Revance Therapeutics Reports Positive Results from Facial Skin Trial

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) reported positive data from its two Phase 2a clinical trials. Both the trials indicated that DaxibotulinumtoxinA or DAXI is efficacious as well as well tolerated. The first study sought to evaluate the drug candidate for treating dynamic forehead line following glabellar line injections while the second trial focused on the impact of the drug candidate on lateral canthal lines.

These two Phase 2a studies are open label, dose escalation trials. The studies involved multiple doses but were not powered to provide clinical significance. However, the data may still offer directional guidance pertaining the effect of dosage on efficacy and duration of effect. Mark Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Exploring DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in other areas of the upper face beyond glabellar lines provides an expanded body of knowledge on the performance of our long-acting, next-generation neuromodulator.”

The Phase 2a clinical program was a multicenter, open-label, dose escalation study for evaluating treatment of moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines in combination with treatment of the glabellar complex. The study involved 61 male and female patients across four sites in the United States and Canada. The participants showed moderate to severe FHL and were 18 to 65 years old.

These participants were randomized into four different dosage groups. Each group was administered 40 units of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the glabellar complex, followed two weeks later by injections of either 12, 16, 24, or 30 units in the forehead for a total study duration of up to 38 weeks. These patients were tracked for a minimum time period of 24 weeks.

The primary endpoint for efficacy was the proportion of participants were attaining a score of none or mild in wrinkle or line severity at Week 4 either at maximum eyebrow elevation for forehead lines. 100 percent of the participants showed a score of none or mild at Week 4 in at least one treatment group. All the participants also accomplished a score of at least a one-point change from baseline at Week 4 in at least one treatment group. At least one dose showed a media duration of impact of 27 weeks, fulfilling one of the exploratory endpoints of duration of effect.

For Phase 2a clinical program in lateral canthal lines, 63 male and female participants were recruited across three clinical sites in the United States and Canada. Patients were randomized into the first two treatment cohorts simultaneously, then sequentially into cohorts 3 and 4. They were administered DOXI for injection at doses ranging from 12 to 48 units. The total study period expanded to up to 36 weeks and had 2 weeks of screening time. These participants were later followed for a minimum time of 24 weeks.

The primary endpoint for efficacy for the trial was the percentage of participants scoring none to mild in wrinkle or line severity at Week 4 at maximum smile. 88 percent of the patients reported scoring none to mild at week 4 in minimum one treatment group. 100 percent of the participants cored at least a one-point change from baseline at Week 4 in at least one treatment group.

In both the studies, the drug candidate was found to well tolerated at all dose levels. No treatment related serious adverse events were reported and adverse events were localized, transient and mild. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events for forehead line were edema, erythema and headache. For crow’s feet study, the most commonly reported adverse events were nasopharyngitis, bruising and headache.

The company used the interim Week 4 data from studies in the final design of its current upper facial lines Phase 2 study for optimizing dosing and injection patterns. The results from the study are expected to be out in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Exelixis Starts Phase 3 CONTACT-02 Pivotal Study

Exelixis (EXEL) reported that it has started its Phase 3 clinical trial CONTACT-02 for assessing the use of Cabometyx in conjunction with Tecentriq for treating patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have received one line of hormonal therapy. The estimated primary completion date for the trial is March 2022.

CONTACT-02 is a global, multicenter, randomized, phase 3, open-label study. It aims to recruit nearly 580 patients spread across 250 sites. The participants will be randomized 1:1 to the experimental arm of cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab and the control arm of a second novel hormonal therapy. The design of CONTACT-02 was informed by results from the ongoing COSMIC-021 trial.

The co-primary endpoints of the study are progression-free survival and overall survival. Additional endpoints include objective response rate, prostate-specific antigen response rate and duration of response. Gisela Schwab, M.D., of Exelixis said, “As many patients with advanced, castration-resistant prostate cancer who have progressed on a novel hormonal therapy wish to avoid or delay chemotherapy, more treatment options are needed. We are encouraged by the positive early stage results for the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab seen for prostate cancer patients in cohort 6 of the COSMIC-021 trial.”

Exelixis is collaborating with Roche for this study. They also are working together on two additional Phase 3 pivotal trials including CONTACT-01 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and the planned CONTACT-03 trial in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Galectin Launches Patient Enrollment in NASH Study

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) announced that it has started patient enrolment for Phase 2b/3 of its lead drug candidate belapectin. The trial is designed to assess the potential of belapectin in treating patients suffering from nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis and showing clinical signs of portal hypertension and are at risk of developing esophageal varices.

Phase 2b part of the trial is expected to enroll nearly 315 patients across 130 sites in 12 countries. The patients will be administered two different doses of 2 mg/kg of lean body mass (LBM) and 4 mg/kg LBM, which will be compared to placebo. Harold H. Shlevin, Ph.D., CEO of Galectin said, “The unmet medical need for an effective treatment for patients with NASH cirrhosis remains a compelling motivation to vigorously pursue our therapy.” The company added that positive data from the NASH-RX trial may be helpful in getting the drug candidate on accelerated approval pathway.

The NASH-RX study population will include patients with compensated liver cirrhosis. The trial is focused on patients who are yet to develop esophageal varices but have an elevated risk of developing these potentially fatal complications. Thus, the participants for Phase 2b and Phase 3 will be selected based on clinical symptoms of portal hypertension such as a depressed platelet count, an enlargement of the spleen and/or indication of collateral vessels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.