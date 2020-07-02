Clipper maintains an above-average high dividend yield of over 5% which is expected to increase for the first time in the next 6 months.

Clipper's portfolio has been resilient throughout COVID-19 in terms of occupancy rates, revenue growth, NOI/FFO/AFFO/EBITDA, and collections.

Clipper Realty has several confirmed milestones and opportunities set to boost NOI over the next 9 months.

Investment Thesis

Clipper Realty, Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) is the only New York City Pureplay REIT, trading at a little more than half of the firm's 52-week high share price and is relatively unscathed in its financial performance. The Company is poised to benefit from a series of upcoming financial tailwinds over the next three quarters.

My analysis will review Clipper's portfolio, associated "confirmed" and "potential" NOI growth opportunities, leverage, capital allocation plans, dividend performance, and NOI outlook.

Company Background

Clipper Realty Inc. ("Clipper") led by David Bistricer (CEO/Co-Chairman) and Sam Levinson (Co-Chairman) launched its REIT IPO on March 16, 2017, at $13.50 per share. The Company was pooled from four separate LLCs focusing on multifamily residential assets (with associated office and retail components) distributed throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York City (which has experienced strong annual multifamily rent growth of 2.7%).

Source: HOYA CAPITAL Real Estate - May 19, 2020, and Zillow Data

Clipper has, over the past year, experienced significantly higher rent growth rates than market averages from a combination of reduced vacancies and downtime and increased rents driven by a "below market" baseline starting rent (e.g., Residential Rents YoY growth of ~14.2% and Total Revenue YoY growth of 11.7%).

Source: Created by Author with data from CLPR Quarterly and Annual Filings

This is not surprising since the Company's 198 employee workforce specializes in large off- and pre-market acquisitions/development of "under-market" rental income-generating multifamily properties in transitional neighborhoods. They have years of proven expertise in turning assets around through asset rehabilitation, new onsite development, reduced vacancy turnover cycle times, and improvement of tenant credit profiles - driving net operating income ("NOI") growth and value (e.g., Q1 2020 YoY NOI growth of 16.3% per the chart below).

Source: Created by Author with data from CLPR Quarterly and Annual Filings

Clipper owns 7 separate properties in its portfolio comprising 67 buildings and over 3.2MM in leasable square footage with lease terms typically consisting of 1-year residential lease terms. The portfolio sports a 98% residential occupancy and 100% office occupancy as of 3/31/20. I will do an overview of each separate property and associated "Confirmed and Potential" opportunities below:

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc. - June 2020 Presentation

Clipper Portfolio And Opportunities

1. Flatbush Gardens

(37% of Portfolio Revenues as of 3/30/20)

The property was purchased in October 2005 as a distressed asset with high vacancy rates and thousands of housing violations (now reduced to hundreds of violations). It is located in East Flatbush Brooklyn with 59 six-story apartment-style rental buildings that include 2,496 apartment units and ~1.75MM of leasable sqft. Rents were significantly below market levels of $30+ per square foot ("PSF").

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc.- June 2020 Presentation

Over the years, Clipper was able to drive vacancy rates down from 5.6% in 2013 to 0.5% in 2019...

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc.- June 2020 Presentation

…which helped drive up Rent PSF:

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc.- June 2019 Presentation

Opportunity: Confirmed Residential Development - In Process

The property provides a development opportunity for expansion of the Floor-to-Area Ratio ("FAR") which will allow for the development of 500,000 residential sqft. The Company has filed an Urban Land Use Review Procedure ("ULURP") application with the City of New York with anticipated approval in 2020. The new residential development will be over a 2-year construction period comprising ~30% affordable units (with tax abatements), while the rest will be listed as free-market rental units presenting incremental growth in the future. I estimate (based on market rents of $30+ PSF) this may yield rental revenues of $15MM+, with ~$4.5MM in incremental NOI for the Company (based on historical NOI margins of ~30%).

