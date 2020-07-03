The U.S. Will Pay The Price For Reopening: Harrison

The policies that have helped the U.S. outperform for decades are now posing a threat to the economy in the shorter term.

The June jobs report showed declining unemployment, but data was collected before the rise in cases and rollback of reopenings, so it is unclear if that V will last.

The June jobs report numbers are good in terms of directionality and how quickly they are moving up and beating consensus, but we’re still in a very big hole and it is unclear how long that V-shaped recovery will continue, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison noted that the numbers were collected before the recent resurgence of the virus and it remains to be seen what effect the rise in cases and the rollback of reopenings will have on the U.S. economy.

Harrison made the case on the Daily Briefing months ago that Europe will outperform and today he said that is starting to play out. Because our social safety net is more porous than that of Europe, there has been a rush to get back to work and ultimately, as is now apparent, we have reopened before the virus is under control.

The momentum may be to the upside now, but the virus is going to cause a falloff in consumption and the U.S. will pay the price for reopening, he said.

Despite this, Harrison said there will always be a bid for U.S. assets because the reality is that historically, the U.S. has outperformed economically, in terms of the markets, and it’s still the world’s reserve currency. Overall, he said he expects to see some under-performance in July and August until the outbreak gets tamped down again.

Meanwhile, Harrison also discussed the tools in the Fed’s toolbox for supporting the economy through the next phase of the virus. They include rate policy, forward guidance, and quantitative easing, which have already been put into play, as well as average inflation targeting and yield curve control.

The Fed has expressed that if necessary, it is ready to go into play with them all. Harrison said this suggests that the Fed doesn’t have a bullish outlook on future economic output.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.