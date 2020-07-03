COVID-19 has pressured beauty distribution channels but the fundamental demand for beauty products and services has not been impaired.

Investment Thesis

Nearly two decades of consecutive growth and profitability at Ulta Beauty (ULTA) came to a screeching halt as COVID-19 induced lockdowns and other social distancing measures. After crashing 57% in March and recovering 98% by June, Ulta’s stock has once again slid 25% under a resurgence of coronavirus cases. The recent weakness in the stock price is an opportunity to accumulate shares in a company driven by innovation with a focus on meeting consumer needs by any means necessary. Although a DCF valuation implies growth for this decade is currently fairly valued, this valuation method likely undervalues the excellence of the management team and its potential to continue growth beyond the current decade.

The Bear Case

McKinsey suggests beauty industry revenues may decline up to 35% this year if there is a second wave, and Ulta has already made a loss of $78 million in the first quarter of 2020 ending May 2nd.

I believe most of the bearish chatter about Ulta is tied to 2020 or misconstrues the actual drivers of beauty demand. For example, bears argue that the combination of work from home, mask-wearing, social distancing, and sanitary concerns at beauty stores have cut off demand for beauty products and services. The logic here is that cosmetics usage drops off if face-to-face interactions drop off. Furthermore, bears suggest the appeal of product sampling at brick-and-mortar beauty stores has diminished; communal product samples may spread the coronavirus. Thus, as the coronavirus situation worsens, so does Ulta’s outlook. However, I will explain further later in the base case why these expectations are inaccurate because beauty is not a commodity.

As bad as a second wave or another lockdown this year sounds, this shouldn’t be the focus of investors. Negative earnings this year are unpleasant, but the earnings of 2020 and 2021 are a minuscule part of Ulta’s total value. The important question is whether the landscape for beauty has been fundamentally changed by COVID-19 for the many years in the future.

The coronavirus will be a concern next month, but what about in 2 or 3 years? While month-to-month developments will be slow and discouraging, humans have been resilient to large shocks from a multi-year perspective. For example, the airline industry returned to previous passenger volume records in nearly 3 years after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Similarly, we’ll likely reach a new normal in the extent of work from home, moderate social distancing, and adapting to sanitary needs. Once we reach the trough in sales decline, growth can resume from the new normal even in the bear case. Consider that maximum fear about the coronavirus may have passed. Hospitals have had time to prepare, people are already experiencing social distancing fatigue, and states are reluctant to enforce another lockdown due to economic needs. Q1 and Q2 of 2020 – if not all of 2020 – is likely the trough.

Thus, the divergence between the bear and base case is not about how bad the coming year will be; it’s about the path and timing of the recovery. Do we gradually rebuild off of the 2020 low or see a relatively quick bounce back to 2019 levels?

The greatest uncertainty and source of near-term speculation I see for Ulta is in the adoption of mask-wearing. Although people are also exhibiting mask fatigue, others are arguing that wearing a mask is a sign of consideration for others. If the social pressure is enough to encourage a multi-year adoption of masks, we may not see a rebound in cosmetics sales. Ulta’s cosmetics sales make up 49% of total revenue, so a drag on cosmetics is a drag on Ulta until its skincare and haircare categories catch up.

Bear case valuation (DCF model) projections:

Source: Author's workbook

Source: Author's workbook

I’ve modeled gradual growth off 2020 lows based on a decelerating growth rate continuing from 2019. Operating income notably lags revenue in the recovery due to the fixed costs of running retail stores and additional coronavirus related expenses.

Using a discount rate of 7.5%, 2% terminal growth, and a 10-year forecasting period, Ulta shares are currently worth roughly $175 in the bear case.

The Base Case

The base case is built around the concept that beauty is not simply a commodity where demand is a function of social activity.

This concept is supported by Bain’s elements of value, which argues that the unusual and lasting success of admired corporations is explained by their focus on innovating and delivering important value combinations to customers rather than lower prices.

This excerpt explains how the beauty industry defied the broader brick-and-mortar meltdown:

Consumers who get help from employees in stores give much higher ratings to those retailers… This finding is consistent with previous Bain analysis showing that digital technologies have been transforming physical businesses rather than annihilating them. The fusion of digital and physical channels is proving more powerful than either one alone.

The important takeaway from all this abstraction is that companies that continuously seek to de-commoditize their products by selling a valuable experience will find long-term outperformance.

Ulta's business model is to provide a physical location that fosters enjoyable experiences and emotional connections with store employees combined with the efficiency of e-commerce. The boost to customers’ self-confidence provided by professional stylists is an immense value add and a source of brand loyalty. It’s why nearly every Ulta store has a salon even though salon services only make up 5% of sales.

Management's focus on innovating to improve the customer experience has kept Ulta ahead of other brick-and-mortar retailers in the past, and its earlier investments into e-commerce capabilities are paying off. A comp increase of 100% in e-commerce for Q1 2020 greatly offset the 62% decline in retail sales under lockdown.

The coronavirus has drastically reduced the need to dress up for face-to-face interaction, but it has not taken away the consumers’ need for a sense of empowerment, enjoyment, and emotional connections. This argument that beauty is a vehicle for enjoyable experiences underlies the ‘lipstick effect’ and explains Ulta's recession-resistant performance. This is why I expect to see a relatively quick bounce back in beauty retail demand as shock wears off.

