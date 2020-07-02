Anthem's PE of 14x will drop to 12x based on 2020 projections vs sector average of >20x, which suggests its share price will grow. I set a FY target >$320.

The early launch of own-brand Pharmacy Benefit Manager IngenioRX is expected to add $800m to Anthem's bottom line, and acquisition of Beacon provides access to growing telehealth market.

Anthem grew revenues by 13% between 2018 and 2019, and expects to post EPS >$22 in 2020, which ought to translate to double-digit top-line growth and FY revenues >$120bn.

Investment Thesis

Anthem 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

Health insurers have provided strong gains for investors over the past 12 months, despite the market sell-off in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the sector harder than most.

Health insurers Humana, Cigna, UnitedHealth, Centene and Anthem vs S&P 500 past 12 months' performance. Source: TradingView.

As we can see above however, Anthem's (ANTM) share price has declined by 6% during this period, whilst sector rivals Humana (HUM), (my note here), Cigna (CI), UnitedHealth (UNH), (my note here), and Centene (CNC), (my note here) have all gained by >20%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

I put Anthem's under-performance down to 2 main factors. From a share price perspective, Anthem's stock is the least volatile, but at the same time, was possibly the hardest hit by the March sell-off. This is due to the company's ~70% of membership exposure to employer Local Group and National Account insurance, since self-insured employers have been forced to terminate staff, who have subsequently lost their healthcare coverage.

Whilst most of its rivals have recovered well from the sell-off and regained or exceeded share price highs, Anthem, trading at $269 at the time of writing, still trades at a 9% discount to its early March price of $294. The second factor behind the under-performance, I believe, is its allocation of a larger sum - $2.5bn - than any of its rivals, to a dedicated COVID-19 financial assistance package.

If Anthem is playing the long game here, it may well pay off, since those people who have lost healthcare coverage as a result of being made redundant are likely to sign up for Medicaid later in the year - a sector in which Anthem is a dominant player. 7.3m of its 41m (at YE19) members use Medicaid, and this sector - alongside Medicare Advantage - earns the company ~60% of its total revenues. As such, the $2.5bn of COVID-19 financial aid the company is providing may prove to be a PR coup that drives a significant increase in its Medicaid membership numbers.

COVID-19 aside, Anthem is in a healthy place - figuratively and financially. In 2019 the company grew revenues 13% year-on-year to break the $100bn mark, earning $104bn, and increasing its net profit margin from 4.1% to 4.6%, delivering EPS of $19.07, and paying a dividend of $3.2 per share, for a yield of 1.2%.

In Q120 the company grew membership by 1.3m year-on-year to reach 42.1m members, whilst operating revenue increased by 20.7% year-on-year, to $29.4bn, thanks to the early launch of Anthem's own-brand Pharmacy Benefit Manager, IngenioRx, increased membership, and rate increases owing to the return of the health insurance tax in 2020. The company's $1.5bn of net profits in Q120 represented a 63% increase on Q419 - again reflecting cost savings from IngenioRX. In short, the near and long-term prospects for the company look too strong to be ignored by the market for much longer.

Analysts' consensus 12 month price target for Anthem stock is $335, with a high of $423 and low of $257. I am backing Anthem to meet its 2020 targets despite COVID-19 uncertainty, and if it does that a share price >$320 seems the most likely outcome. Based on fair value analysis of the business, the stock, barring any major adverse events, could easily trade above $450. In the rest of this article, I will look at some of Anthem's price catalysts in more detail.

Company Overview: a huge presence led by Group and Government

According to Statista, in terms of direct premiums written, Anthem was the second largest health insurer in the US in 2018 - behind UnitedHealth - with a 9.2% share of the total market.

Market share of US health insurers by direct premiums written. Source: Statista

UnitedHealth's ~49m members exceeds Anthem's 42m, and its revenues of ~$193m per annum are nearly twice that of Anthem's, largely owing to its ~25% share of the Medicare Advantage market from which it earns ~$83m per annum. Anthem has a small but growing share of this market worth, I estimate, in the region of $6bn.

Anthem membership and revenues breakdown by membership type and reporting segment. Source: my table using data from company 10K 2019.

Anthem's 2 main reporting segments are Commercial & Specialty - which includes its Local Group, National Accounts, Individual and Specialty businesses - and Government Business - which includes Medicare and Medicaid, National Government Services and Federal Employees Health Benefits ("FEHB").