2. Tribeca House - 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place

(33% of Portfolio Revenues as of 3/30/20)

The property is located in Downtown Manhattan and was purchased in December 2014 at a significant discount to appraised "best-use" condo-conversion value (i.e., $998 PSF vs. $2,000 PSF) with average rents at that time of $61 PSF (vs. June Rents of $69 PSF in 2019 and current rents of $71 PSF vs. current local market rents of ~$80 PSF). The property includes 506 units comprising 483k leasable sqft which are rented significantly below prevailing local market rates (>10% discount). Since the original purchase, Clipper converted one of the building's office space to residential space providing a 421(G) tax abatement.

The property includes 77k retail sqft (with average retail rents of $52 PSF vs. the $250 PSF+ local market rent for corner locations). Clipper has retained most of its retail tenants (see below).

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc. - June 2019 Investor Presentation

The recent retail "victims" at Tribeca House are:

"Schnippers" (previously renewed their lease in July 2015 at $140 PSF) which has since shut down permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"De Janeiro", a Women's retail clothing store, previously leased the corner retail space which sits across from the Four Seasons hotel (see chart below) having occupied an ~3k+ sqft and vacated in the prior year.

Retail Tenants still "at risk":

"Equinox" remains closed most of the week and it is unclear if they will maintain operations post the pandemic.

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc.- June 2020 Presentation

Opportunity: Potential Increased Rents And Leased Retail Vacancy

The Company has been focusing on driving residential rents (i.e., currently at $71 PSF) toward and above market rent rates (i.e., $80+ PSF) and has already converted 27% of the units to "Above Market" rents to date (vs. 22% as of June 2019 vs. 7% as of 3/31/15) by investing in common areas capital, repositioning apartments, and making improvements to the retail landscape.

Tribeca Rent PSF Distribution: June 2020

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc. - June 2020 Presentation

Rent PSF Distribution: June 2019

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc.- June 2019 Presentation

Additionally, retail rent escalations present significant upside potential in excess of $10MM of additional rental revenue opportunity through bringing rent rolls up to market par. For example, Clipper recently leased the vacant corner space (~3k sqft) to "7-Eleven" although it is unclear as to the exact economics of the lease or the timing for the store opening. I estimate that this can lead to a boost of an incremental $420-750k in annual retail rent rolls for the property and generate an increase in annual NOI of $125-225k.

3. Livingston - 141 Livingston and 250 Livingston

(16% of Portfolio Revenues as of 3/30/20)

141 Livingston is located in Downtown Brooklyn which has witnessed significant gentrification as well as a growth in the tech-triangle creating high demand for office space. This 15-story office building comprises 206k leasable sqft with a decade-long tenant via the City of New York (~$40 PSF).

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc.- June 2020 Presentation

Confirmed - Lease Extension And Rent Increase

The lease with the City of New York was renewed and will extend the lease until 2025 beginning January 2021 at $50 PSF (a 25% increase over current rents). This will lead to material tailwinds beginning in Q1 2021 increasing NOI by $2.1MM annually.

250 Livingston is also located in Downtown Brooklyn and consists of a 12-story office building comprising 343k leasable sqft (blended rate of $27.71 PSF) and 27k leasable residential sqft. Clipper converted the top four floors of the building into 36 rental apartments averaging $51 PSF (vs. $49 PSF in June 2019). The property has had decades-long office tenant through the City of New York.

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc.- June 2020 Presentation

A lease extension was executed with the City of New York at a significantly higher rate (I estimated a blended rate of ~$45 PSF vs. the current blended rate of $27.71 PSF) beginning in August/September 2020 and extending until 2030 (note that the City has the right for early termination in 2025 or 2027, although unlikely given the limited supply and under market rents). This rent escalation will lead to material upside tailwinds beginning at the end of Q3 2020, increasing NOI by $5MM annually.

4. "Aspen Property" - 1955 First Avenue

(6% of Portfolio Revenues as of 3/30/20)

The property, purchased on June 27, 2016, is located in Manhattan's Upper East Side Yorkshire Section which has benefited from the Second Avenue Subway line and an upgrading/transitioning neighborhood. The property consists of a 7-story building comprising ~187k leasable sqft made up of 232 residential units with three retail units on the ground floor (currently leased by Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)/Western Union (NYSE:WU), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), and Dream Charter school with an office vacancy for 1,605 sf @45 PSF or $72,000 per annum) and a parking garage. Currently, 45% of Aspen's residential units are subject to low-income rental restrictions with average rents for the entire building at $38 PSF (vs. $36 PSF in June 2019). The unrestricted units currently lease at an average of $45 PSF (vs. $44 PSF in June 2019). The retail space is occupied at $47 PSF (vs. $44 PSF in June 2019).

