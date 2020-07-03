Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) is a nano-cap sensor company with an established business and favorable unit economics. The company has no debt, generates consistent free cash flow, and is trading at a normalized price-to-earnings ratio below 15. Shares of ISNS are down 20% for the year due to supply chain disruptions caused by coronavirus, but the long-term value of the business has not been impaired and the company has plenty of cash to cover any short-term surprises. Revenue growth has been slow, but ISNS has exposure to growing markets and the ability to scale with relative ease. Even if I assume no future revenue growth, I think a private buyer would pay $25 million for the company today, a 25% premium to the current market cap.

Some Quick Housekeeping Notes About Nano-Cap Stocks

ISNS has a market cap of $19.5 million at the time of this writing. I acknowledge that the size of the company will prohibit many investors from taking a meaningful position and those in that camp can feel free to stop reading here. Partially due to its small size, ISNS has very low daily volume, with less than $100 thousand in shares being exchanged on an average day. This means that entering or exiting a position in the company can take days or weeks and daily volatility can be higher than in an average stock. On the positive side, there is less professional coverage of the company and more room for shares to become mispriced. The elimination of transaction fees at most major online brokers has made it cheaper and easier for small investors to slowly build a position in a tiny company, so the low daily volume is less of a financial deterrent than it would have been even a year ago. Finally, the company's small size means that there are more potential buyers large enough to be able to acquire the entire company, should such an opportunity present itself.

Please keep these risks and nuances in mind as you read the rest of the article.

Business Description

In the words of management, ISNS

...develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management and traffic data collection. We are a leading provider of above-ground detection products and solutions for the intelligent transportation systems ("ITS") industry. Our family of products, which we market as Autoscope® video or video products ("Autoscope"), RTMS® radar or radar products ("RTMS"), and IntellitraffiQ® or iQ products provides end users with the tools needed to optimize traffic flow and enhance driver safety. Our technology analyzes signals from sophisticated sensors and transmits the information to management systems and controllers or directly to users. Our products provide end users with complete solutions for the intersection and transportation markets."

(Source: Company 10-K)

To paraphrase slightly, the company designs sensors and radar equipment and builds software around that hardware to help determine information about traffic flow. If you've ever spent a full minute sitting at a red light with no other cars at the intersection, you've probably wished that the intersection was equipped with a sensor that could tell the system that you were the only car there and give you a green light right away. These types of sensors (and the software that identifies you as the only car present) comprise the Autoscope product. The RTMS product line is geared more towards monitoring highway traffic, assisting municipal traffic monitoring centers with managing high-volume areas and providing those "30 minutes to Highway X" estimates you may have seen on electronic billboards. Customers can use just the RTMS to collect traffic data and handle the analysis themselves, or they can use the company's IntellitrafficQ product to parse the RTMS data and help optimize the traffic flow and make decisions.

ISNS does not own or rent factories to build the product hardware. In the North American market, the company has a royalty agreement in place with Econolite Control Products, whereby Econolite manufactures, sells, and distributes the Autoscope product and shares 50% of the revenue generated with ISNS. The royalty agreement with Econolite results in very high gross margins (north of 90%), as ISNS is simply monetizing its intellectual property and Econolite is investing all of the capital to produce the hardware. Revenue from royalties made up 56% of ISNS's revenue in 2019 and was 66% of revenue in Q1 of 2020.

Outside of North America, ISNS uses contract manufacturers to build the Autoscope hardware and ISNS takes ownership of marketing and delivering the product. The RTMS hardware is manufactured by E.I. Microcircuits, but ISNS handles the marketing and sales of this product. The gross margin on products sold directly by ISNS is 51% and this segment accounted for 44% of 2019 revenue and 33% of revenue in Q1 2020.

ISNS brought in $14.7 million of total revenue in 2019, with $1.8 million in tangible net income and just under $2 million in FCF. The company removed $5 million from its valuation allowance in 2019, which inflated the GAAP net income dramatically, but the true net income generated from operating the business was $1.8 million. ISNS's financial results have been consistent back through 2017 when Chad Stelzig became the permanent CEO of the company (more on management later in the article). 2017, 2018, and 2019 all showed revenues of ~$14.5 million, net income between $1.8 and $2 million, and average FCF of about $1.3 million.

Room for Growth

In addition to stable revenue, earnings, and cash flow, ISNS has multiple avenues to grow revenue in the future. The company hopes to benefit from increased urbanization around the world. More citizens living in cities means more traffic and more demand for cost-effective ways to manage congestion. There are over 500 cities worldwide with at least one million inhabitants and that number is expected to increase by 40% by 2030. Management is seeing opportunities for growth outside of the US and Western Europe, as countries that have historically lagged in their use of above-ground detection are starting to adopt this technology for traffic control.

ISNS also stands to benefit from increased domestic infrastructure spending. Every new intersection, stoplight, and highway that is built is an opportunity for ISNS to reach new customers. A major infrastructure bill has yet to come together in the United States but there has been a rhetorical appetite for the idea on both sides of the political aisle.

