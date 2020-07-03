The company has achieved significant synergies and cost savings through the effective integration of the former companies.

Nutrien is the result of numerous mergers and acquisitions, most recently, the 2018 merger of Agrium and PotashCorp.

I opened a new position in Nutrien Ltd., which provides exposure to the materials sector through agricultural crop input products.

In June, I opened a position in Nutrien Ltd (NTR), formed by the 2018 merger of Agrium and PotashCorp. NTR is a Canadian company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The province has the world's largest reserves of potash and was home to PotashCorp. Nutrien has corporate offices in Calgary, Alberta, which was home to Agrium. Other corporate offices are in Loveland, Colorado, and Northbrook, Illinois.

The company's 22,000 employees serve 500,000 accounts in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. NTR produces and distributes over 25 million tonnes (metric tons) of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed customers worldwide.

Global agricultural transactions are in U.S. dollars. Nutrien reports its results in U.S. dollars, which are used in this article.

Charles (Chuck) Magro, 49, was President and CEO of Algrium, which he joined in 2009. After the 2018 merger, Magro became the President and CEO of Nutrien. He has a thorough knowledge of the industry and the company. He's an effective communicator who ably handles Q&A sessions with analysts. He draws other management team members into the conversation, and he is quick to praise team members when it is appropriate.

A significant 2018 merger

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of agricultural crop inputs and services. The company is experienced and skilled at integrating acquired businesses with strong brand recognition, such as Loveland Products and Landmark.

Four words summarize Nutrien's business: retail, potash, nitrogen and phosphate, described in the "About Nutrien" section of the company website:

"We produce and distribute over 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed customers world-wide. Combined with our leading agriculture retail network that services over 500,000 grower accounts, we are well positioned to meet the needs of a growing world and create value for our stakeholders."

(A "tonne," or metric ton, is equivalent to 1000 kilograms, or 2,204.6 pounds.)

PotashCorp brought significant scale to the merger. From the PotashCorp 2017 Annual Report (its final year as a standalone company), the company sold 9.3 million tonnes of potash, providing a gross margin of $799.5 million. Nitrogen sales were 6.3 million tonnes, providing a gross margin of $240 million. Phosphate sales were 2.8 million tonnes, resulting in a loss of $130 per tonne, or $365 million.

Agrium Inc. brought a strong global retail operation to the merger. Its retail segment provides continuity to a business that is otherwise subject to fluctuations in commodity prices. From Agrium's 2017 Annual Report (its final year as a standalone company), the company had retail sales of $12.10 billion, with gross profit of $2.95 billion and EBITDA of $1.18 billion.

Like PotashCorp, Agrium's wholesale operation sold potash, nitrogen and phosphate. Nitrogen sales were $1.225 billion, with a gross profit of $301 million. Potash sales were $519 million, with a gross profit of $129 million. Phosphate sales were $237 million, with a gross profit of $9 million.

Synergies and effective integration

The successful merger has achieved significant synergies and cost savings. The projection was a $500 million savings over the first two years. Nutrien achieved $521 million in synergies in 2018, and the total by the end of 2019 was $650 million.

Both Agrium and PotashCorp were dividend payers. Agrium grew its quarterly dividend from $.225 in 2011 to $.875 in 2015. It remained at that level through 2017. PotashCorp grew its dividend from 2012-2015 but cut the quarterly dividend twice in 2016, from $.38 to $.25, and then to $.10, where it remained through 2017.

Nutrien began paying a $.40 quarterly dividend in March 2018. It was raised to $.43 in January 2019 and to $.45 in October 2019. The dividend has remained at $.45 through the July 2020 payment.

The company's quarterly earnings calls feature a brief summary by CEO Chuck Magro, followed by a question-and-answer session. Typically, Magro calls on other members of his team to provide detailed answers, then adds some background about broader economic issues or global markets.

The Q1 2020 call on May 7 described Nutrien's actions to maximize its cash position and availability of liquidity in light of pandemic-related unknowns. Magro reported $3 billion of cash on hand, with another $2 billion of credit lines and the deferral of $500 million of capital projects "that don't impact our safety or reliability of our operations."

On April 30, a 2020 price agreement was reached between potash exporters and the China import consortium, at a relatively low $220/tonne, which was $70 less than last year and just $1 higher than the decade-low 2016 price. In light of the lower potash price, and COVID-19 uncertainties for the second half of 2020, NTR lowered 2020 EBITDA guidance from a range of $3.8-4.3 billion to a range of $3.5-3.9 billion.

On the Q1 2020 earnings call, CEO Chuck Magro said:

"We have a strong balance sheet, a stable and growing dividend and significant free cash flow generation potential. We remain focused on long-term value creation which includes continuing to grow our business to feed the future and returning capital to our shareholders...



"Given our position as the world's largest provider of crop inputs and solutions, our access to technology, our deep relationship with growers, we are in a unique position to take a leadership role in innovative and sustainable agronomic practices..."

