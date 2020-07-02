The company occupies an envious position in the 'digital resources' space with its Data Cloud database, D-U-N-S Number, and Paydex score, serving the B2B credit market segment.

On July 1, 2020, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) went IPO at $22.00 per share, trading under the symbol DNB (see here). The storied company returned to the public market after a little over one year's absence, during which the new management improved operational efficiency and drafted a new growth strategy.

Below, I present an overview of D&B as a member of what I call the 'digital resources space', hoping to understand its current risk-reward profile.

Background

D&B, headquartered in Short Hills, NJ, is a credit agency that provides information as to the creditworthiness and financial health of businesses. D&B provides lenders and suppliers with business credit ratings as well as the Paydex score, which measures how prompt a business fulfills its accounts payables.

It is worth noting that:

As a B2B concern, D&B provides business credit ratings and scores to businesses, just as Equifax (EFX), Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF), and TransUnion (TRU) supply personal credit scores.

D&B business credit ratings are typically used by trade creditors and counterparties; they are also used in calculating the U.K. pension regulator's PPF levy (see here). In contrast, the credit ratings by Moody's (MCO), Standard & Poor's (SPGI), and Fitch Ratings (private, owned by Hearst Communications), the three nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, are used for public bond issuance and by institutional lenders.

History of D&B. Dated back to 1841, R.G. Dun & Company catered to the then-rising need for a centralized credit reporting system. The merger in 1933 with competitor John M. Bradstreet, thereafter called Dun & Bradstreet, heralded decades of dramatic growth with numerous acquisitions. By the 1990s, D&B has grown into such a sprawling business that Wall Street repeatedly called for spin-offs.

In 1996, D&B spun off two entities, i.e., AC Nielsen (a supplier of consumer shopping trends and box-office data) and Cognizant Corporation, which was composed of TV-ratings supplier Nielsen Media Research plus the Gartner Dataquest database. Dutch publishing company VNU acquired Nielsen Media Research from Cognizant in 1999 and AC Nielsen in 2001. A PE consortium took Nielsen private in 2006 and publicly listed it again in 2011, trading as Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN). After the sale of Nielsen Media Research, Cognizant Corporation emerged as IMS Health with a publicly listed subsidiary Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH).

In 2000, D&B spun off Moody's Corporation as a separate company.

Over the past decade, poor operation and execution led to stagnant revenue growth and declining profitability. In February 2019, D&B was taken private by an investor consortium led by William P. Foley II - chairman of Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Black Knight, Inc. (BKI), vice-chairman of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) and the owner of the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL - and private equity firm THL Partners. After a major reorganization including a reshuffle of the management and cutting 17% of the workforce, D&B relisted on NYSE on July 1, 2020, once again trading under the ticker symbol DNB.

D&B data assets

Data Cloud. Its flagship business database, known as Data Cloud, contains comprehensive information on more than 360 million businesses, both public and private, as of March 31, 2020 (Fig. 1).

D-U-N-S Number. In 1963, D&B established a unique nine-digit identifier, called the Data Universal Numbering System Number (aka, the D-U-N-S Number), which became widely used as a corporate fingerprint or Social Security Number of businesses. The D-U-N-S Numbers link up worldwide commercial credit data and comprehensive public records data in the Data Cloud.

Paydex Score. D&B issues the proprietary Paydex score, a numerical indicator based on the promptness of a business's payments to its suppliers and vendors, as part of its finance & risk solutions. The Paydex score facilitates commercial credit decisioning, and provides data for use in the analysis of supplier relationships and outstanding receivables collection.

'Alternative' data. Its sales & marketing solutions combine traditional data (firmographic, personal contact, and intent) with "alternative" data, such as foot traffic, website usage, social media posts, online browsing activity, and shipping trackers, to help clients cleanse CRM data and narrow down high-probability prospects.

Fig. 1. The D&B data and solutions. Source.

The targeted market

The market. D&B is in the market to meet client need for readily-available credit history to facilitate credit extension, for the assessment of compliance and viability of suppliers in increasingly complex and global supply chains, and for targeting the most promising prospects through an accurately-populated CRM system. This is essentially the sub-market of decision support and decision automation in the big data and analytics software market, which I call the 'digital resources space'. The total addressable market in this highly differentiated space is estimated to be $67 billion as of 2019.

Market position. D&B is the category-defining player in the space of B2B credit decisioning data and analytics, owning the most comprehensive commercial credit database 'Data Cloud', which, built over 170 years, contains information concerning over 360 million businesses worldwide. Thanks to the fact that the D-U-N-S Number is almost universally required by governments and for trade credit purposes, businesses voluntarily contribute updated information at essentially no cost on the part of D&B. The network effect therefrom represents an expanding competitive advantage over other market participants or aspirant entrants.

Client base. D&B serves a global client base of ~135,000 in various industry verticals, including financial services, technology, communications, government, retail, transportation, and manufacturing. Its clients include many of the largest enterprises in the world, covering ~90% of the businesses in the Fortune 500, ~80% of the Fortune 1000, and ~60% of the Global 500 as of 2019. The client base is diversified, with no client accounting for >5% of revenue and the top 50 clients generating ~25% of revenue.

Geographic footprint. Its geographic footprint covers North America where it is the clear industry leader, with a growing presence in the U.K., Ireland, India, and Greater China through subsidiaries and Worldwide Network alliances. As of 1Q2020, North America and international business contributed 83% and 17% of revenue, respectively (Table 1).

