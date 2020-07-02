With electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) soaring to new highs recently, investors have been expecting that the company's Q2 deliveries report might be a lot better than previously feared. Thursday morning, the company announced its production and delivery figures for the quarter, and the stock soared again as a result. Today, I'll take a look at the key numbers and discuss what it means moving forward.

Throughout most of June, street expectations were calling for Q2 deliveries to be in the low to mid 70,000 range. I thought this figure seemed a bit low, due to Tesla's potential production capabilities, and in the end, my nearly 90,000 unit estimate from my most recent article reflected this. In the graphics below, you can see how Tesla's Q2 figures fared against what was initially reported for Q1 2020. As a reminder, these are the preliminary numbers, with final Q2 numbers to come at the earnings report in a few weeks.

(Source: Tesla Q1 release, seen here)

(Source: Tesla Q2 release, seen here)

My delivery production was almost spot on, being just a little more than 800 units off. What did surprise me here was the production numbers, which were a bit lower than I was expecting. This tells me that the Fremont factory was down a bit longer than expected, and Tesla wasn't able to get back to full production that quickly. Management did say in the release that it has since gotten back to prior production levels.

Investors might be a little disappointed with management's lack of transparency, just like we saw with Q1. There was no breakout for either China-based production/deliveries or for the Model Y. With just under 180,000 deliveries in the first half of the year, there's a lot of work to be done to hit the 500,000 unit goal for 2020. We'll see if management updates that forecast in a few weeks.

I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that I thought Tesla could cut some vehicle prices around the globe during the second half of this year. In some markets, this might be due to currency movements, while China might get lower prices due to increased production and the EV incentive policy change in late July. One market that already got a price decrease was Germany, which saw Model 3 prices come down as Q3 started due to a value-added tax reduction. For clarification purposes, the dates below are using the European date format.

(Source: Tesla Germany Model 3 page, seen here)

It certainly will be interesting to see if Tesla achieved a profit in Q2, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Lower sequential S/X deliveries than Q1 will hurt overall average selling prices a little, while lower leasing percentages are a slight negative for margins. I'll have more on the potential income statement as we get closer to earnings. One thing that will happen is that analyst revenue estimates will rise, since the street has been really bearish recently.

If there is one thing that is certain after Tesla's delivery report, it is likely that CEO Elon Musk is headed for another big payday. As the chart below shows, the company's 6-month average market cap is rising steadily, and it only needs to get to $150 billion for the next tranche of his huge payday to be hit. If the stock averages Wednesday's close moving forward, this threshold would be approximately reached on July 29th.

(Data sourced from Yahoo Finance for quote data and Tesla SEC filings for outstanding shares, seen here)

With Tesla delivering over 90,000 vehicles in Q2, shares have soared to another new all-time high above $1,200 a share in Thursday's trading. The company didn't produce as much as expected, but the resulting reduction in inventory will certainly help with quarterly cash flow. Now, investors will be wondering if this all resulted in a GAAP profit, which could lead to S&P 500 index inclusion. One thing that seems all but certain is that Elon Musk is headed for another big payday later this month.

