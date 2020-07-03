Overview

The Netherlands-based Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) is the investment division of the global internet group Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY). What Prosus does is relatively straightforward. It invests in late-stage venture companies globally, including the emerging markets, and also operates some of them. In this note, we primarily look at Prosus' investment business, which is a much larger business compared to its OLX and other 100%-owned businesses. As Venture Capitalists, we found Prosus' investment strategy compelling and portfolio companies attractive.

Catalyst

Prosus operates like a holding company. It also owns some businesses 100%, though it also invests its capital into late-stage venture companies. With that in mind, Prosus will then generate realized revenues from its fully-owned businesses, and also from the future realized capital gains from the exited investments.

(Prosus' investments. Source: Prosus' annual report)

The company reported a revenue of ~3.3 billion for the FY 2020, which primarily came from its 100%-owned OLX and Avito. It also reports the overall performance of its portfolio companies on an economic-interest basis:

First, revenue and trading profit are on an economic interest basis, meaning they include a proportional share of results of our associates and joint ventures. Second, we report Tencent, Mail.ru and Delivery Hero and our other associates on a three month lag basis. Third, free cash flow and core headline earnings are consolidated numbers.

Prosus' group revenue on an economic-interest basis was $21.5 billion in FY 2020, up 17% YoY, indicating a strong performance across its portfolio companies, primarily driven by the +30% ownership in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Tencent itself generated over ~$55 billion of revenue in the most recent fiscal year.

(Source: Prosus' earnings call slide)

The unrealized gain for the investment business alone so far is estimated at $155 billion, which is quite impressive. We believe that Prosus' venture investment strategy is robust, due to the blended approach that reduces risk. For instance, its ~31% stake in Tencent, which is its largest cap and lower-risk portfolio company, pretty much drives the overall return profile. Without Tencent, Prosus' ~18-year IRR is only 18%, which, while exceptional, is still far below the adjusted 37% with Tencent included. There are not a lot of investment strategies that can generate a 30% return annually for that long. Prosus, however, only invested ~$3 billion into Tencent. On the other hand, it invested $12 billion into various opportunities, further diversifying the portfolio.

Furthermore, the focus on India should also help IRR to expand longer term. With a ~1.3 billion population, there is an attractive disruption opportunity in India. As such, we expect that the deal flow in the region will remain strong, making it relatively straightforward for Prosus to locate new opportunities and deploy larger capital. Prosus has already made sizable investments in Meesho and Byju. Byju, as it stands, is already the most-valued education tech company in the world. In 2019 alone, the most preferred investment sectors in India also already matched Prosus' overall sector preference, such as edutech, fintech, and consumer tech.

Risk and Valuation

As Prosus provides investors exposure to the emerging markets, it is a relatively risky opportunity. At the moment, over 50% of the portfolio return even comes from the Tencent investment, which is a Chinese company. Furthermore, as Prosus primarily invests in venture deals that are mostly illiquid and fast-growing, the opportunity then fits a longer-term investor better. It also makes assessing Prosus' valuation a little challenging, in our view, and therefore can potentially create a misunderstanding around the stock. Prosus, for instance, can only record the revenues coming from the operating businesses, while the market value of its investment portfolio relies on estimation. The share price is only up ~13% over the last year, which reflects the challenge in fairly valuing Prosus. Using the reported ~$3.3 billion revenue, Prosus' EV/Revenue is ~40x. However, once we factor in the ~$21 billion group revenue generated by the portfolio companies on an economic-interest basis, EV/Revenue would come down to about ~6x, making the stock looks more attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.