Table 1. Business segments of D&B.

D&B Business model

As a 'digital resources' play, D&B has an attractive business model that is underpinned by highly-recurring, diversified revenues, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements, and strong free cash flow.

Recurring clientele. Excellent client retention and shift toward multi-year subscription contracts result in a high degree of revenue visibility.

As of 2019, a total of 20 of the top 25 revenue-contributing clients have been its clients for more than 20 years, with D&B data deeply-embedded in their daily workflows and decisioning processes. For 2019, the annual revenue retention rate (the percentage of prior year revenue from clients who were retained in the current year) was 96%.

Scalability. D&B business is highly scalable, thanks to the extremely low need for (capital and human) resources in driving for organic growth through data gathering and data solutions development. Incremental revenue is generated from the centralized Data Cloud and solutions at essentially no additional costs, due to the build-once-sell-many-times nature of the database. Revenue, highly recurring revenue due to multi-year subscription-based contracts, is supposed to help lower selling and administrative expenses (or S&A), an advantage the new management seems to have begun to tap into; for instance, S&A as a percentage of total revenue has been reduced from 38.6% in 2017 and 35.5% in 2018 to 31.8% as of 1Q2020 (Table 2).

Table 2. A summary of historical consolidated financial data. Source.

Operating leverage. D&B has centralized Data Cloud and solutions that are being maintained at low costs, which leads to a robust adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.8%. Capital requirements are minimal, with CapEx, including capitalized software development costs, being only 5% of revenues in 2019. Consequently, D&B is able to deliver strong free cash flow generation, giving it the financial flexibility to invest in the business for organic growth and pursue growth through acquisitions.

Opportunity and risks

The 'digital resources' space is extremely popular among investors. For example, the select group of comparable businesses in that space has an average P/E of 49 and EV/EBITDA of 24 (Table 3). Value investment opportunities typically appear only during major market swoons.

Table 3. Select financial ratios of peers as of June 2, 2020. Source: Laurentian Research compiled from source.

As a growth-at-reasonable-price (or GARP) play, D&B seems to be fairly priced for the IPO. From its run-rate net income from continuing operations of $166 million and adjusted EBITDA of $534 million, D&B is supposed to be valued at $8.12 billion in market cap and $12.81 billion in EV. Adjusted for net debt (Table 4), the peer average valuation metrics suggest a fair value of $24.3-25.0 per share for D&B, which is only slightly above the IPO price of $22.

Table 4. The capital structure of D&B.

However, like the other 'digital resources' play, the upside lies in the scalable, profitable organic growth, and acquisition opportunities in a highly-differentiated market. D&B highlighted the following growth strategy:

Leverage existing client relationships and cross-sell to capture more of clients' data and analytics spend. There exist significant opportunities to have clients buy more from D&B - a consistent, single-source provider - and to increase their interaction with D&B platform. Overall, as of 2019, the client base only used no more than two of the nine solutions that D&B currently offers.

Win new clients in targeted markets, especially in the small and medium-sized business segment. D&B currently serves ~80,000 small and medium-sized business clients out of millions within this market segment. The new product Marketplace, an integrated web platform, is expected to accelerate the penetration into this market segment.

Develop differentiated solutions to serve clients in an increasing number of use cases. An increasing database breadth and improving data quality, e.g., will help D&B expand into adjacent use cases in new functional areas such as collections, fraud, and capital markets.

Increase international presence, which currently only contributes 17% of the revenue.

Selectively pursue strategic acquisitions. Just recently, D&B acquired Lattice, coAction.com, and Orb.

I believe the main risks faced by D&B may include the following:

The previous management has demonstrated that poor operations and especially ill-conceived M&A can seriously hurt the company's performance. Investors should keep a close eye on how the new management improves operational efficiency and select acquisition targets.

The new management is implementing a major transformation of the business. Although the chairman of the board William P. Foley II is an industry old hand and CEO Anthony M. Jabbour, a protege of Foley at Black Knight, seems to be effective, transforming the 170-year-old business may not be an assured success.

There are substantial risks associated with data security. Data leaks can cause legal liability, regulatory enforcement, and economic losses, as shown by the major data leaks at Experian (see here).

D&B currently has more than $4.05 billion of debt and $1.03 billion of preferred stock on the balance sheet (Table 4). The company raised up to $2 billion from the IPO including possible greenshoes, which together with $400 million raised in a concurrent private placement will be used to redeem the Series-A Preferred Stock and repay a portion of the 10.250% 2027 senior unsecured notes (see here), which should relieve the debt burden considerably.

Investor takeaways

D&B is a dominant player in the business credit rating space, especially in North America. As a 'digital resources' play, D&B has an attractive business model that is underpinned by highly-recurring, diversified revenues, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements, and strong free cash flow. I believe the business is protected by a wide moat in the form of a proprietary database, monopolized handling the D-U-N-S Number and issuance of the Paydex Score, and long-term business relationship with a large and diversified client base. The new management is expected to provide the long-awaited ingredient, i.e., efficiency in operations and prudence in M&A, to make the business soar again.

I believe the IPO was fairly priced relative to comparable peers in the 'digital resources' space. As a GARP play, D&B appears to offer substantial growth potential at relatively low risk. So, long-term investors should consider adding D&B to her/his portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNB, MCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.