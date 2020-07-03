Copper prices have risen faster than other industrial commodities since the coronavirus induced panic sell-off ended in March. In fact, copper prices are already higher than 12 months ago and are now approaching a 2020 calendar high this week. I mentioned the upside potential of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) in an article last week. This current effort will focus on another copper-focused miner based in Phoenix, Arizona with assets throughout Mexico and Peru: Southern Copper (SCCO). The company is ranked #2 in the world for copper production, #1 for lowest cash costs, and #1 for economic reserve life (70+ years) at present production rates.

Rising Copper Demand vs. Falling Supply

Tesla (TSLA) today reported vehicle deliveries for Q2 were almost 10% higher than expected. Why does this matter for copper prices? The biggest projected incremental demand source for copper the next decade is from electric vehicle (EV) production. Versus the 30-pound average for each gas-powered vehicle manufactured, electric vehicles and hybrid autos (battery and gas powered) use an astonishing 100-200 pounds of copper per unit! On the graphs below, you can see how the parabolic growth in EV demand will significantly impact the copper market. Extra demand for copper due to EVs is expected to rise by 1,700 kilotons into 2028.

Image Source: Copper Development Association

Overall copper demand will undoubtedly be lower in 2020, much lower than expected six months ago, from global coronavirus economic shutdowns and slow restarts. Yet, 2021-22 will likely see regular construction, electronics and industrial demand returning close to 2019 levels. At some point the next 12-18 months, the addition of EV demand and the recovery of existing application usage may lead total demand to cross over last year's record.

For investors, the question is how quickly the market will start to discount a possible shortage situation in copper as an anticipated industry-wide downturn in mine production begins to play out.

Already during 2020, mine closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have largely offset the demand destruction from recession. An example of the problems miners are facing short term, Codelco, the largest copper company based in Chile and the world (accounting for 10% of global sales), announced a 14-day closure at several properties last week. The overall relative balance of supply/demand in copper the last five years is represented in the London Metal Exchange (LME) inventory graph below.

The supply picture from worldwide mining sources was projected by Teck Resources (TECK) to peak during 2019, before coronavirus shutdowns appeared without warning. When the global economy does pick up steam later in 2020 or early 2021, the continued growth of EV sales could easily generate the tightest market in copper since 2011's $4.60 per pound quote. In addition, it could take 5-10 years to build new mines and expand production to meet heightened demand for EVs. But that decision won't happen until prices rise enough to encourage higher-cost copper assets to be brought online.

(Image Source: 2019 Teck Forecast Graph)

Operating Business

Southern Copper is involved in the mining of ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of silver, gold, and other materials; plus the mining and processing of zinc and lead. 88.9% of Southern Copper is owned by Mexican mining conglomerate Grupo México. The company operated nine mines and three smelters in 2019, with another five projects under development. A mine location map and some data on its enviable cash cost structure and reserve base are pictured below.

Image Source: Company 2019 Presentation

Southern Copper also holds a balance sheet with low debt/leverage levels, a big advantage when contemplating the downside risk of investing in the company. Against a $30 billion stock capitalization at $39 a share, the company reported $8 billion in total debt and lease obligations at the end of March. With $4.1 billion in current assets like cash and inventory, against $9.5 billion int total liabilities, the $5.4 billion in net long-term liabilities is quite low for this capital-intensive business. Easily managed with $2.1 billion in trailing 12-month cash flow generation (through March), the ratio of net liabilities to cash flow of 2.5x compares to a typical S&P 500 blue-chip business number over 5x the equivalent calculation.

In comparison, my favorite copper choice of Freeport-McMoRan is selling for 10x its depressed cash flow number of 2019-20 and 5x the 5-year average of this formula. It’s theoretically possible that with a big upmove in copper prices, Southern Copper could pay off all net liabilities using 18-24 months of cash flow, if it slashed long-term capital investments and dividend payments. Investors could own 70 years of economic copper reserves, debt-free! (Freeport is on the cusp of a significant increase in production, reduction in operating costs per ounce, and jump in cash flow into 2021.)

As a result of low cash costs and minimal debt/leverage levels, Southern Copper has been quite profitable in the last five years of weak copper pricing. Below, you can review data on gross profit margins, net after-tax profit margins, return on assets employed, and cash flow-to-total assets since 2016.

Believe it or not, the stock quote is not that expensive versus a decade-long measure of price-to-trailing annual earnings, sales, cash flow, and book value. Looking at price-to-sales and book value, in particular, the company may be at a bargain valuation if the copper price turns sharply higher in 2021.

A final variable to consider for your investment capital, Southern Copper likes to return income and cash flow as dividends to shareholders. Even after the 50% cut in its dividend during 2020 to conserve liquidity during the coronavirus recession, investors are still able to capture a distribution yield of 2.0%, slightly above the equivalent S&P 500 rate of 1.8%. Plus, rising copper prices should translate into materially higher dividend payouts starting in 2021.

Below is the current Seeking Alpha scorecard for Southern Copper’s consensus earnings projections during 2020-21. With a rapid recovery in copper the last few months, the June Q2 number is projected to be the low point for earnings.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page

Technical Picture

You would expect plenty of investor interest in the Southern Copper asset given its current setup, and you would be right! Accumulation trends have been strong for months. Upside momentum is visible in a number of indicators I like to follow. The daily Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), Negative Volume Index (NVI), and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicators have been streaking higher since March. All three are at, or near, 52-week highs, leading price increases.

The ADL measures intraday buying, marked with a green arrow on the chart below. If the closing price is nearer the high trade of the session, we can say heavy buying happened throughout the day. Bulls like to see a rising trend of intraday buying. I really like NVI strength over the past year, especially from the March low, marked with a red arrow. NVI measures price and volume activity, but only on days experiencing lower trading volume versus the previous session. Bullish price action on low volume days can indicate a lack of supply for the next trading session. Lastly, OBV is drawn as a function of volume and price change each day. Volume accumulation over time is the message a rising OBV gives us, marked with the blue arrow.

So, since April, Southern Copper is experiencing unusual buying pressure on both low- and high-volume days, while intraday action is recording closing quotes nearer the top ticks of the range consistently. The company is definitely witnessing healthy trading and momentum into early July. Will the strong accumulation trend continue? I cannot say with certainty, but the odds look good.

Quite possibly, a price drop into the $35-36 area would open an even stronger buy opportunity. The high prices of March and May, plus the simple 50-day and 200-day moving averages, should provide some support during a general market downturn or a consolidation phase.

The copper commodity chart is also getting more bullish by the day. Below, you can review how the daily ADL, NVI, and OBV indicators have undergone a synchronized push higher in futures trading since late May. I like to use simple 60-day moving averages (three months of trading) to find sustainable trends.

Final Thoughts

I hope this quick summary article on the copper market and Southern Copper’s setup will encourage you to do more in-depth research. Honestly, copper inventories were reaching for a shortage position in January, just before the world was jolted by an across-the-board drop in economic demand, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are looking for industrial commodity exposure, particularly a copper investment, Southern Copper is a great choice to consider. High production levels, long-life reserves, and low-cost extraction means the company has remained profitable during weak copper price periods. When copper quotes move above $3.00 a pound, a tremendous amount of upside is inherent in share ownership.

Copper has been performing far better than other industrial commodities (think crude oil and natural gas) over the past year. Owning one of the strongest miners in one of the strongest commodity uptrends could prove to be a winning investment strategy.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

