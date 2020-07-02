Royal Dutch Shell is an excellent long-term stock. However, I recommend using a dual strategy and trade short term about 40% of your position.

Upstream production is expected to fall nearly 10% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

On June 30, 2020, Royal Dutch Shell released an update on the second-quarter 2020 guidance. A non-cash impairment of up to $22 billion is expected in Q2.

Investment Thesis

On June 30, 2020, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(RDS.B) released an update on second-quarter 2020 guidance. This article will discuss in detail what has been indicated in this company's new report.

The investment thesis for Shell has not fundamentally changed, despite an uncertain oil business environment. The recent Black Swan Event, aggravated by Saudi Arabia's decision to flood the market with cheap oil, has created a new opportunity long term for investors who can accumulate some great oil names at a historical discount. I have developed this idea in my preceding article.

What has changed is the "perspective" and how to manage a long-term investment in the oil business post-COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cut the dividend for the first time since the 1940s as much as 66% was a wake-up call for passive investors for two important reasons.

The dividend payout for an oil supermajor is often the primary gain for traditional shareholders who do not trade "in-between."

The dividend is not guaranteed, and under some exceptional circumstances can just vanish - no company can avoid this primary rule. It is another dent in the long-term investment narrative based on dividend reliability.

Thus, investing in the oil business long term demands a dual strategy based on two fundamental and opposite goals. While it is essential to keep a long-term position and enjoy a dividend down to a yield of 4.2%, it is also crucial to trade about 30% to 50% of your holding.

I recommend trading the short-term fluctuation using technical analysis and other tools to increase your chance of catching the right timing.

Shell has underperformed its peers on a year-to-date basis, probably due to the dividend cut.

One common threat and different plans

What surprises me the most is that BP plc (NYSE:BP) and Royal Dutch Shell have taken steps to adjust the value of their assets to a more rational level based on a revised oil price and reduced future demand. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), on the other hand, have resisted so far to make a move.

Both are not indicating any substantial non-cash impairments for Q2, and both are keeping the dividend payout at the same level.

BP, for example, indicated on June 15, that it would take a writedown of up to $17.5 billion after cutting its forecasts of future energy prices.

However, while refusing to cut its generous dividend so far, it raised $12 billion of debt with equity-like features on June 17, 2020, taking advantage of strong corporate credit markets to strengthen its balance sheet. I have commented in detail about those points in a previous article on BP that you can read here.

This attitude is even more puzzling when we know that both US oil supermajors have a more substantial presence in the US and should be, therefore, more inclined to revised down their oil assets.

Exxon Mobil said already in May that:

It expects to cut global upstream production by 10% or 400,000 b/d of oil equivalent in the second quarter through shut-ins and curtailments in response to the oil price collapse and plunging global demand. Permian oil and natural gas production will drop by about 100,000 boe/d in Q2, or 28%, from 352,000 boe/d in Q1, as Exxon Mobil shuts in newer, promising wells to preserve their higher flow rates for when prices recover, said CEO Darren Woods.

Again, today the company released an update regarding the Q2 results, and it was not pretty.

However, despite indicating that lower oil prices are seen hitting upstream earnings by $2.1 billion - $2.5 billion in Q2, and Lower gas prices will cause a $400 million - $600 million blow, the company is neither indicating any non-cash impairment nor a cut in the dividend.

For more information about the Q1' 20 results, please read my article on Exxon Mobil here.

Chevron Corp. said in May that:

Chevron is cutting both its guidance for shale production from the US Permian Basin and its capital spending this year by 20% in response to the oil price collapse Shale oil and gas output from the Permian Basin is expected to be about 125,000 b/d of oil equivalent, or 20%, below prior guidance by year-end, Chevron said in a statement.

For more information about the Q1' 20 results, please read my article on Chevron here.

Those measures will have a significant effect on the Upstream production, which has been healthy in the first quarter of 2020, with US production reaching a new record. However, Q2 will show a much weaker picture.

Second-quarter update: Analysis

Royal Dutch Shell updated to the second quarter 2020 outlook provided in the first-quarter results published on April 30, 2020.

1 - Non-cash impairment charges between $15 billion and $22 billion.