As we can see above, whilst Commercial & Specialty accounted for 73% of all members at FY19, and Government just 27%, it is Government that generates the bulk of Anthem's top-line revenues - 61%, or $62.6bn, compared to Commercial & Specialty's $37.4bn. The situation is reversed again, however, when we consider FY19 operating profits, with Commercial & Specialty accounting for 67% of these, or $4bn, compared to Government's $2.1bn contribution. The profit margins were 10.8%, and 3.3% in 2019 respectively.

This difference will come into play should ex-group members sign up for Medicaid later this year, as expected / hoped for by the company. Presumably, each new Medicaid member will contribute higher per member, per month revenue, but will also cost Anthem more in terms of administering the new plans. In the end, the differences may net off, although Anthem is certainly pushing to try to reduce its overall costs.

The importance of IngenioRx

Prior to launching IngenioRx, Anthem used Express Scripts - now part of Cigna Healthcare - as its Pharmacy Benefit manager ("PBM"), but a deterioration in the relationship between the two companies led to Anthem deciding to create an in-house PBM. Besides serving its own health plans, Anthem has signed a 5-year deal with CVS, granting it access to IngenioRx's services, which will also allow Anthem to leverage CVS' point-of-sale engagement, for example through CVS' chain of Minute Clinics. Furthermore, CVS' 2019 acquisition of health insurer Aetna significantly increases IngenioRx's addressable market. Aetna has a ~10% share of the Medicare Advantage market.

Other health insurers are also signing to IngenioRx, such as Blue Cross of Idaho, and Anthem has been able to migrate nearly all of its members onto the new service almost a year ahead of schedule, meaning that the company expects to realise some $800m of extra bottom line earnings in 2020, its CEO Gail Boudreaux told analysts on the Q120 earnings call.

Share repurchase and dividend

Anthem has been operating a share repurchase programme which saw it buy back and retire $529m of shares in Q120, and $1.7bn, $1.7bn and $2bn in 2019, 2018 and 2017 respectively, which has certainly worked out well for shareholders, who have seen EPS grow from $15.2 in 2017, to $19 in 2019, and, if FY20 targets are met, will exceed >$22 this year. The repurchase programme has been halted from the beginning of Q2, but the company paid a dividend of $0.95 in Q1 and Q2 this year and expects to pay out $3.80 in total in FY20. Although the dividend provides a yield of just 1.2% (based on current price), it is still a nice fillip for investors and another reason for acquiring a position in the company. The resumption of the share buyback programme is also likely, if market conditions improve.

Medicare penetration

Although it has a larger presence in its core Medicaid market (7.2m members, representing 17% of all members), Anthem is rapidly expanding its Medicare Advantage ("MA") business through its Blue Cross and Blue Shield licensing arrangements - which cover 14 states including California, Georgia, Indiana, Maine and Kentucky - gaining more than 200k MA members between Q119 and Q120 - with the company expecting to add another 150 - 200k members in 2020. Current membership is ~1.3m people.

Around 37% of the US' elderly eligible population have turned to Medicare Advantage, which provides greater flexibility than standard Medicaid, with add-on services such as dental and eyesight care, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. It is good for insurers too, who submit bids for the contracts to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") and earn a percentage of the difference between the bid price - usually based on the prior year's total healthcare costs for a specified region - and the actual costs of administering the plans.

Although not without controversy - in March, the Department of Justice took Anthem to court, accusing it of submitting inaccurate diagnosis codes for MA patients in order to increase its risk-adjusted payments paid by CMS - MA is an increasingly important, and lucrative market for health insurers. Anthem is currently the fourth largest provider of MA plans, with UnitedHealth and Humana the dominant players in this market. As it grows, MA will reduce the numbers of people using Medicaid - in which Anthem enjoys market leadership, operating in 23 states.

Hence MA is important for Anthem for two main reasons. It represents an opportunity to build up a lucrative new revenue stream, but also constitutes a threat to one of the company's most important markets - Medicaid. If the US enters a recession, however, as seems likely, the flow of customers from the cheaper Medicaid to MA, may well start to reverse, benefitting Anthem - meaning the company finds itself in a win-win situation.

Beacon acquisition provides access to telehealth

Anthem made another wise move in Q120, acquiring behavioural health specialist Beacon Health Options for an undisclosed sum. Beacon is the largest operator in the US in its field, with some 36m members, 70 locations across the US, ~180 employer clients, and ~65 health plan relationships already in place, including contracts to serve more than 5m military personnel and their families, according to a recent blog post.

