The growing promise of small UAS will likely start to attract far more competition moving forward.

AeroVironment (AVAV) experienced a stellar Q4 despite coronavirus-related disruptions. The company reported a quarterly revenue of $135.2 million, beating expectations by $11.8 million. This revenue figure also grew an impressive 53.8% Y/Y, showcasing AeroVironment's strong momentum. AeroVironment's solid Q4 has contributed to the company's upward climb over the past few weeks.

While AeroVironment will have to deal with the negative impacts of the coronavirus over the next few quarters, the company is in a strong position to overcome these hurdles. The market also clearly believes that AeroVironment is well-positioned, given the fact that the company is now more valuable than it was prior to the pandemic.

AeroVironment has experienced a great deal of upward momentum over the past few months.

Data by YCharts

Strong Progress in Major Segments

AeroVironment is showing strength in all of its major business segments. The company's small UAS, TMS, and HAPS reported revenues of $63 million, $42.4 million, and $23.4 million, respectively, in Q4. Small UAS is particularly promising in the near term with the advances in AI and autonomous technologies.

The increasingly asymmetrical nature of modern warfare and the advancements in AI are allowing for small drone technologies to thrive. The drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities perfectly encapsulates the changing nature of warfare and the incredibly cost-effective nature of small drones. AeroVironment is successfully capitalizing on this new reality by investing heavily into its small UAS products.

AeroVironment is also showing strength in its TMS segment. In fact, the company was recently awarded a $146 million contract for its Switchblade. This contract is the largest in AeroVironment's history and is especially good news considering the recent LMAMS dual-commentary from the U.S. military's 2021 budget.

AeroVironment's huge Switchblade contract should alleviate concerns surrounding the company's foothold in this segment.

Source: AeroVironment

Long-Term Strength

While HAPS (high-altitude pseudo-satellites) is currently AeroVironment's smallest business segment at 17% of total revenue, it may be the company's most promising segment in the long term. AeroVironment currently has $166.1 million in total contract value for HAPS, which grew an impressive $17.5 million Q/Q. This figure should continue to grow at a rapid rate given the potential applications for HAPS.

The stratosphere is starting to open up entirely new and profitable markets for AeroVironment. The company is leveraging these new market opportunities with HAPSMobile, a joint venture with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) aimed at deploying HAWK30s in the stratosphere. The HAWK30 is a solar powered HAPS that is designed to bring wireless communications and additional bandwidth to an area of 200 km.

Given the large percentage of the population that lacks even basic wireless communications access, the potential of the HAWK30 is clear. An entire fleet of HAWK30s in the stratosphere could allow huge swaths of the global population to access existing and emerging wireless technologies. With billions across the world unable to even access the internet, HAPS will allow AeroVironment to establish a foothold in a promising emerging market.

Threat from Larger Companies

The rise of small drones has been driven by progress in robotics and AI technology. As one of the largest suppliers of small UAS to the US government, AeroVironment has secured a strong foothold in this burgeoning industry. However, AeroVironment may find it increasingly hard to compete as larger and better-equipped companies start to enter the space.

While AeroVironment could have an easier time maintaining a hardware advantage moving forward, the company may have far more difficulty maintaining its software advantage. Larger companies could invest far more money into developing more sophisticated AI. At the end of the day, AeroVironment is still relatively small compared to the largest defense contractors and technology companies.

The small drone market is estimated to reach $22.55 billion by 2026, which translates to a CAGR of ~16%. This will undoubtedly start to attract more competition from the likes of Lockheed Martin (LMT) and other major technology companies. Although AeroVironment is currently having a great run, investors should be wary of increasing competition moving forward.

AeroVironment could face even stiffer competition in the HAPS segment over the long term. Companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Boeing (BA) are heavily investing into upper atmosphere and space technologies. If any of these companies make a significant move into the HAPS market, it is hard to see how AeroVironment will be able to compete. A company like Blue Origin, for instance, has far more resources than AeroVironment considering its owner is Jeff Bezos.

AeroVironment will have a hard time competing with larger technology giants, especially in promising emerging markets like HAPS.

Source: Airbus

Conclusion

AeroVironment is currently on a strong run despite the presence of a global pandemic. The company is now valued at $1.8 billion at a forward P/E ratio of 40. While AeroVironment continues to strengthen its foothold on the small UAS HAPS market, the company will likely face far stiffer competition moving forward. As such, it may be better to stay neutral on AeroVironment for now.

