Introduction

Spark Energy(SPKE) is a middleman in the energy production and distribution chain. They compete and act as an alternative to your local regulated utility that likely has a monopoly on most aspects of your electricity/power.

Their business model is essentially to buy and sell electricity from various sources and then use another utility's delivery infrastructure to send that power to customers. The hope is that they purchased the electricity for less than they are selling it to the end customer, after covering fees for someone else to transport and deliver it.

Source: Co Investor Presentation

Recent Results

Spark's recent results have been inconsistent. They had a very strong 2017 and 2016, but have struggled the past couple of years to produce a profit. Their revenues have been fluctuating wildly, which I believe is a mostly useless metric to look at as the absolute price of the power they sell is not important, but rather the margins they are able to obtain on what they sell, and other customer retention metrics are the key drivers of their business.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

More recently, the company had a decent Q1 but anticipated challenges related to the pandemic going forward. Surprisingly, Spark still relies heavily on old school marketing strategies like tele-marketing and going door to door to convince homeowners to switch energy providers. These efforts are expected to diminish for safety reasons.

They also mentioned they are monitoring for bad debt expense ticking up. It is unclear if Spark is subject to the rules and regulations that many places have proposed about the inability to deny or turn off service for non payment during this time, but either way I anticipate they will see a uptick in customers that are not paying.

They did see a strong net income boost this quarter as the cost of energy falling far outpaced what they can bill to customers.

Source: 2020 Q1 Earnings Release

Thoughts on the business model

After researching and giving it some thought, I do not think I like Spark's business model. One issue is that they are not really even a utility in the sense that a normal person would think of. They do not own any power plants, windmills, substations, power lines, or anything of that sort.

If you look at their balance sheet, they have $422 million in assets as of December 31, 2019. Only $3.2 million of those assets are Property, plant, and equipment (PPE), which is where you would traditionally find those items mentioned on the balance sheet.

Almost a third of the assets are goodwill, which is just accounting true-up when making acquisitions and likely overpaying for them. While for some companies this "asset- light" model might actually be an advantage, in this case I do not think it is.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

It is interesting that they have customer acquisition costs and customer relationships valued as assets on their balance sheet. My impression is that Spark's model is very close to the subscription boxes that have become ever so popular over the last few years.

Customer acquisition cost and retaining existing customers is essentially everything when it comes to performance with Spark. The company plainly states this in their annual report:

Source: 2019 Annual Report

In isolation, those costs seem reasonable. But when taken in context with the rest of the income statement, those costs are 15-20% of operating costs that are not depreciation or the actual cost of buying the energy, which is essentially the cost of goods sold.

They of course, can also acquire customers in a large fashion through block acquisitions, they type of which would show up as investing activities on the statement of cash flows.

The company spent the majority of 2018 and 2017's cash flow from operations on these type of acquisitions.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Ultimately, I think it is clear that Spark and its business model is not one for me. I do not think there is anything here that is defensible here other than the fact that they already have customers and there is a cost for someone else to take those away, but that costs does not seem particularly insurmountable.

In addition, it appears the whole business is just really a trading vehicle where they hope to buy low and sell high, capture the margin, and hope not to lose their shirt on the various financial instruments and derivatives they use to make that happen.

Risks

I also think the company faces a large risk from regulation. While this is a ever present dynamic and risk for almost every company, Spark in particular, operates in a sub-set of the utility/electricity industry that is just beginning to come under more scrutiny.

The sales proposition the company puts forward is one of deregulation that gives consumers a choice to only get delivery of their power from their local monopolized utility, but has the generation of that power be done by whoever.

However, New York, NJ, and others have begun to push back on these type of companies and the rates they can charge and how they can pass on costs to consumers. In addition, their marketing tactics are antiquated and potentially open themselves to liability, but also do not seem like they are well suited to adapt into the future.

Valuation

Spark is difficult to value, because on any basis, it is tough to tell what they will earn going forward. So much depends on how many customers leave, how many they acquire and at what cost, and the price of energy, not to mention the normal execution type items like how good of a job they do capturing the spread and with their financial hedging.

Extrapolating Q1, maybe then earn $0.80 this year, putting the p/e at 8.75x, which to be fair, is pretty low. But for a company that is not of a high quality, the price has to be right.

Data by YCharts

In addition, the companies dividend totaled some $45 million last year on common stock and unit holders, with even more paid out to the preferreds. That is likely to exceed their net income for this year, so that may have to be cut at some point, creating a negative headwind.

At the end of the day, though, I just don't really want to own any Spark, regardless of price. With the pandemic potentially giving us large dips where higher quality companies with longer track records becoming more attractive, I think I will keep my cash ready for those opportunities instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.