Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has been among the few consistent and long-term retail winners for good reasons. As the company now made a somewhat surprising acquisition, it is time to update the thesis, long overdue as my last take on the stock was back in 2014.

At the time, this was just a $40 stock as shares have increased a factor of 8 times in less than 7 years, as I concluded back in the day that initiatives taken were starting to pay off. I noted that shares offered long-term appeal, given the strong growth, track record, and balance sheet, certainly as shares had lost nearly half their value in the year ahead of that article. Spoiler alert, after years of flattish performance, I was "happy" to sell the modest position at $125 when the stock enjoyed a strong momentum rally in the summer of 2018.

The Past Thesis

Already delivering on strong direct-to-consumer sales for years and back in 2014 as well, Lululemon was future-proof ahead of many other retailers. When I analyzed the company back in the day, sales were seen around $1.80 billion and adjusted earnings around $1.75 per share for the year.

A share base of 145 million shares at $44 translated into an equity valuation of $6.4 billion, yet this fell to $5.7 billion after net cash was accounted for. This valued the unleveraged operating business at 3.2 times sales and 22-23 times adjusted earnings, which looked very compelling. After all, the company has grown from just a $100 million business in 2007, to a billion in 2010 and was on track to do $2 billion sales in 2015, accompanied by strong margins.

That said the company has some issues in the past relating to fights at top management and recalls of products, but these are just temporary hiccups if you consider the long-term perspective.

Consistent Performance

Taking a massive jump forward in time, and looking at the 2019 results, it is evident that operational growth has continued in an almost uninterrupted fashion. 2019 sales rose 21% to $4.0 billion, almost entirely driven by comparable sales growth as operating margins have expanded to 22% of sales.

Besides doubling sales compared to 2014/2015, the company furthermore delivered on margin expansion, as the share count now stands around 130 million shares, another 10% reduction compared to 2014, allowing earnings per share to rise to $4.93 per share. Furthermore, net cash balances have been intact; in fact, they have grown to $1.1 billion.

With net cash balances up to about $8 per share and earnings power trending around $5 per share, the company truly has made great achievements, yet this has more than been reflected in the share price. At a current level of $312, operating asset trade North of $300 per share, implying that, based on earnings multiples, the valuation has risen from about 22 times in 2014 to 60 times now!

What Is Happening?

With shares peaking in their $250s ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak being in full swing, shares fell to a low around $140 in March as a knee-jerk reaction to the unfolding crisis. What happened has been a spectacular recovery thanks to the direct-to-consumer play and the fact that consumers might actually do more sports or gym exercise from home. Based on 2019 earnings power, multiples collapsed to about 25 times trailing earnings, still not very cheap certainly as investors feared that COVID-19 would hit Lululemon as well.

What happened, or latest in the perspective of investors, is that after an initial fearful reaction, this might be a net positive thanks to great omni-channel capabilities and willingness to spent more on sports as shares essentially doubled and hit their all-time high around $250 by May. Shares actually peaked at $325 in early June and now still trade above the $300 mark.

The peak in early June coincided with the first quarter results being released. The quarter ended on the 3rd of May, as COVID-19 impacted the results for about half a quarter. Sales fell 17% to $652 million, as a 68% increase in direct-to-consumer now makes that 54% of sales are generated through this channel, very impressive. Basically, Lululemon is an e-commerce player with stores at this point, although the company saw massive deleveraging on the bottom line, with operating profits collapsing to 5%.

Nonetheless, many competitors would kill for such margins, even in good times, as cash balances fell to $823 million following some recent buyback activity and inventory built up as sales collapsed.

The other big event in June was the acquisition of Home Fitness Innovator MIRROR in a $500 million cash deal, depleting the majority of the net cash balances. Providing live classes and on-demand workouts, the services fit right within the ecosystem which Lululemon is trying to cater, as a deal makes a lot of sense from this angle. Given the huge valuation of Lululemon, this is actually just a rounding error in its valuation, just a bolt-on deal.

Comforting is that both companies have been partnering for about a year, so the company certainly knows that it is buying into. On the other hand, MIRROR was launched as recent as September 2018, yet is running at a $100 million revenue run rate in 2020 already.

I like the deal from a strategic point of view, and certainly, a 5 times annualised sales multiple looks cheap (especially with Lululemon itself trading around 9 times trailing sales) as one can only imagine the growth of the company currently, not just because it has grown to a $100 million number in just two years, as COVID-19 only accelerates demand trend.

Final Take

Shorting great companies is a dangerous thing, and Lululemon certainly is a great company, well-led, and while one can argue about the premium pricing and perhaps the fact that its apparel might go out of fashion someday, that counter bet has been painfully expensive for those executing on that view (certainly early in time).

I am happy to look at COVID-19 as a one-off and like the recent strategic deal, yet basically, we are dealing with a company earning $5 per share, or else perhaps $6 this year, excluding COVID-19, which now is valued at more than $300. This means that earnings multiples have exploded to 50-60 times, all while the law of large numbers gradually will catch up with Lululemon as well.

With these valuations, appeal is hard or not to be found, and while a short might be tempting and perhaps the right thing to do, I am not doing it, maintaining a neutral stance with discipline. Hence, the right thing to do seems to have discipline as, at some point, some correction will come, just as was the case in 2014, 2017, and during the COVID-19 crisis. I would be happy to buy shares at +/- 25 times earnings, but here, the gap between the market multiple and current valuation has become far too steep for me.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.