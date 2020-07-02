The shares are fully priced but if lockdown is indeed a big hit and that leads to a short-term price fall, that could be a buying opportunity.

Britvic (OTCPK:BTVCF)(OTCQX:BTVCY) is an independent soft drinks producer based in the U.K. which sells 17,600 drinks every minute in Great Britain. As well as its own drinks, it is the local bottler and marketer for a variety of PepsiCo (PEP) brands. It also has an international business.

About the Company

Source: company website

Britvic's own portfolio contains some very well-known, successful brands like Robinson's, R. White's and the eponymous Britvic. It also has some other brands which have become better known in recent years, such as Purdey's. As well as standard juice and water brands, it has some "Adult" brands. These are non-alcoholic juice products which, due to their packaging and branding, make them a more socially acceptable alcohol alternative in an adult drinking environment, such as J2O.

It is a long-term PepsiCo partner and sometimes comes up as a bid candidate for them. Pepsi sold down its remaining 4.5% stake in Britvic in 2017.

Internationally, they focus on a subset of these brands, specifically Robinson's, Britvic and Teisseire. Great Britain remains around three fifths of the business in terms of revenue.

Source: company annual report 2019

As they have built up their portfolio to include adult brands, it has been easier to grow their away from home business such as licensed premises. But in most key markets, they remain predominantly an at-home brand.

Source: company interim results

Looking at the company strategy, I don't find it very compelling as it seems to lack clearly differentiated, profitable thinking. But I do think it's right to include flavored water and adult drinks as key opportunities, as Britvic has strong brand assets in these areas.

Source: company website

However, the company has managed to show some growth most years, as this chart of its revenue illustrates.

Source: company 2019 annual report

It has also grown earnings fairly consistently over the long term, with the odd wobble.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports.

COVID-19 May Be a Bigger Hit Than It Seems

The company saw sales grow during lockdown. First people were loading, which shows through in the sales data, but even after that initial bump they still outperformed the wider market.

Source: company interim results

Although the sales data doesn't show how much consumption was pulled through, I think having children at home all day every day during lockdown was likely positive for the company, as consumption of their brands was likely to do well from this.

The company issued a trading statement early on in lockdown saying its modeling suggested a reduction of EBITA between £12m and £18m per calendar month. Adjusted EBIT in 2019 was £214.1m, which spread evenly across twelve months for convenience's sake would equate to roughly £17 million per month, so in essence the company is looking at EBIT in affected months of at least two thirds, maybe taking out the whole profit. That seems high to me for a business which is operating largely as normal, with stronger volumes. It may be that the company later decides that its models were overly conservative.

Critical to the company's estimate will be how long the lockdown lasts, which is the basis of the company's modeling. However, I don't see why, given that volumes are up and the company has a large amount of at-home consumption opportunities. I feel they may be being pessimistic, but presume they have some basis for their modeling so maybe they have out of home opportunities like school meals and workplace vending that they do not believe will be made up for with at home consumption during lockdown.

Dividends

In recent years the dividend policy has moved around. It has never been cut and although it was kept at or around the same level some years, it typically sits in single digit percentage growth, occasionally moving into double digits. Overall, it's pretty strong, having tripled between 2006 and 2019. Dividend coverage in recent years has been at a respectable, sustainable level, between 1.5x and 1.8x.

In a trading statement on 27 May, the company said that, "the board has decided to take a very prudent position and defer the decision on the dividend until later in the year, when there will be more visibility of the full impact of COVID-19 on the business." That use of "defer the decision" suggests that, in a best case scenario, the company may still pay out its full dividend for the current year, in one swoop, although it seems more likely to me that having not made the cash distribution at the usual time of the interim dividend, that one for this year simply doesn't get paid and the final dividend is kept at its usual level.

The Investment Case for Britvic

What I like about the company is that it has a fairly stable business which is a proven profit generator. Its category is mature and parts of it, like carbonated soft drinks, may be in decline, but the company portfolio with an emphasis on low and no sugar and flavoring water, should be able to ride out that decline. The partnership with Pepsi is one vulnerability: although I see no reason for it to end, if it did, the manufacturing and distribution scale Britvic enjoys would be dented, and its own brands while strong would not make up the shortfall fast.

The company itself puts forward six reasons to invest in it, viz.:

Britvic operates in a resilient and growing category, and understands consumer needs, A portfolio weighted towards low and no sugar, A portfolio of market leading brands, Growing international presence, Strong market positions, and Long-term track record of growing shareholder value.

Actually, I do think that is a good high-level summary of the investment case. I particularly like the fact that their portfolio is weighted towards low and no sugar. With their experience over decades selling children's brands like Robinson's, they have developed deep understanding of the low and no sugar space, one example of which is their highly successful no sugar added Fruit Shoot brand. They do also have a long-term track record of growing shareholder value, both through capital growth and dividends. Although a plodder, they are a profitable plodder.

But the market recognizes these virtues, with a p/e of 24 which I don't regard as good value. For now, then, I will remain on the sidelines.

Conclusion: A Good Company But Fully Priced

Although I find Britvic attractive, so do lots of other investors apparently, as its shares are not cheaply rated. Once the final post-COVID-19 results come out if the impact is as bad as the high end of the company's modeling suggests, there may be a buying opportunity, but until then, I will stay out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.