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc.- June 2020 Presentation

Potential Rent Increases And Vacant Office Space Leasing

Continued growth in rental rates both for rent restricted and unrestricted units (i.e., current unrestricted rents of $45 PSF vs. $50+ PSF local market rents) as well as improved tenant profiles through improving property finishes.

There is also Incremental opportunity from the lease-up of the remaining office space of 1.6k sqft with up to $72k top-line growth @$45 PSF.

5. "Clover House" - 107 Columbia Heights

(6% of Portfolio Revenues as of 3/30/20)

This 11-story property, purchased on May 9, 2017, for $87.5MM ($569 PSF) in a vacant condition, is located within the iconic Brooklyn Heights area near public transportation and bridges. After renovations were complete, the property comprised 102k leasable sqft made up of 158 free-market residential units. It was brought online in mid-2019 and stabilized with 91% occupancy within three months at an average of $71 PSFT as of October 2019 vs. a 98.7% occupancy averaging $73 PSFT as of Q1 2020.

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc. - June 2020 Presentation

Opportunity: Potential Rent Escalations

"New" Leases since stabilization have seen rental rate grow into the mid/high $70s PSF with plans to have all lease average rent rates PSF to be in mid/high $70s PSF by year-end (representing a minimum of 5% appreciation in rents over 2020 on renewed and new leases).

6. 10 West 65th Street

(3% of Portfolio Revenues as of 3/30/20)

The property, purchased in on October 27, 2017, for $79MM ($585 PSF), is located in the Upper Westside (prime residential location, walking distance from Central Park and Lincoln Center). The property comprises ~76k of leasable sqft made up of 82 residential units as well as 53,000 sqft of air rights.

Source: Clipper Realty, Inc.- June 2020 Presentation

Opportunity: Confirmed Renovation of Units/Lease Up And Potential Air Rights Development

The Company was able to renovate and release 40 units (out of the original 82) previously rented to Touro College within five months of their January 31, 2019, lease termination. An additional 11 free-market units were brought online in Q2 2019 and the remaining units should be brought online by year-end. The additional pending renovation of 31 units will represent additional estimated annualized rents of ~$2.2MM and >$0.7MM in NOI. Clipper anticipates that the final unit mix will be comprised of 80% free-market and 20% rent-stabilized units.

7. 1010 Pacific Street in Brooklyn

This former "Warehouse" property, purchased on November 8, 2019, for $31.129MM, is located in Prospect Heights ~a mile from Atlantic Terminal/Barclays Center hub.

Opportunity: Confirmed Residential Development In Process

The Company has demolished the Warehouse structure, filed building plans for redevelopment, and is pending obtaining regulatory/permit approvals to redevelop the property into a 9-story ~119,000 sq. ft. space with 175-unit residential units and a parking garage. The anticipated unit mix post-development will have 70% free-market and 30% affordable housing units with tax abatement benefits. Construction is expected to take two years at a total cost of ~$85 million (including land carrying costs of $31MM) and is being built to a 6.5% cap-rate which will add an estimated $5.5MM+ in annual Revenues and an estimated $1.5MM additional annual NOI as well as $15MM+ in potential excess cash proceeds upon rent stabilization post lease-up and refinancing (assuming a conservative ~5% stabilized cap rate sometime in 2022). There is potential for additional upside due to current economic conditions driving down construction cost estimates of $85MM which will further enhance yields for the project.

Collections NYC Post-COVID-19 Peak

April 2020 residential rent collections for Clipper were 94.3% of March 2020 collections. The Company's June 10, 2020, NAREIT presentation indicated that collections for May were as good, if not better, across all asset classes with implications that June will fare even better. This is in-line with Multifamily REIT industry standards for April and May for REITs with New York City Assets (i.e., Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), and UDR (NYSE:UDR)) averaging over 96% in collections.