Not only will Beacon be complementary to Anthem's core services - most notably Medicare Advantage - and another step towards the integrated, holistic health model that is the goal of modern "4P" healthcare (preventive, predictive, personalised, precision), it is also an advanced operator when it comes to telehealth - an increasingly important and high growth market - witness the recent rise of Teladoc, and its share price.

Although telehealth has come to the fore during the coronavirus pandemic, for obvious reasons, the industry increasingly looks as though it is here to stay. As Anthem's CEO put it on the company's last earnings call:

the other area that we think there’s significant opportunity is behavioural health and we've seen a big increase in the use of behavioural Telehealth. Beacon has always had this capability and we've expanded it as a result of the acquisition of Beacon Healthcare. One in three visits right now are being used through virtual opportunity and we actually do see that continuing for behavioural and mental health support.

No ceiling to share price growth based on financials

Above all else, Anthem is simply a vast company with an entrenched position in its core markets that makes its cash flows predictable, and reliable. Although health insurance is not an especially high margin industry, and will often find itself under pressure in times of adversity - the size of the numbers involved usually means that the largest insurers drive enormous bottom-line profits.

Anthem reported a benefit expense ratio (total benefits expense as a percentage of premiums revenue) of 84.2% in Q120 - a 20 point decrease from Q119, reflecting the return of the health insurance fee - which is about standard for the industry and suggests the company has sufficient room for manoeuvre even in the current adverse market.

In fact, whilst COVID-19 has been disastrous for hospitals - who have had to postpone or cancel all non-essential elective surgery and visits, severely damaging their capacity to generate revenues as normal - it has not been nearly so bad for insurers, whose members are making fewer claims as a result.

Very few businesses offer EPS of >$20 at a PE ratio of 14x, but Anthem, even with a net profit margin of just 4.6% as in 2019, generated nearly $5bn of bottom line profits. In Q120, the company earned $2.5bn of cash from operations, and the debt burden - although high, at $17bn, is offset by near term cash of $5.3bn, plus nearly $20bn of fixed maturity securities that the company holds which contributes to short term assets of $41bn as at the end of Q120.

Typically, Anthem earns a greater share of its annual revenues in the second half of the year (Q1 was the company's weakest quarter for revenues in 2019), so if the company maintains its 20% year-on-year quarterly growth it ought to earn revenues in excess of $120bn for the full year, which supports the company's forecast for EPS of $21.

Even looking at free cash flow to equity, and forecasting just 2% per annum growth between 2021 - 2025, my DCF analysis (available exclusively to subscribers to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth) suggests a valuation for the company of nearly twice its current market cap, and a fair value price for the stock >$450.

Conclusion. Nothing is guaranteed, but Anthem is best option for capitalising on buoyant health insurance sector

Anthem does face some challenging headwinds as we move towards the next reporting quarter. Q2 will be a bell-weather for performance across the rest of the year, in my view, since it will be an opportunity to gauge the full effect of COVID-19, and assess how quickly insurers are recovering from its impact.

For Anthem specifically, the ongoing performance of IngenioRx will be of importance - can it sustain its early momentum and deliver on its promise of adding $800m to full-year bottom-line earnings? Membership numbers may suffer in Q2 due to nationwide redundancies, which won't please the market - especially given Anthem's $2.5bn of relief spending - even if a surge in Medicaid memberships is anticipated in the second half of the year.

On the flip side, if Anthem posts positive numbers - as management clearly expects to do given it has maintained its full year earnings forecasts - then its stock may surge.

Personally, I cannot find sufficient reasons for pessimism when it comes to analysing Anthem, and yet the stock is trading at a price that implies pessimism. There are those who might argue that, back in 2016 Anthem stock traded at just $120 per share, and that the health insurance market has become artificially inflated. Would a democrat win in the upcoming elections pile pressure upon the sector in the face of clamour for Medicare-for-all? Or will a recession drag share prices down?

Well, Anthem - as I have argued - is better protected against recession and an industry backlash than most of its rivals given its leading position in Medicaid, and currently trades at the midpoint of its worst price since late 2017, $191, and its best, $317, whilst most of its rivals trade above, or close to, all-time highs.

Hence, for me, all the signs point towards sharp near-term growth, and I reiterate my price target of >$320. That would break new ground for Anthem, but it is more profitable than ever before, and earning greater revenues than ever before, whilst implementing significant cost savings through its own-brand PBM IngenioRx, and opening up new markets via its acquisition of Beacon. I doubt the stock will be available at its current price for much longer, unless the market crashes again. Even if it does, Anthem, along with its rivals, is resilient enough to bounce back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANTM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.