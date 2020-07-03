Fair value models have an over 20% upside in the stock.

When Bausch Health (BHC) updated investors on its business prospects in light of COVID-19, executives highlighted the eye care business. Despite the near-term disruption of the pandemic hurting its Duobrii sales, the Salix unit is starting to recover.

Bausch’s contact lens business is a potential positive catalyst for the B+L unit. Its upcoming launch of Infuse in the U.S. market is an $800 million opportunity. In the last few years, the company took its eye off the proverbial ball in this space. Understandably, the parent company needed to stabilize its balance sheet and lower its operating costs. Now is the time for B+L to win back market share in the Vision Care market.

Bausch plans to launch Infuse, which includes the daily silicone hydrogel lens. Globally, vision care is growing. For example, the company launched Daily Ultra in the Asia-Pacific region around one year ago. Having figured out any operational hiccups, it is ready to build its momentum in the U.S. CFO Paul Herendeen said that “ I believe that market in 2019 was somewhere just a little bit north of $800 million market and had been growing, growing over 20% per annum like 23% per annum.” Silicone hydrogel could grow at 500% faster than non-silicone hydrogel daily contact lenses.

Over the next decade, B+L may report billions in annual sales thanks to its Infuse product.

Positive Progress

With BHC stock hardly reacting to it in the last few years, demand for the company’s Biotrue ONEday brand is growing steadily. It likely posted modest sales so far because the company did not have the sales staff and back-office support needed to fulfill demand. My speculation is based on B+L’s long absence in releasing anything new to the lens market. And now that consumers have an alternative, chances are good that the competitive pricing and product quality will drive demand.

Competitor Alcon (ALC) enjoys unfavorably high valuations but also a high profitability score. Per SA Premium, the stock has a grade of D- on value and an A- on profitability:

In the first quarter, Alcon’s vision care grew in the double digits. This contributed to the third-party sales topping 1.822 billion, up from 1.777 billion last year.

Data courtesy of Alcon

BHC needs to watch Alcon’s growth strategy closely, especially after Alcon expanded its Vision Care manufacturing.

B+L’s new silicone hydrogel daily lens risks competing with its current product. Still, strong demand for the higher-tier product will increase profit margins and will ultimately benefit shareholders.

Sales Hit On DUOBRII

Bausch Health's promotional plans ready for DUOBRII. It delayed those plans because of COVID-19. And while dermatology offices closed down during the lockdown, the reopening should lead to a bump higher in prescriptions. Prescriptions will probably trend back to the 50% level and continue higher in the weeks ahead.

The closure and delays of eye surgeries hurt the sales of Lotemax. And sales of Besivance and Prolensa (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%) fell by as much as 50%. Conversely, prescription levels of these brands and Vyzulta recovered to 75% to 80% of pre-COVID-19 weekly levels. So, as markets slowly return to business as usual, BHC’s revenue should recover in the second half of the year.

Thanks to high sales force activities before COVID-19, the Salix division is faring well. Herendeen said at the Goldman Sachs conference that “Salix continues to be used and actually we're at a level that's above the pre-COVID-19 weekly Rxs with Salix and it held up quite well through the process.”

Price Target And Your Takeaway

Assuming the following metrics in a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model:

Model courtesy of finbox (click on the link to change assumptions)

If investors further assume a drop in revenue this year with vision care revenue adding meaningfully by FY 2024, then the stock has a fair value of around $23.00.

The stock is approaching seasonal strength in the summer period:

Data compilation courtesy of Stockrover

If the above pattern repeats, Bausch stock should rise again until September.

Bausch has near-term headwinds from COVID-19 disrupting other parts of its business. But if the company grows its eye care market, its stock has an upside of at least 20% for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.