Source: HOYA CAPITAL Real Estate Analysis - May 19, 2020

Additionally, pursuant to a NAREIT survey, June Apartment REIT collections are trending significantly upwards relative to April and May (see below):

April and May Office rent collections likewise remained strong and in line with other Office REIT performance. Given the creditworthiness of the local government tenants and lease extensions, I expect 100% collections and do not anticipate any Office rent collection issues.

Source: HOYA CAPITAL Real Estate Analysis - May 19, 2020

Reduced Vacancy Turnover Downtime

The Company has been able to reduce vacancy turnover downtime cycle from 3 months to 3-week periods as discussed in Q1 2020 results which aids in reducing vacancy rates, generates higher rental negotiating power with prospective new and existing tenants, and improves the NOI performance.

Improved Financial Leverage And Stability

On May 8, 2020, the Company was able to refinance the Flatbush Gardens Complex loan with a $329MM 12-Year interest-only loan (first 7 years) with a reduced rate of 3.125%. The net proceeds, after the payment of costs and refinancing of the prior $246MM loan, were an increase in the cash position of the Company of $77.8MM and a net reduction in debt service expense of $3MM per year. They achieved this through an independent appraisal of the property with a value for the Flatbush Gardens complex of $475MM.

This brings the Company's Total Debt to $1.0917Bn(2) as of May 8, 2020, with no debt maturities prior to 2027. This is relatively high for the multi-family REIT sector but is mitigated by the fact that all debt is financed as non-recourse secured debt on a property-level basis with no cross-collateralization and no near-term maturities.

Opportunistic Capital Allocation Plans

The net proceeds from the Flatbush Gardens refinancing bring the Company's cash & cash equivalents to $114.1MM as of May 8, 2020, providing them with more than ample liquidity to ride out a protracted and worsening COVID-19 pandemic. Management has publicly discussed the following possible capital allocation plans for the excess capital:

Flatbush Gardens FAR development project (debt financed)

10 West air rights residential development expansion

1010 Pacific Street residential development

Pursuit/Acquisition of distressed properties

Repurchase of Class A Shares

Strategic Board Composition

In addition to Bistricer and Levinson, the Board is comprised of seasoned strategic members who provide significant value in networking, local real estate market insights, and legal and financial expertise (each with 25+ years of proven experience):

Howard Lorber - Chairman of the Largest Residential Broker in New York

Robert Ivanhoe - Chairman, Global Real Estate Practice and REIT Group at Greenburg Traurig

Robert Verrone - Former Co-Head of Wachovia's Real Estate Group

Harmon Spolane - Counsel, Cozen O'Connor law firm; Former President of Jefferson Bank

Richard Burger - Former CFO of Coleman Cable and CEO/President of Burns Aerospace Corp

Fortified Dividend Yields

The Company has historically paid quarterly dividends of $0.95 per share ($0.38 annually) since 2017. The current dividend yield for the Company is over 5% at the current price of $7.54 as of 6/26/20, which is ~20% above the Median Multifamily REIT yield of 4.23% (see below). Based on the projected growth in net income and taxes, I forecast an increase in dividends of ~60% (i.e., to maintain REIT status compliance) by Q1 2021 as I anticipate the Company will turn a GAAP profit for the first time and generate significant taxable income requiring an increase in distributions for 2021 of ~$0.62 per share by Q4 2021 (a 60%+ increase over the current dividend payouts). While I am not a fan of Dividend based valuation techniques, this would imply a current potential dividend-based share price valuation of currently ~$9 per share growing to ~$14.69 per share by Q4 2021.

Source: Created by Author with Individual Public Market Data

The dividend coverage ratios indicate that it is well protected by traditional coverage metrics (e.g., with AFFO being the most relevant) as well as supported by on-hand cash liquidity of ~$114MM should unforeseen circumstances occur.

Source: Created by Author with data from CLPR Quarterly and Annual Filings

Conclusion

The sum of confirmed opportunities will lead to estimated increases in NOI of >20% in 2021 (i.e., ~$79MM in 2021 vs. $66M in 2020) and that does not include the new and potential development projects all expected to come online in 2022. Clipper Realty is a resilient and relatively low risk undervalued pure-play New York City REIT with "growth stock" characteristics getting ready to set sail on an NOI journey towards share price appreciation. It has proven itself to be a sturdy ship that is both a-cyclical and COVID-19 fortified to weather the storms ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.