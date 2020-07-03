I first wrote about Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) back in April and had initiated a full position in the company around the time of publication. Since then, Horizon reported its first-quarter results, and its stock has seen a substantial move. This article provides an update on what has changed for the company as well as an update to my view on Horizon’s valuation.

Overview of my First Article on Horizon

In my prior article, I wrote that Horizon showed a lot of potential, but its stock price had been beaten down during the initial panic over the COVID-19 pandemic. Horizon was trading at $33.56 per share when my article was published on April 26, 2020. This resulted in the company having a 12 P/E ratio, which is below the 15 P/E that is often considered average and very low for a company with such strong growth prospects.

At that time, Horizon had just acquired Curzion a few weeks prior, and Tepezza had recently been launched. There wasn’t a lot of data yet on how Tepezza sales were going, and Horizon’s stated 2020 target for the drug was $30 million to $40 million in sales. Overall, sales guidance for 2020 was $1.4 billion to $1.42 billion. Horizon also had $1.076 billion in cash.

I analyzed sales and earnings estimates to come up with a present value range for Horizon of $34.21 to $41.95.

Horizon has been Firing on All Cylinders Since April

Horizon has had several positive developments since April, but the most noticeable is certainly the stock price. Horizon shares have increased substantially, getting all the way up to about $55/share. This represents an increase of over 60% since my prior article was published.

Figure 1: Horizon Stock Chart (source: Finviz)

The stock price is not the only positive development for the company though. Sales have been far stronger than expected and have led Horizon to increase guidance at a time when many companies were lowering or removing yearly guidance entirely. Tepezza sales were $23.5 million in Q1 alone, leading Horizon to raise 2020 guidance for Tepezza to over $200 million. The new 2020 guidance is roughly 5x to 6x previous estimates.

Krystexxa Q1 sales also continued to show strong growth, increasing 78% year over year. These better-than-expected sales improvements led Horizon to increase the upper end of its full-year revenue guidance to $1.45 billion.

Figure 2: Summary of Key Recent Developments (source: corporate presentation)

Horizon paid the $45 million purchase price for Curzion out of its cash, and it also paid $400 million to redeem all of its exchangeable senior notes. At the end of Q1 though, Horizon still had $754.6 million in cash despite these big expenditures. This brought Horizon’s debt total a bit lower at $1.418 billion, $400 million of which comes due in 2022 with the rest not maturing until 2026 or 2027. Horizon should easily be able to pay that out of cash as it comes due given its strong and increasing level of cash flow.

Horizon has also showed continued pipeline progress of late. At the end of April, Horizon released a new oral-delayed release granule version of Procysbi for nephropathic cystinosis in the US after receiving FDA approval for this new dosage form in February. Then at the beginning of this month, Horizon announced positive data from an open-label trial using Krystexxa with methotrexate, which the company believes supports expanded Krystexxa usage in a broader subset of gout patients.

Horizon’s Valuation Makes Me Want to Stay Away for Now

Horizon is now trading for well over my prior fair-value range, but as discussed above, sales have exceeded the expectations set earlier this year. As I did for my prior article, I looked to sales and earnings ratios to see whether Horizon stock was still undervalued despite the large run-up in share price.

Figure 3: Horizon Revenue and Earnings Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

If you consider a 5 P/S and a 15 P/E to be about average, Horizon is trading well over those metrics at present. Looking at future years, Horizon’s P/S and P/E numbers drop below average, but while that could suggest a target price for the stock in the future, it isn’t a reliable estimate of Horizon’s present value given that no biopharma business comes without risk. I then discounted these future estimates of sales and earnings by 10% per year and then calculated the P/S and P/E ratios for each year to derive such a present value estimate.

Figure 4: Horizon Present Value Estimates (source: revenue and earnings data from Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on it)

As you can see from Figure 4, even the highest present value estimate I came up with is about $10/share below Horizon’s current price. I would not say I am bearish given the company’s good growth prospects; instead, I take this to mean that Horizon is roughly fairly valued at present and that the risk/reward of the stock moving substantially higher in the near term is not great. I would now revise my prior estimated present value range upward to $43.68 to $44.94 per share after the positive developments of the last few months.

Conclusion

While I still like Horizon’s business model and growth prospects, I think its valuation is appropriate at present. Horizon is still a stock I will look to add on significant pullbacks unrelated to any fundamental change in the company’s underlying business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.