General Mills' cash cushion will allow it the freedom to raise its dividend, accelerate debt repayments, restart buybacks, or expand its innovation in the back half of 2020.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) reported its fiscal 2020 earnings to a less than impressed market even after its earnings results beat many expectations. This caused the stock to sell off slightly as the market opened while the market in general had a rosier day.

Data by YCharts

This might have been a result in part to General Mills choosing to stockpile its latest quarterly tailwinds, instead of making a splash by increasing its dividend or doubling its fiscal 2020 debt repayments. Here's a look at how General Mills' cash position has benefited over the last year as its cushion has ballooned to over 272% Y/Y from $450M in 2019 to over $1.67B in 2020.

Slide by Trent Welsh from General Mills' recent 8-K report

General Mills paid ~$1.2B in dividends in fiscal 2020 and failed to raise its $0.49 quarterly dividend as its ~3.24% dividend yield is still above and beyond the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF's (SPY) ~1.9% dividend yield. General Mills could have made a splash with income investors with a solid raise but conservatively decided not to at this time. It had the free cash flow last year to even double its current lucrative dividend while still maintaining its cash position relative to fiscal 2019. Investors in General Mills have not seen any dividend growth since March of 2017 when General Mills raised its dividend to $0.49 from $0.48, or ~2% growth.

General Mills could instead have implemented a new $1B share buyback plan with its extra profits. This would probably not be the smartest thing for the company to do in the current political environment where many small and large businesses are having trouble making ends meet. It is interesting to note though that $1B in share buybacks would have resulted in an ~2.7% reduction in shares given the company's ~$37B market cap. The best use of the company's extra cash in my opinion, after building up a solid cash cushion, is further deleveraging.

General Mills reduced its debt load in fiscal 2020 by $950M. This resulted in the company saving about $56M in interest costs as net interest expenses dropped during the year from ~$522M down to ~$466M. General Mills handily exceeded its deleveraging goals for the year making additional deleveraging, from the extra ~$1B in cash, unnecessary as its end of fiscal 2020 3.2x ratio already far surpassed its 3.5x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA target.

Slide from General Mills' 2020 Q4 Earnings Presentation

General Mills should be able to easily continue to deleverage over the next year as getting under a 3.0x ratio would appear not to take too much effort at this time. With the uncertainty presented by COVID-19, General Mills decided not to provide an outlook for fiscal 2021 growth in organic net sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted diluted EPS, or any specific leverage target. General Mills could possibly even get down to an ~2.5x ratio if strong stay-at-home trends continue over the next year along with continued double-digit growth in pet food sales.

Slide from General Mills' 2020 Q4 Earnings Presentation

General Mills' ~$8B purchase of Blue Buffalo in early 2018 is one of the company's premier growth drivers for future upside. Impressive fiscal 2020 growth of 18% in pet food sales to ~$1.69B was spurred by a phenomenal 37% growth in Q4 to ~$555M in sales. This billion-dollar growth segment of the company might approach multi-billion dollars in sales in fiscal 2021 if pet adoption continues to be strongly correlated with other stay-at-home trends. Blue Buffalo's 13.3% household penetration shows that there are still many households left in the U.S. to convert into Blue Buffalo users as pet humanization trends continue across the country. Fiscal 2021 10-20% growth in Pet food sales would mean an additional ~$169M-338M in full-year sales before taxes and any increase to costs for those additional sales.

A failed V-Shaped recovery for the world and the U.S. economy could mean more permanent changes in consumer behavior. Innovation could spur additional growth in fiscal 2021 as expanded and updated product lines could help bolster sales as people explore new stay-at-home options.

Slide from General Mills' 2020 Q4 Earnings Presentation

General Mills could continue to gain market share if many small mom-and-pop restaurant businesses go out of business due to COVID-19 while many larger chains continue to offer limited takeout and patio services. Another key area to watch is how opening schools across the country goes. Schools will have some tough choices to make in potentially shifting back to a cafeteria model or whether that model will have to be modified to suit more meals created and brought from homes. Also, any upward trends in homeschooling from virus fears could help create long-lasting additional demand for basic consumer goods.

General Mills failed to give guidance for the upcoming year because of the uncertainty of the times. However, it appears safe to say it could continue to win in this environment even after nice ~15% gains over 2020 as it was even outperforming the technology-based QQQ over much of the year.

Data by YCharts

General Mills' conservative stashing of last quarter's cash tailwinds significantly reduces the risk of any future dividend cuts as its ~3.24% yield easily outpaces most safe dividend plays. A great dividend balanced with attractive double-digit growth in its main pet food sales growth driver makes General Mills a great long-term addition to any portfolio. Outperformance in debt reduction and potential long-awaited growth in the dividend in 2021 could help ensure new 52-week highs for General Mills over the following year as well. I continue to be long General Mills as my largest individual stock position in my portfolio at this time. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.