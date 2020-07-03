Since it would require a very bearish scenario to produce an intrinsic value even modestly below the current unit price, I believe that maintaining my Very Bullish rating is appropriate.

Introduction

If there is one aspect that every investment opportunity with a very high yield has in common, it is the constant fears that it will be reduced imminently, with MPLX (MPLX) being no different. Even if the company ultimately takes this undesirable decision, the unit price is currently so low that it still offers investors an excellent income investment opportunity with strong potential returns.

(Image Source: MPLX)

Background

The reasons behind the fear that MPLX will reduce its distributions stem from the COVID-19 economic crisis that is impacting the broader oil and gas industry, plus the fact that historically it has required debt funding to cover its distribution payments. Recently, the company has been taking steps to strengthen its ability to sustain its current distributions, such as reducing capital expenditure. These push MPLX towards virtually self-funding its very high distribution yield, as analyzed in a previous article. Even though this materially reduces the risks surrounding the company's distributions, it does not completely remove all of the risks, and thus, investors are wise to base any investment decisions around conservative assumptions that provide a margin of safety.

Simple Valuations

A simple approach was taken for the first valuation, since this is a mature investment that is primarily sought for income purposes. This assumes that MPLX's distribution yield will eventually revert to an average level once operating conditions stabilize in the future. It can be seen in the graph included below that the company's distribution yield has increased recently due to the COVID-19 economic crisis. Overall, it seems reasonable to assume that its distribution yield will revert to 7.50%, which is still high by most standards.

The next primary assumption is regarding the direction of MPLX's distribution in the future, and due to the future being especially uncertain at the moment, two different conservative scenarios have been provided. In theory, these two scenarios should provide a conservative upper- and lower-end range, which, in turn, offers investors the all-important margin of safety.

The first scenario foresees the company's quarterly distribution remaining at its current level of $2.75 per unit on an annual basis, with zero growth perpetually into the future. Whereas the second scenario foresees it being reduced by one-third of its current level to $1.83 per unit on an annual basis, before still remaining unchanged perpetually into the future.

If it were to take three years for MPLX's unit price to revert to a 7.50% distribution yield, its unit price would increase to $36.67 under the first scenario and $24.40 under the second scenario. This would mean that the company's compounded annual returns would be an impressive 27.79% and 11.57% respectively as of the time of writing, before any distributions and associated tax consequences. Once distributions are included, this would push the compounded annual returns to a rarely seen 36.74% and 19.38% respectively before any associated tax consequences, which would certainly help to propel any investment portfolio higher.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since the stock is primarily desired by income investors, MPLX's intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces its free cash flow with its distribution payments. The valuation produced a result of $40.87 per unit for the first scenario and $27.25 per unit for the second scenario, which indicates that the company's intrinsic value is between 132.61% and 55.09% higher as of the time of writing. This indicates that the intrinsic value for the company's units is significantly higher than the current unit price, even if its distributions were to see the normally toxic combination of a material reduction and zero future growth.

To further illustrate how MPLX's odds are stacked favorably in the long term for investors, a Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions for both scenarios. It can be seen in the graph included below that a staggering 100% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above their current unit price. These extremely impressive and rare results speak to the sheer value and minimal downside risk that their units currently offer investors. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

(Image Source: Author)

Since even the second scenario with one-third lower distributions failed to produce any intrinsic values below their current unit price, it thus begs the question to what extent the company would have to reduce its distribution to justify its current valuation. To find an answer, the same discounted cash flow valuation was rearranged to simply solve for its distribution instead of intrinsic value, with the table included below containing the results. It can be seen that this ranges between 72% and 40%, depending on the cost of equity assumption, with the results that are around 50% being those that I deem to be the most realistic. This ultimately means that MPLX's current unit price is approximately pricing for its distributions to be halved before remaining unchanged perpetually into the future, which seems unlikely, since the company can now virtually self-fund its current distributions.

(Image Source: Author)

One final consideration to review is the inflation-adjusted payback period for their distributions, as the quicker a unitholder sees their capital returned, the less their probability of losing money in simple non-risk adjusted terms. After reviewing the graph included below, it can be seen that it only takes around 7 and 11 years for MPLX's distributions to repay the initial investment in the first and second scenarios respectively for its distributions to repay the initial investment, assuming that inflation averages 2.50% per annum. This is very fast, as evidenced by the example scenario that was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% distribution yield that grows at 5% per annum perpetually into the future.

(Image Source: Author)

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.88 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on July 2, 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

Even though distribution reductions often spell losses for unitholders, this appears unlikely given the sheer value that MPLX's units currently offer investors. Since it would require a very bearish scenario to produce an intrinsic value even modestly below their current unit price, I believe that maintaining my Very Bullish rating is appropriate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.