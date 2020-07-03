Money Moves Markets, But Not If It's 'Locked Up'

$1.7 trillion is sitting at the Treasury waiting for a new relief bill from the Senate.

This has always put downward pressure on the stock market until the government deficit increases (increased debt).

Money comes into existence in two ways: government spending and bank credit. And it is, likewise, destroyed in two ways: taxation and loan repayment. And money moves markets.

In an earlier Seeking Alpha article, we showed that the flow of funds from the banking system (bank credit) was starting to falter. In this piece, we take a look at what is happening with the liquidity provision coming from the Federal Reserve and how the interplay with the US Treasury's spending and "borrowing" actions can affect the stock market.

Since mid-March, the Fed has been providing liquidity to the market by buying securities outright; ~$3 trillion worth of securities was added to the Fed's balance sheet between the start of March and the end of May. The SOMA (System Open Market Account) is the account that is used by the NY Fed to conduct all purchases and sales, and it is the balance sheet that is referred to when discussing quantitative easing (increasing the balance sheet) or tightening (contracting the balance sheet).

As of June 24, the balance sheet of the SOMA fell for the second week in a row. Albeit, at a slower rate than the week before, -$12 billion this week and -$74 billion last week, but it is still less money in the system (chart below).

(Source: ANG Traders, StockCharts.com)

This means liquidity was removed from the market (quantitative tightening), which has a negative impact on the SPX (chart below).

(Source: ANG Traders, StockCharts.com)

Since the GFC, when the SOMA is growing, the SPX tends to rally (green arrows in the chart below). When the SOMA stalls or is reduced, the SPX also stalls or drops (blue arrows in the chart below) until government deficit spending - which causes growth in the Federal debt - allows the SPX to recover. When the virus hit, the SOMA had already been stalled for several weeks. This combination caused the SPX to drop vertically, but as soon as the SOMA and debt started to grow again, the SPX rallied back hard (chart below).

(Source: ANG Traders, StockCharts.com)

Since the Federal debt continues to rise and the funds are being stored as a TCB (Treasury cash balance), the SPX should not fall very far - as long as it doesn't take too long for the Senate to approve a new relief spending bill (two charts below).

(Source: ANG Traders, StockCharts.com)

(Source: ANG Traders, StockCharts.com)

Meanwhile, back at the Treasury, the deficit spending continues to help ease the depth of the economic hole caused by the lockdown (see chart below).

(Source: ANG Traders, StockCharts.com)

The chart below shows that with 3 months still left in fiscal 2020 (fiscal 2021 starts October 1), the government spending is already at an all-time high of $5.06 trillion.

(Source: Treasury.gov)

This huge increase in spending was the result of the automatic stabilizers of UI and healthcare spending; it certainly was not the result of official virus relief spending. The chart below shows how the total of only ~$150 billion in relief spending was spent over a two-week period... and then... nothing.

(Source: Treasury.gov)

Fortunately, the healthcare spending has been impressive with $1.25 trillion in spending so far this year, which is $300 billion above last year (table below).

Day Month Year

(Source: Treasury.gov)

The UI payments have also been substantial ($257 billion) and, combined with the healthcare spending, are responsible for (so far) preventing the recession from turning into a full-blown depression (chart below).

(Source: Treasury.gov)

With the Fed now starting to remove liquidity from the economy (even if it is not yet in large amounts), it is up to the Treasury to start spending the money it has sequestered in its cash account if the SPX is to continue rallying.

Powell has been very clear in his reminder that the Fed can only lend, not spend. Only Congress can direct the Treasury to spend the $1.7 trillion sitting there collecting dust. The Senate must allow for a new relief spending bill before the end of July when the special UI provisions end, or else the economy will stop its recovery and the stock market will retreat. Money moves markets, but not until it is released into the economy. Remember:

Federal Government deficits = Private Sector surpluses

We have been advising our subscribers over the past two weeks to expect range-trading in the market until it becomes clear that the Senate will not wait too late to release the money that is sitting in the TCB.