Finally, ISNS management is optimistic that the company's products could be used outside of its current traffic control market. In particular, safety and surveillance markets are mentioned in the company's growth plan. If the company has a sensor at an intersection that is currently used for detecting traffic patterns, that sensor could also be used to record information about cars that run a red light at that intersection or help determine the cause of an accident. The company's existing sensor technology can be used for different tasks if the company expands its software to parse the collected data in new ways.

ISNS should be able to grow profitably as opportunities arise, given the capital-light nature of its core business. With manufacturing outsourced, the company's employees are able to focus on delivering new software offerings to pair with their hardware, engineering new products, and marketing their RTMS and IntellitrafficQ solutions.

Management

Management plays an important role in evaluating an investment, particularly when the company is a nano cap. I am impressed by current CEO Chad Stelzig, who became interim CEO in 2016 and the permanent CEO in 2017, having worked his way up within the company from his starting position as manager of the Algorithm Engineering team. Under Stelzig's leadership, the company reversed five years of declining revenue and cash burn by focusing on the core product offerings and investing less in new or unprofitable areas of the business. Stelzig receives a fair salary and his pay package incentives are tied to revenue, operating income, and net income. Stelzig also owns nearly 50 thousand shares of company stock. I appreciate that the CEO has meaningful skin in the game via his stock holdings and that he has incentives to prioritize the company's bottom line, not to just grow revenue or pad a contrived "adjusted EBITA" number.

The CFO position has been a bit tumultuous, with the company having three different CFOs in the last three years. The current CFO, Frank Hallowell, seems quite capable with over 25 years of finance industry experience, and I suspect he would not have taken the job if he had concerns about the company's practices. The previous two CFOs seem to have left on reasonable terms, with the first stating a desire to relocate to another part of the country and the second only intending to serve on an interim basis until a permanent CEO could be found. I don't think the CFO turnover is a red flag, but it is worth considering in an overview of the company.

Finally, I am encouraged to see that between company executives and the board of directors, insiders own about 10% of the company's shares. It is also noteworthy that Renaissance Technologies owns over 4% of the company, despite ISNS's small size.

Thoughts on Valuation

My valuation for ISNS is simple and straightforward. I think that in the current economic environment an independent buyer would be willing to pay 15x normalized free cash flow for ISNS's stable revenue base and cash-generative business model. With free cash flow averaging about $1.3 million over the last three years, the operating business would be worth about $20 million. ISNS has $5 million of cash on the balance sheet, so a buyer would be getting a $20 million business and $5 million in cash, bringing my fair value estimate of the company to $25 million. This scenario assumes zero growth and acts as a base-case valuation. If the company were to grow revenue and free cash flow, I would revise this estimate higher accordingly. I believe ISNS's core operating business is being undervalued by about 25% and investors are also getting a free option on potential future growth.

Why are Shares Cheap?

I believe ISNS shares are cheap due to short-term impacts from the coronavirus and the lack of a clear growth catalyst. The coronavirus has had both direct and indirect effects on the company. ISNS was impacted by an Econolite factory shutdown in Mexico and had sales orders delayed that had been scheduled for Q1. As a result, Q1 RTMS and IntellitrafficQ revenue was down 30% YoY and the company reported a GAAP loss. Management estimates that the sales are more likely delayed than lost, but it is unclear when (or if) that revenue will be recognized.

The shutdown of the Econolite factory also led to tension between business partners, with ISNS notifying Econolite that it suspected the company had failed to meet production requirements due to the factory shutdown. ISNS threatened to terminate the agreement between the two unless additional production was added. It appears that Econolite did move production of the Autoscope system to another location, but it certainly raises concern that ISNS would make such a threat.

The majority of ISNS customers are governmental agencies and municipalities and the full impact of the coronavirus on municipal tax revenue has not yet been realized. Preliminary data suggests that many states and counties will be pinched by a decrease in sales and income tax and may need to find places to make budget cuts. It seems reasonable that ISNS would be negatively impacted by such cuts if existing customers and potential new customers have less money to spend on traffic control products.

A reduction in municipal spending highlights the final risk involved with an investment in ISNS: the lack of a clear catalyst for share appreciation. The company's revenue has been flat for the past four years, despite many areas of "potential" demand for its products. It is fair to question if this future growth will ever come and there is always an opportunity cost to having money in an investment that is just sitting in your portfolio doing nothing. The discount of the company's earnings to fair value still provides modest upside, but for ISNS to be a truly great investment the company needs to find a way to close more deals or find additional markets for its products.

Conclusion

Shares of ISNS are a clear buy below $4.50, implying 25% upside from current levels. If the company is able to grow revenue and improve its market position, investors will do even better. A 25% margin of safety keeps risk low, and the highly uncertain nature of future revenue growth gives investors a chance for great long-term returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor