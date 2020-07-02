These most profitable large trucks are outperforming the overall U.S. light vehicle market. GM won in Q2, but that may not tell us much about Q3 and beyond.

GM remains the only one to break out the heavy-duty (2500/3500) sales numbers in its reporting. I wish Ford and FCAU would do the same.

FCAU still has the best interior, GM is very 'al dente', and Ford strikes perhaps the best overall balance between all factors, including its Tremor off-road version.

I explain how the big-three introduced their heavy-duty full-size pickup trucks in stages from the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2019.

GM gained share in the U.S. full-size pickup truck market in Q2 2020, mostly at the expense of FCA. Ford was relatively stable, up only slightly.

The whole automotive industry, certainly as it was exposed to North America and Europe, had its worst quarter in memory. Year-over-year sales were down by huge percentages - 25-45% in most cases.

However, some U.S. vehicle segments did better than that. Let's start by looking at U.S. pickup trucks overall:

US pickup sales 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 change 2020 share 2019 share Chevrolet Colorado 19843 31669 -37% 3% 4% Chevrolet Silverado HD 31279 31496 -1% 5% 4% Chevrolet Silverado LD 89465 109930 -19% 14% 14% GMC Canyon 5225 11909 -56% 1% 1% GMC Sierra HD 14999 13946 8% 2% 2% GMC Sierra LD 38825 42911 -10% 6% 5% Ford F-Series 180825 233787 -23% 28% 29% Ford Ranger 25008 20880 20% 4% 3% RAM Pickup 117448 179454 -35% 18% 22% Jeep Gladiator 19568 7129 174% 3% 1% Toyota Tacoma 51063 63683 -20% 8% 8% Toyota Tundra 27222 29397 -7% 4% 4% Nissan Titan 6464 8343 -23% 1% 1% Nissan Frontier 10280 20221 -49% 2% 2% Honda Ridgeline 6380 8303 -23% 1% 1% TOTAL 643894 813058 -21% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the overall pickup truck market in the U.S. declined by "only" 21% in the quarter. Horrible to be sure, but not as horrible as the automotive market overall.

Let's take those individual nameplates and bring the analysis to the corporate parent level:

US by parent co 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share GM 199636 241861 -17% 31% 30% Ford 205833 254667 -19% 32% 31% FCA 137016 186583 -27% 21% 23% Toyota 78285 93080 -16% 12% 11% Nissan 16744 28564 -41% 3% 4% Honda 6380 8303 -23% 1% 1% TOTAL 643894 813058 -21% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the overall market share shifts were small. General Motors (GM), Ford (F), and Toyota (TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF) gained slightly, and RAM/Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) lost a little.

With that in mind, let's take a look at full-size pickup trucks specifically, as opposed the smaller midsize pickup trucks:

Fullsize trucks, USA 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share Chevrolet Silverado HD 31279 31496 -1% 6% 5% Chevrolet Silverado LD 89465 109930 -19% 18% 17% GMC Sierra HD 14999 13946 8% 3% 2% GMC Sierra LD 38825 42911 -10% 8% 7% Ford F-Series 180825 233787 -23% 36% 36% RAM Pickup 117448 179454 -35% 23% 28% Toyota Tundra 27222 29397 -7% 5% 5% Nissan Titan 6464 8343 -23% 1% 1% TOTAL 506527 649264 -22% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, it looks a little bit messy, exclusively because GM has two brands and is the only automaker which provides full transparency in terms of heavy-duty vs. "light duty" or "half-ton" ("150" and "1500") pickup trucks. For that reason, let's break it down into the corporate level first:

Fullsize by co, USA 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share GM 174568 198283 -12% 34% 31% Ford 180825 233787 -23% 36% 36% FCA 117448 179454 -35% 23% 28% Toyota 27222 29397 -7% 5% 5% Nissan 6464 8343 -23% 1% 1% TOTAL 506527 649264 -22% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, some clarity emerges. Ford, Toyota, and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) remained with unchanged market share (at least rounded to the nearest percentage).

However, GM gained material market share, and FCAU (RAM brand) lost market share. Those were material shifts in Q2.

With that in mind, let's dig back into GM's full-size pickup numbers and look at the most profitable portion of what is already widely acknowledged to be one of the most profitable segments in the U.S. light vehicle market: heavy-duty. These are the "2500-3500" weight class trucks, as opposed to the "1500." Ford's terminology is 250-350 and 150.

GM HD 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 change y/y Chevrolet Silverado HD 31279 31496 -1% GMC Sierra HD 14999 13946 8% TOTAL 46278 45442 2%

As you can see in the table above, GM's sales of HD pickup trucks were outright up in Q2 2020. In the overall horrific Q2 environment, it's an amazing feat to be up in terms of absolute unit sales - especially when average selling prices are also going up.

That said, the increase can also be explained. It didn't just happen by chance.

One year ago, in Q1 2019, GM was in the middle of switching to a new generation of heavy-duty pickup trucks. The new generation had not yet ramped up fully. Therefore, one can argue that it was just the moment when sales were depressed for supply and demand reasons alike. As a result, the Q2 2020 result benefited from a favorable comparison.

The all-new General Motors heavy-duty pickup truck generation

In past generations, Ford and RAM had the distinct leadership in heavy-duty. Their pickups could tow and haul greater weights, for example. However, for the 2020 model year generation, GM came to market with an all-new truck that left nothing on the capability front to the want.

