Although Falck fits a lot of parameters, especially the critical resilience parameters to make it attractive in a COVID-19 environment, we would pass on it for better income propositions.

By Felipe Bijit

Utilities continue to be a supremely interesting sector. It offers opportunities in diverse exposures across power technologies and geographies, all providing similar resilience to impacts that result from another set of coronavirus-related lock-downs. In the case of Falck Renewables (OTC:FKRNF), resilience is offered through globally diversified renewable assets. As a renewable utilities company, Falck offers valuable resilience from electricity markets in the case of a second wave and another round of stay-at-home orders, where residential activity offsets commercial. However, within even the narrow scope of Italian renewable players, Falck is not particularly strong on the income side, which is important in an uncertain market where prices can become easily discounted. For that reason, companies like ERG (OTC:ERGZF) are more attractive.

Overview

Falck Renewables is an Italian-based company mainly engaged in the renewable energy sector. They're a rather sizable player, with 1.13 GW in renewable capacity from wind farms, waste-to-energy assets, solar farms and biomass-based energy. Additionally, Falck is involved in the operation and maintenance of third party renewable energy power plants. They also manufacture totalizing fluid meters for the energy industry.

(Source: Falck Renewables FY 2019 Results)

Despite its beginnings in Italy, now the domestic market accounts only for 31% of their capacity. Just recently, further forays abroad were made with the company heavily investing in the UK market as well as partnering with Eni (NYSE:E) for expansion in the US.

(Source: Falck Renewables Q1 Results)

Resilience and Sustainable Leverage

Q1 results were strong, with generation up 35%, thanks mainly to strong winds this year and capacity coming online in the Nordics. Performance drag was coming mostly in the Italian division with -8% for unfavorable weather conditions and negative pricing developments. However, even without the impacts from the new operating capacity, resilience was evident despite the fall-off of commercial demand for power.

(Source: Falck Renewables Q1 Results)

Regarding Falck's financial position, it stands at 650 million EUR with an average interest rate of 3.4%. At the moment, the cost of debt is higher than competitors like ERG, which has secured fixed-rate debt at lower cost than 3.4%. This is an area that can be easily improved upon for Falck when debt becomes refinanced or is rolled over, leveraging interest in green bonds which are attracting substantial flows and demand, as well as persistence in the low interest rate environment thanks to further monetary accommodation. Due to the substantial debt capacity of utilities businesses that have proven resilient even in this environment, there is definitely an opportunity for sustainable leverage to be added on and tweaked so that Falck can enhance shareholder returns.

(Source: Falck Renewables Q1 Results)

Final Remarks and Dividend

Looking at multiples on 2019 annual finances, Falck is a little bit more expensive than ERG, a comparable Italian renewable generation player. But the difference can be explained by Falck ramping up more capacity in 2020. In Sweden, 46.8 MW of capacity should be coming up from a wind development, and in Norway, 50 MW. 56 MW of French-acquired wind capacity will also be bearing fruit in 2020, as well as some solar assets in Italy and Spain.

Although there isn't anything alarming about the valuation relative to peers, the dividend is something that gives us pause. In a crisis environment, dividends transcend the movement of markets, which may discount everything like they did in the March sell-off, regardless of prospects. Since utilities offer a lot in way of COVID-19 resilience, it's important that the dividend is ample from picks in this sector.

(Source: Company Update May 2020)

Although Falck pays out a growing dividend, we think a utility company can push a little harder on its payout ratio to offer a dividend higher than its current 1.23%. A company like ERG, which is developing assets as well, although with less than half as much capacity as Falck coming online in 2020, seems a better pick right now. Indeed, most utility companies offer a better dividend and could be considered over Falck. Given the importance of a substantial dividend in a crisis market, we'd prefer to limit our utility exposures to companies with better income propositions and would recommend passing on Falck till it's moved past its growth phase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.