Source: Data from Ulta's annual reports, figure from author's workbook

Furthermore, the coronavirus has likely accelerated consumer adoption of digital integration within the beauty industry. While Ulta previously netted nearly 80% of total revenue from its retail stores, management had been pushing an omnichannel strategy because omnichannel guests spend nearly 3x more than retail-only guests. Management is seeking to capitalize the recent forced shift online to retain and encourage its new omnichannel customers. However, Ulta’s physical locations will likely remain a valuable asset; most Americans in 2019 preferred to try on products physically before purchase even with the option to try them on virtually. Beauty retailers will continue to implement additional measures to address their customers’ safety concerns such as masks and gloves for stylists, routine disinfection, and sanitary product sampling. If airlines could return to record passenger volumes within 3 years after 9/11, I'd bet beauty retailers will be able to regain their customers' trust.

Finally, Ulta is unlikely to face liquidity concerns with $1 billion in cash. Ulta entered this crisis without any debt, but it has since added $800 million in debt as a preventive measure.

Base case valuation projections:

Source: Author's workbook

In the base-case scenario, 2021 experiences a strong bump in sales with demand partially recovering from the coronavirus hit. Overall revenue returns to 2019 levels by 2022, and operating income recovers by 2023.

Using a discount rate of 7.5%, 2% terminal growth rate, and 10-year forecasting period, Ulta shares are currently worth roughly $214 in the base case.

A natural disaster like the coronavirus may temporarily restrict the ability for consumers to express and empower themselves, but fundamental demand for beauty has not been impaired.

The Bull Case

Ulta’s management team has long guided the company to excellent financial health and growth, achieving double-digit growth without any debt. Building off the base case that the beauty industry still maintains its growth drivers, the bull case finds excitement in Ulta’s long growth runway.

Over the past decade, Ulta successfully overtook Sephora as the largest beauty retailer in the U.S., with Piper Jaffray’s Fall 2019 Gen Z survey showing Ulta had furthered its lead as the No. 1 beauty destination for 38% of teens with Sephora at 26%.

Moreover, the specialized beauty retail market itself has been gaining market share against other distribution channels.

Source: Ulta 2018 Investor Presentation

Ulta will be targeting opportunities enabled by financial weakness in competing distribution channels. Bankruptcies by department stores such as Neiman Marcus or other retailers may further expand specialty beauty’s share of the fragmented beauty distribution market. Furthermore, the recently bankrupt J. C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) is the host to nearly 600 Sephora stores. Store closures by J. C. Penney may deal a significant blow to Sephora's positioning in the United States, given it only has about 500 stores on its own in the Americas. In comparison, Ulta had over 1200 stores in operation in Q1. Even through massive headwinds for 2020, Ulta will be growing its share of a growing pie.

The more uncertain but interesting potential is in international expansion. Ulta first announced the decision to establish Ulta Beauty as a global brand in May 2019 with the first step being entry into Canada. Some Canadian fans have already expressed their excitement on social media. However, there has been little investor commentary on this development, likely because the Canadian beauty market only has about $7.3 billion in annual sales. In comparison, Ulta’s 2019 annual report estimated the company to have 8% share of the $89 billion in annual sales from the U.S. beauty product industry. However, Canada is only the first step, and we can look towards Sephora, the other major specialty beauty retailer, to understand international potential.

Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) doesn’t break out Sephora’s financials specifically, but we can get a more general sense from the breakdown of its selective retailing segment:

Source: LVMH 2019 Annual Report

Sephora experienced the greatest growth in Asia and the Middle East for 2019, demonstrating growing international demand for the specialty beauty retail concept that found success in the United States. Although Sephora has traditionally been known for luxury brands while Ulta first targeted mass merchandise, their two paths have increasingly converged and Ulta will eventually target Sephora’s other markets.

The U.S. only makes up about 20% of the $532 billion global beauty industry, which means there is much more room to expand once Ulta sets its sights internationally. While Ulta will face tough competition entering markets that Sephora has already established a base in, there’s reason for hope. Ulta has been able to outperform Sephora in the United States and Ulta’s management will continue to apply its experience with rapid expansion and the relationships built with international brands over the past two decades.

If Ulta is able to stretch the deceleration of its growth 5 more years past the current decade through continuous expansion, the current value of shares would be roughly $300.

Source: Author's workbook

Conclusion

While the coronavirus has created a lot of noise around the beauty industry, I believe the most important drivers remain unchanged. The method of delivery may shift, but the broader need for self-expression and empowerment remains and Ulta will adapt to deliver it.

To the traditional value investors who believe the base case but are discouraged by the lack of severe undervaluation, note that Ulta’s shares have historically maintained a significant premium in valuation. The coronavirus has wiped off the premium, and this is now a wonderful company at a fair price that is set up to exceed expectations. By the time the smoke clears, the opportunity will no longer exist.

Investors will have to be patient for the coming year. The most useful information will be coming from Q3 2020 onward, and we will be monitoring the shape of demand recovery to confirm the valuation. Rather than attempting to time entry right before demand recovery, I recommend investors begin accumulating shares now. The management team has adapted to the current environment very quickly, and the market may realize and support the qualitative story before the data makes it obvious.