GM didn't just take a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 or GMC Sierra 1500 and beef up the frame under the skin. It actually redesigned the whole truck. It's essentially impossible to see the full extent of the changes without a side-by-side comparison, but the HD version's beltline is lower, for example. Why? It's more important for serious work tasks - accessing the bed and the driver's visibility. That is the centerpiece of a full redesign.

GM also brought out a new naturally aspired V8 gasoline engine, but most people in the HD pickup market go with the diesel, despite the heavy (nearly $10,000) price premium from GM and its competitors. The other area where GM is leading the segment is in terms of cameras. You can now see what is inside the trailer behind the truck, or employ a camera trick in which you see what's behind the trailer. Those are exceptional tools for the serious trucker.

How GM fits in the HD cycle against Ford and RAM

RAM was the first to come out with a new generation of heavy-duty pickup truck in early 2019. It was not an all-new truck. It got most of the styling elements, especially on the inside, from the RAM 1500 that had come out a year earlier.

However, a few things revealed that the 2020 RAM heavy-duty was not completely all-new. You see it on the steering wheel, which is not the same as on the 1500. You also see it in the absence of adjustable foot pedals.

In any case, RAM was first to market in this all-new generational cycle, and it benefited greatly throughout 2019 and into the earliest part of 2020. The "halo effect" of the almost revolutionary RAM 1500 (interior) also certainly helped the 2500/3500 (HD) here.

Ford's new HD (250/350) came out around Thanksgiving 2019. From a design standpoint, it was the mildest shift from the previous generation. I still can't quite tell the difference. That's not a bad thing, as it already looked great.

One of the major advancements with the new generation of Ford F-250 and F-350 is the advent of the "Tremor" off-road package. This is a competitor to GMC's AT4 and RAM's PowerWagon.

Driving impressions: GM vs. Ford vs. RAM heavy-duty

I had various opportunities to spend hours and days behind the wheels of numerous versions of all of these 250/2500 and 350/3500 heavy-duty pickup trucks over the last 17 or so months. Here is how I experienced them, in turn:

First, the RAM 2500 and RAM 3500

I drove several variants of these on multiple occasions - some for an hour or two, some for a few days. The RAM 2500/3500 is definitely a "feel-good" truck. The interior is very "warm" and the suspension is relatively soft. It's a truck that plays to the driver's heart and emotions.

The RAM's 6.4-liter V8 gasoline engine is sharp and powerful, but the diesel version feels completely different. It's loud and it vibrates more than the competitors. The diesel definitely gives the feeling of driving a very big commercial truck - except with a very soft, warm, and fuzzy interior, in a good way.

Second, the GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500

Effectively the same vehicle as the Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500, it is in many ways the polar opposite of the RAM. The interior is hard and cold. Literally, the seats are church-bench hard at first touch. Fortunately, you get used to it after a few hours.

There is no escaping that the interior looks cheap and ugly, however. It's simply not in the same class as RAM, or even the Ford. Mind you, everything is perfectly functional and ergonomic, but I'll take the RAM and Ford interiors over the GM one, every day.

The driving experience of the GM HD trucks is also very firm. So it's not just the seats, but also the suspension. Firm does not necessarily mean "bad" however, especially in a pickup truck where you are hauling and towing a lot of weight. The GM HDs come across as very competent and stable, especially when towing heavy trailers.

The GM diesel engine is a lot quieter and smoother than the RAM diesel. I had much less time in the gasoline version, but just like the RAM gasoline engine, it was what I would prefer anyway in this type of pickup truck, if I didn't need the extra capacity to tow the heaviest trailers.

Third, the Ford F-250 and F-350

Because of the mildest visual redesign of the 2020 Ford heavy-duty, I had lower expectations driving these variants. By the way, the mild redesign does not mean that the design is less visually appealing. Rather, Ford did some very tasteful things with the front of the car and the wheel designs. I liked it a lot. But I did not expect a superior ride.

Well, my expectations were too low. I spent most of my time in a Ford F-250 Tremor, which is the off-road package. With many competitive off-road models, it can extract a heavy penalty when driving at highway speeds. In the case of the F-250 Tremor, it was a pleasure to drive at highway speeds, which is unusual for an off-road truck.

I drove both the 7.3-liter gasoline engine and the 6.7-liter diesel. They were both tremendous pleasures. The diesel was a lot more like the GM diesel than the RAM diesel, as it was quiet and without significant vibrations. The gasoline engine was more similar not just to the GM gasoline V8 but also the RAM gasoline V8: Powerful, quiet, and pleasant.

On the whole, as a result, I think the Ford F-series heavy-duty made for a great balance of the RAM 2500/3500 and GMC 2500/3500. While they were all excellent, the Ford heavy-duty versions picked much of the best from each of GM and RAM, and the off-road Tremor package was an outright home run if for no other reason that it can be driven at highway speeds without the steering wandering, or the noise being too loud - or even loud at all. I was very impressed.

Three winners: Ford, GM, and RAM

Each of these three heavy-duty pickup trucks has now won in separate categories in the marketplace:

RAM 2500/3500 won in terms of being first to market with the new generation, arriving in U.S. dealerships already before Q1 2019 was over and, thereby, grabbing lots of market share in 2019. Ford won based on the actual product experience, even though it's a close call between these most competent competitors. GM is the only one separating out the HD trucks in its sales statistics, and it has shown the ability to actually grow sales even in the historically difficult Q2 2020 quarter.

I wish that FCA and Ford would follow GM's lead and also disclose its HD vs. "half ton" sales numbers. That would elevate the analysis to an even more fruitful altitude.

