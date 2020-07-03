But note holders retain the right to convert the notes and, thus, retain the arbitrage opportunity.

I am writing this as a follow-up to my published article on DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) Convertible Notes. The main point of my article was that the notes were a better investment than DHT common shares because the conversion price adjusts lower with each dividend declaration. Noteholders effectively hold a zero-cost call option on DHT while getting paid 4.5% annual interest.

Several readers commented that DHT has the option to call the notes prior to their maturity, which could essentially negate any dilution risk.

DHT can indeed redeem part of, or the entire $125m convertible debt - at par value - at any time starting on August 21, 2020, until the bond's maturity on August 15, 2021. The date is defined as the "Par Call Date" in the indenture document.

The call feature, however, does not waive the noteholders' right to convert their notes to common shares, provided they do so prior to the redemption date.

This is the official reply I received from the company:

"If we decide to exercise this option the bond holders have the right to convert the notes up until close of business preceding the redemption date stated in the redemption notice".

According to the indenture, the redemption notice is between 30 and 60 days, giving noteholders enough time to convert the notes if an arbitrage opportunity exists. Here is the relevant text from the indenture, which was filed with the SEC on August 23, 2018.

"3.01. … At any time on or after the Par Call Date and prior to the Final Maturity Date, the Company shall be entitled to redeem the Securities at its option, in whole or in part

…

3.04. Notice of redemption. At least 30 days but not more than 60 days before a date for redemption of Securities, the Company shall mail a notice of redemption (a "Redemption Notice") … The notice shall identify the Securities to be redeemed and shall state:

…

(IX) That such Holder has a right to convert the Securities called for redemption upon satisfaction of the requirements therefor set in the Indenture, and the Conversion Rate applicable to such conversion; and (X) the time at which such Holders' right to convert the Securities called for redemption will expire, which will be the close of business on the Business Day immediately preceding the Redemption Date".

Because of the above, I still believe that the convertible notes are a better investment than common shares.

The dilution risk is material. There are 147m DHT shares outstanding. The notes can be converted into 23m shares, representing a 16% dilution risk.

DHT has the financial capacity to call the notes, given its projected free cash flow for the second quarter of the year. During the quarter, the company voluntarily prepaid $59.2m in debt, representing scheduled debt amortization payments for 2021. This leaves a lot of room to refinance the convertible debt with a new loan facility.

The stock is trading near the conversion price of $5.347. That means, there is currently little or no arbitrage gain to be made by converting the notes. Most noteholders are primarily fixed income investors who might decide to have their notes redeemed.

But if the stock were to jump above the conversion price before the notes were called, there will be an arbitrage opportunity for noteholders and a corresponding dilution risk for shareholders.

If there is any lesson to be learned from this case is the law of unintended consequences. Convertible debt offers low interest rates, which lowers a company's cash break-even. But the conversion feature is not risk-free, as DHT shareholders might find out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.