An agricultural powerhouse

The merger of Agrium's retail business and PotashCorp's large mining operations has created an agricultural powerhouse. The company has ample cash flow to fund capital expenditures, make strategic acquisitions, grow the dividend and repurchase shares.

During the Q4 2019 earnings call on February 19, 2020, Magro said Nutrien repurchased 36 million shares in 2019 and that they "continue to be active in the market in 2020." In light of subsequent economic uncertainties and NTR's actions to raise cash, I expect share repurchases have paused. My preference would be to halt buybacks and work to lift the corporate credit rating from Standard & Poor's current BBB rating to at least BBB+ or A-.

Nutrien's retail business

The company's retail business is the key to its growth and the stability of its dividend. The company has more than 2,000 retail locations in seven countries (U.S., Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay). These facilities provide "complete agricultural solutions" through nutrients, crop protection products, seed, service and digital tools. Nutrien's workforce includes over 3,400 crop advisors and agronomists.

After the 2018 merger, Nutrien Ag Solutions was the new name for several former Agrium operations, including Crop Production Services in the U.S. and Agroservicios Papeanos and Utilfertil in South America. The company's Loveland Products brand is distributed in North America, South America and Australia. The company operates in Australia as Landmark, a brand with a 150-year history acquired in 2019 through NTR's purchase of Ruralco, which added 200 retail locations, 2,200 staff and 100,000 clients.

Nutrien's website includes this diagram of a typical retail facility:

Nutrien’s website also includes a 5½ minute video, "A Day in the Life of Nutrien Ag Solutions," featuring Mike Frank, CEO of Nutrien Ag Solutions. Frank also made an informative 30-minute presentation at CIBC’s 2020 Western Institutional Conference. NTR's retail business sells Nutrien products as well as products by other companies. Their advisors aim to be "brand agnostic" in consultations with growers. Nutrien has a rapidly expanding digital business that enhances the growers' crop management and responsiveness to weather and soil conditions. NTR's sustainability consciousness isn't an "add on" to its business - it's at the heart of its business because the company has a vested interest in the long-term success of its grower customers.

Why Nutrien?

My introduction to Nutrien was John Lawlor's June 10, 2019 article. The price was $51.88 and the quarterly dividend was $.43, for a yield of 3.3%. A year ago, the yield and the rating seemed a bit low, so I took no action.

At the time of David Zanoni’s August 22, 2019 article, the price had dropped to $47.97, bringing the dividend yield to 3.6%. I began to consider NTR as a possible dividend investment. In a December 30, 2019 SA Marketplace roundtable, "Looking for Dividend Security in 2020," Kirk Spano offered Nutrien as a stock to consider. The price was $46.68 and the quarterly dividend was $.45, for a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Kirk mentioned NTR in a webinar on Friday, June 12. By this time, the price had dropped to $36.23, giving investors a dividend yield of 4.97%. I began a serious study of NTR. S&P's credit rating commentary was very positive, which makes its BBB credit rating more palatable. Encouraged by the S&P report, I listened to quarterly earnings calls and looked over the company's website, presentations and annual reports. I read Seeking Alpha articles since 2017 about NTR and its predecessor companies. The comments were instructive. Some loyal, long-term investors have been patient through disappointing cycles. Some "underwater" investors were quite negative, particularly PotashCorp investors.

Prior to the addition of NTR to the portfolio, I held no companies in the materials sector. I like the agriculture exposure. I like Nutrien's business model (retail plus commodities). I'm impressed with the clarity and transparency of management, particularly CEO Chuck Magro, CFO Pedro Farah and Retail CEO Mike Frank. I believe the company is well-positioned for organic growth in its retail division, accelerated by its new digital platform. NTR should be able to make accretive strategic acquisitions. Thus, organic growth and "bolt-on" acquisitions provide the opportunity to steadily grow its cash flow, earnings and dividends.

Nutrien's valuation

The F.A.S.T. Graph below indicates that 2020 is expected to be a trough year, with adjusted earnings per share bottoming at $1.69, then climbing to $2.22 in 2021 and to $2.54 in 2022. In a May 6, 2020 press release, Nutrien said it expects 2020 adjusted net EPS to be $1.50-2.10.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The F.A.S.T. Graph below indicates the company's 2020 free cash flow is expected to dip to $3.30, then growing to $3.43 in 2021 and to $3.94 in 2022.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I added Nutrien to my retirement income portfolio via two June purchases, at $36.83 and $33.75. As of July 1, 2020, it was 2.3% of the portfolio.

Nutrien's closing price on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 was $32.17. The $.45 quarterly dividend represents an annual payout of $1.80, for a current dividend yield of 5.60%. The 52-week low price (also a 10-year low) was $23.85 on March 18, 2020. The 52-week high price was $55.25 on July 31, 2019. The mid-point of the 52-week price range is $39.55. The July 1 closing price of $32.17 is 41.77% below the 52-week high and 18.65% below the mid-point of the 52-week price range.

Since I have a full position in Nutrien, my target price to add more shares is a relatively low $27.00, which would be 6.67% yield at the current $1.80 dividend. A $30.00 price would equal a 6.0% dividend yield.

