering the current year. Absolutely nothing has changed in regards to Bausch’s business model and strategy transformation since then, making it a compelling buying opportunity for investors.

BHC 1-Yr Stock Chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

Overview

Bausch is a global healthcare company that develops and manufactures a variety of pharmaceutical products, ranging from eye-care and gastroenterology (“GI”) products, to medical devices, over-the-counter (“OTC”) products, and dentistry products. The Company operates in the following four business segments: The Bausch+Lomb/International Segment, The Salix Segment, The Ortho Dermatologics Segment, and The Diversified Products Segment.

Source: FY19 Company Filings

As mentioned, BHC’s products are sold in ~100 different countries around the world. The top three countries in which the firm does business are the United States/Puerto Rico, China, and Canada. Bausch has a globally established product portfolio, which allows the Company to spend less on R&D and realize more financial flexibility.

Source: FY19 Company Filings

BHC has over 225 projects within its global pipeline. While all these potential new products will not be blockbuster therapies, they will still offer a stream of revenue and help to facilitate organic growth. BHC still plans to launch SiHy Daily (Type of disposable contact lens) in the U.S. in the second half of 2020.

Source: Q1 Corporate Presentation

Given BHC’s enormous pipeline of products and ongoing projects, there are several upcoming milestones to consider. Despite COVID-19, management is confident that the Company’s disposable contact lens, SiHy Daily, will launch in the second half of 2020. SiHy Daily contact lenses are one of Bausch’s original “Significant Seven,” a collection of seven products that are expected to generate well over $1 billion in peak revenues by 2023. SiHy Daily was launched in Japan in September 2018. The Company no longer reports combined revenue for its Significant Seven because it excludes other growth products within BHC’s massive product portfolio. It does not make sense to group seven products together when in reality the Company has so much more to offer. As of the end of 2019, however, the Significant Seven achieved ~$269 million in revenue, up 68% from 2018. The Significant Seven consisted of the following: Relistor, Vyzulta, Lumify, Ultra, Siliq, Duobrii, and Jemdel (see above other upcoming catalysts for Bausch Health).

One of the reasons Bausch parted ways with reporting combined revenue figures for its Significant Seven is because the Company is constantly developing new products that are key to its growth. BHC is an ever-changing target, so we do not believe it is valuable to try and evaluate every individual drug in its pipeline. Rather, we see the Company as an “engine” that will continue to innovate and add new products to its fast-growing and global portfolio. That said, below is a diagram outlining Bausch’s current top ten products by revenue.

Source: Q1 Corporate Presentation

Liquidity Position

Bausch currently has $912 million in cash and $1 billion available under its revolving credit facility, and the Company’s next debt maturity is not until 2022. See below for BHC’s debt obligations schedule. Thus, the firm is in a strong position to weather any storm from a liquidity perspective. Likewise, BHC continues to emphasize the importance of paying down its massive debt position that was a result of the firm’s previous business strategy. Since the new management team has taken control (January of 2016), BHC has been able to repay over $7.9 billion of its debt, roughly 25% of its total debt as of the end of 2015 ($30.3 billion). In the first quarter of 2020, BHC repaid $220 million of its debt using cash generated from operations.

The Company’s prepayment and refinancing of debt over the past several years translates into lower repayments of principal over the next four years. As a result, BHC is in a better position to generate cash flows aimed towards growing its core assets, identify new product opportunities to expand its already large portfolio, and repay additional debt amounts.

In 2019 and 2018, BHC generated positive cash from operations of $1.5 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively. Bausch’s existing cash and cash generated from operations is enough to repay its debt obligations from 2020-2022, although BHC has not officially announced any plans. Likewise, the Company’s continued improvements in generating cash and its refinancing capabilities provide assurance that BHC will reduce its leverage and return to a normal debt level.

Valuation

Price Target: $36.47/share

Upside: ~97%

Revenue: We forecasted BHC’s revenue to be $8.7 billion in 2021, compared to average consensus estimates of $8.6 billion. We modeled revenue slightly higher than consensus because we anticipate stronger growth than expected in 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic dwindles, and Bausch’s product portfolio expands.

Cost of Goods Sold: BHC has done well the past few years reducing COGS as a percentage of revenue. In 2021, we estimated COGS to be $2.3 billion, which is 26.4% of total sales.

Gross Profit: Due to a combination of revenue growth and slight decline in cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenue, we modeled gross profit margins to steadily increase over the forecast period. Our forecasted gross profit for 2021 is $6.4 billion.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses, such as G&A and R&D, have remained relatively stable in past years. In 2021, we modeled G&A to be $541 million (6.2% of revenue), and we forecasted R&D to be $518 million (5.9% of revenue).

Adjusted EBITDA: We forecasted adjusted EBITDA in 2021 to be $3.4 billion, with EBITDA margins steadily increasing throughout the forecast period.

Adjusted Net Income: Guidance for 2020 is for an adjusted tax rate of 8%. Going forward, we use the normal corporate tax rate of 21%. This gives us net income of about $1.5 billion for 2021, yielding a net income margin of ~17%. We modeled adjusted EPS in 2021 to be $4.05, which translates to 10.7% growth from our estimate in 2020.

Target P/E: 9x

We calculated BHC’s FY21 adjusted EPS to be $4.05. We then used a target P/E of 9x, which we argue is deserved given the stability of BHC’s cash flows. This enabled us to arrive at a target price of ~$36.47/share. A company like Bausch should be valued as an “engine,” which has both the resources and the experience to innovate and deliver new products. It is ineffective to try and model BHC extremely precisely from the bottom-up, as it is quite difficult to estimate the impact of so many products both in a short and distant time horizon. Bausch’s current debt levels might be high; however, investors confirmed their approval of the Company’s current debt position with a $30.00/share stock price prior to the pandemic. Thus, we believe that a P/E of 9x is fair to use when arriving at our target price.

Risks

Risk #1: Debt Repayment & Liquidity

Bausch’s current long-term debt is $24.4 billion, so it must remain focused on decreasing its leverage. The Company has been successful in paying back $7.9 billion of debt since 2016, and BHC does not owe any further payments until 2022. We believe the Company is in good condition to weather the storm and reduce its leverage. Bausch has been successful refinancing in recent years, and the Company will continue to generate cash from operations. Given that the stock price was around $30.00/share entering 2020, this signifies that investors were comfortable with Bausch’s financial position as well.

Risk #2: Global Impact from COVID-19

Given BHC operates in ~100 countries worldwide, it will need to adapt to each country’s plan regarding COVID-19. That said, many of Bausch’s products are necessary for consumers and will be widely unaffected by the pandemic in the long run. Overall, we believe there will not be a serious effect on Bausch’s business resulting from the pandemic. All global companies are dealing with the same issues, and most of BHC’s products are disconnected from market volatility.

Conclusion

The case for BHC seems convincing. Prior to the pandemic, the $30.00/share stock price demonstrated investor confidence in the direction of the Company and its ability to pay back its debt. This assures us that BHC will return to its previous level and continue to expand its brand and meet its debt obligations. The massive selloff as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a great opportunity to acquire BHC at a cheap price. If you add this mispricing to the opportunistic healthcare sector and pharmaceutical industry, the upside for Bausch appears massive.

Investors validated BHC’s debt position and business strategy entering 2020 when the stock was trading above $30.00/share. Despite its high debt level, the past few years have illustrated that Bausch is heading in a positive direction. Our price target is $36.47/share, offering a ~97% upside. Bausch Health Companies is a Strong Buy.

Note: Our analyst intern Luke Meindl has been the main contributor to this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.