Based on these reviews, aggregate post-tax impairment charges in the range of $15 to $22 billion are expected in the second quarter. Impairment charges are reported as identified items and no cash impact is expected in the second quarter. Indicative breakdown per segment is as follows: Integrated Gas $8 - $9 billion , primarily in Australia including a partial impairment of the QGC and Prelude asset values

, primarily in Australia including a partial impairment of the QGC and Prelude asset values Upstream $4 - $6 billion , largely in Brazil and North America Shale

, largely in Brazil and North America Shale Oil Products $3 - $7 billion across the refining portfolio

This unusually large write-down is mainly due to the effect of the COVID-19 and subsequent demand destruction that pushed the company to lower oil and gas prices to $35 per barrel for Brent and $1.75/MMBtu for gas in 2020.

The following price and margin outlook have been assumed for impairment testing: Brent: $35 /bbl (2020), $40 /bbl (2021), $50 /bbl (2022), $60 /bbl (2023) and long-term $60 (real terms 2020)

/bbl (2020), /bbl (2021), /bbl (2022), /bbl (2023) and long-term $60 (real terms 2020) Henry Hub: $1.75/MMBtu (2020), $2.5/MMBtu (2021 and 2022), 2.75/MMBtu (2023) and long-term $3.0/MMBtu (real terms 2020)

I believe oil prices will trade higher, and the $35 per barrel is quite conservative. Finally, gearing is expected to increase by up to 3% due to the impairments. Gearing in 1Q' 20 was 28.9% Pre-IFRS 16 and will be around 31.9% in Q2.

2 - The company revised its guidance to its five different revenue segments.

Integrated gas: The company anticipates second-quarter LNG liquefaction volumes to contract to 8.1-8.5 million tonnes from its previous year's quarterly output of 8.66 million tonnes. Production is expected in the 880-910K Boep/d range (Shell produced 927K Boep/d in Q2' 19). The company plans to incur an additional $250-$350 million well write-offs for the ongoing quarter due to a weak outlook. Upstream: The production is projected between 2,300 and 2,400K Boep/d compared to 2,656K Boep/d the same quarter a year ago. The total output for 2Q' 20, including Integrated gas, will be 3,245K Boep/d compared to 3,583K Boep/d a year ago. Oil products: Shell estimates second-quarter oil product sales in the range of 3,500-4,500K Bop/d. It is down 46.8% from the year-earlier. The refinery availability is now expected between 67% and 71%. Chemicals: Sales volumes are projected between 3,400 and 3,700K tons, which represents a slight drop from the same quarter last year. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilization is expected to be between 75% and 79%. Corporate: Corporate segment earnings excluding identified items are expected to be a net expense at the lower end of the $800 to $875 million range for the second quarter.

Note: total production includes Integrated gas, and the 2Q' 20 represents the mid-point of the range indicated by Shell. Upstream production for 2Q' 20 is expected to be down 9.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 12.7% sequentially.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The second quarter seems to be another challenging quarter for the oil supermajors group. Crude and gas prices, along with production, will not be encouraging, and the second quarter may be regarded as a wake-up call.

We are facing an exceptional situation that has severe and long-lasting consequences for the oil industry in general. Oil demand is a shadow of what it was last year. Unfortunately, the market is slow to grasp this simple fact.

Those exceptional times demand exceptional measures, and it is what Shell applied here. By cutting the dividend to a more reasonable amount, by stopping buyback of its shares and by reducing CapEx to a minimum of $5 billion, the company is strengthening its balance sheet. It will be ready when the time comes for recovery.

It will not happen in the second quarter. However, this coming quarter will be the raw data needed to understand the severity of the situation and justify the drastic measures taken by Shell.

As a long-term shareholder, it is what I consider a responsible move that gives me enough confidence to keep my position and look at the future with confidence. Oil is a very cyclical commodity with extreme volatility. With a stock price at a historical low, it is the perfect time to accumulate the stock while trading the short-term volatility.

Technical analysis - short term and midterm

RDS.B is forming an ascending triangle pattern with line resistance at $36.60-$37 and line support at $30.50-$30. The ascending triangle is considered a bullish formation that forms typically during an uptrend as a continuation pattern.

However, it is crucial to evaluate this pattern with the oil price trend. A quick short-term strategy blueprint is to accumulate at or below $30.50 and start to take some profit off the table at $36.60-$37.

If oil price turns bullish later this year, RDS.B may eventually re-test its 200 MA at around $46.25, but it is not likely due to a stubborn dismal demand. Conversely, if oil prices drop below $38 or even below $35 per barrel, RDS.B could drop as low as $22.70, in my opinion.

