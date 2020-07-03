The Markets Weren't That Impressed With The Jobs Numbers (Technically Speaking For 6/30-7/2)

36% of the jobs lost due to the lockdown have been re-instated.

While the household jobs data has improved, it also shows that the damage done to the labor market is horrific in scope.

The market is closed tomorrow. Normally, the first section of my Friday column uses the methodology created by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore, which classifies economic indicators as long-leading, leading, or coincidental. This week, there hasn't been much new news in these categories, save for today's employment report. Therefore, I'll be taking a deep dive into the report to provide an in-depth look at the most important coincidental metric.

Let's start with the household report.

Let's start with a very broad view of the labor market. Here's a graph of the civilian labor force (the total number of people either employed or unemployed):

Here's the last five years of data:

This number was 162,913,000 in March and 156,481,000 in April, which means 6.432 million people left the labor force in a single month. 3.451 million have re-entered in the last two months, which accounts for 53.65% of the total losses during the pandemic. But remember - that doesn't mean all those people are employed; some of these people have decided to start looking for work again (meaning they're classified as unemployed).

The labor force participation rate is the percentage of people who are either working or unemployed as a percentage of the "civilian non-institutional population."

This number dropped sharply as a result of the lockdowns.

It has increased from 60.2% to 61.5% since its low a few months ago. It needs to increase a full percentage point before returning to its pre-pandemic levels.

The employment/population ratio dropped to its lowest level since the 1940s a few months ago.

This metric dropped from 60% in March to 51.3% in April. It has since increased to 54.6%.

Finally, here's the data for U-3 (the traditionally reported unemployment rate) and U-6 (a broader measure of the jobs market):

U-6 has declined from 22.8% to 15%, while U-3 dropped from 14.7% to 11.1%.

Overall, the data is moving in the right direction.

Next, let's turn to the establishment jobs data. Here's a chart of total establishment jobs:

This number was 151,090,000 in March and 130,303,000 in April, for a total loss of 20,787,000. Total establishment jobs are now 137,802,000 for an increase of 7,499,000. This is 36% of the total losses from the lockdowns.

Here's the good news: the data is moving in the right direction. People are re-entering the labor force, and jobs are being reinstated.

Here's the bad news: the damage to the labor market was apocalyptic in scope. To use a comparison, the current condition of the labor market is akin to a person who survived a terrible car accident but needs to stay in the hospital for an entire year to recover.

Here's an incredibly important caveat: the data is potentially on a knife's edge. According to today's report, retail employment increased by 738,000, while leisure and hospitality jobs rose by 2,088,000. Combined, these two groups account for 59% of the latest job gains. With a majority of the states now re-entering a period of closing down, these gains may not be sustainable.

Let's look at this week's performance tables:

Here's the good news: equity indexes were higher. Here's the bad news: given the strength of today's employment report, the overall gains for the week are somewhat unimpressive. The QQQ had the biggest gain, rising nearly 2.47%. But the next best performer was the SPY, which was only up 1.55%. Smaller-caps advanced less than 1%. Despite equity market gains, the treasury market didn't sell off.

This week, three of the top four advancing sectors are defensive: utilities, real estate, and health care are occupying the numbers two, three, and four slots, respectively.

Let's start with the treasury market:

This is still the most important set of charts right now. It shows that bond traders don't see any growth on the horizon. Ideally, for the stock market to rally meaningfully beyond recent highs, we'd like to see money leave the treasury market.

Next, let's see how the market liked today's employment report:

Initially, the SPY was happy. But the index quickly lost ground. It caught a second bid in the late morning which continued until 3. The market then sold off into the close. This is not the reaction you'd expect.

However, the SPY gained for the entire week, printing a solid, upward-trending chart.

At the end of last week, I noted that smaller-caps were setting up for a move lower. They reversed the stance this week. Well, they sort of did.

Last Friday, mid-caps were right at the 20-day EMA. This week, they rallied, ending the week above the 200-day EMA.

Small-caps moved through the 200-day EMA.

Micro-caps bounced off the 200-day EMA and are advancing towards the downward sloping trend line connecting highs from late February and early June.

With the treasury market pegged at high levels, it's hard to get excited about a move higher. Until we see enough money leave the treasury market to send prices down, it's difficult to see the equity indexes making meaningful new highs.

Have a safe holiday weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.