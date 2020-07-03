Due to their size, investors can potentially apply S&P 500 industry sectors percentage changes since Q1 reports to project the investment portfolios value of both FSKR and FSK.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) recently began trading on the NYSE. Since its listing, the company has been trading at a discount to long-term NAV, industry NAV, and its sibling’s NAV. The 48% discount to NAV, along with the enticing 18% forward dividend yield, makes FSKR an enticing deal compared to its sibling, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK). Investors would do well to consider a pair trade on FSK/FSKR, potentially going long on FSKR and short on FSK until the valuation discrepancy resolves itself.

The FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, partnership (FS/KKR) is a mega-monster advisor and management firm in the BDC and leverage loan markets. With the whirlwind of M&A and restructuring activity that has been going on in the last two years, the advisor has finally consolidated things down to two publicly traded BDCs: FS KKR Capital Corp. and FS KKR Capital Corp. II. These two companies manage close to $15 billion; however, it seems likely that one more merger may occur between these two companies in the future. This article first explains the history behind FS/KKR and the firm’s investment structure, then discusses the recent introduction of FSKR to the marketplace and finally compares FSK and FSKR to give investors an insight into these big BDCs’ structures. With FSKR flying under the radar in its NYSE listing, things look promising for the company and it may be the best way to play this FS/KKR pair.

The Birth of FSK and FSKR

To understand the relationship between FSK and FSKR, one must first understand the history of Franklin Square Investments and KKR Credit advisor partnership. The FS/KKR advisor partnership (FS/KKR) between FS Investments (which is an affiliate of Franklin Square Holdings) and KKR Credit came about after KKR bought out a Franklin Square loan fund advised by Blackstone in 2018. In December 2018, FS/KKR also closed a merger between FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) and Corporate Capital Trust Inc. (CCT). To help ameliorate the M&A and restructuring issues that needed to be resolved as a result of some poor loans made by Blackstone, the FS/KKR Advisor broke up all the funds held by these companies into smaller funds. What came out of these restructuring proceedings were the following BDCs.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (“FSK”), which is publicly traded.

FS Investment Corporation II (“FSIC II”), which was not publicly traded at the time.

FS Investment Corporation III (“FSIC III”), which was not publicly traded at the time.

FS Investment Corporation IV (“FSIC IV”), which was not publicly traded at the time.

Corporate Capital Trust II (“CCT II”), which was not publicly traded at the time.

These moves helped make FS/KKR one of the biggest BDC investment advisors in the industry, with over $16 billion in assets under management over a year ago.

Sourced from FSK November 2019 presentation

On December 18, 2019, FS/KKR proceeded with its M&A restructuring strategy and merged the four non-traded funds into a single nontraded company, FS KKR Capital Corp. II (“FSK II”).

Sourced from FSKR June 2020 presentation

Recently, FS KKR Capital Corp. II was listed on the NYSE under the ticker FSKR on June 17, 2020. It is important to note to investors that FSKR did not have a normal IPO, instead, the company chose to just list its shares on the NYSE and the price was determined by the supply and demand of the markets. Prior to listing the stock, FS/KKR decided to do a reverse stock split of 4 shares to 1 share for FSKR. According to the company’s report after the reverse stock split, FSKR’s adjusted net asset value per share as of March 31, 2020, was $24.68. The stock then ended the trading day on June 17, 2020, at $14.30, and recently is trading at $12.89, or .52x NAV. This is below its sibling FSK’s current trading level of $13.30 and .57x NAV.

In combination with the listing of its shares, FSKR also received approval to increase its debt/equity leverage from 1:1 to 2:1. This is expected to provide the company with access to over $1 billion in borrowing capital. This increase in access to capital is most likely to help portfolio companies’ liquidity issues due to the recent pandemic’s economic shocks.

In conjunction with these recent developments, FS/KKR also announced a “$350M co-investment fund for FSK and FSKR with $100 million initially allocated to purchase FSKR shares”. The investment fund should boost investor confidence; however, this appears more as a vehicle for FS/KKR to smoothly merge the two companies together at the right price over time.

While these events took place for FSKR, FSK also did its own 4-to-1 reverse stock split.

Today, FS/KKR serves as the investment adviser to FS KKR Capital Corp. and FS KKR Capital Corp. II with approximately $15+ billion in assets. According to a recent presentation, FS/KKR is second in the industry in terms of assets under management for a BDC. It definitely seems likely that at some point in the future, these companies will merge to form one entity. For now, let’s focus on FSKR.

Sourced from FSKR presentation

FSKR Listing Overview

FSKR was listed in part to help investors achieve a liquidity option for their investment. It is currently a $2.1 billion market cap BDC that invests in upper-middle market companies in the $50-100 million EBITDA range. As of March 31, 2020, FSKR had a total investment portfolio cost of $8.52 billion, which was marked at a fair value of $7.46 billion, representing 87% coverage. The primary driver behind this decline was $605 million in unrealized gains on investments for the quarter.

FSKR’s investment portfolio is comprised of 179 companies. 5.7%, or $420 million, of the portfolio at fair value is on non-accrual status, compared to 2.1% at the beginning of the year. This follows the beginnings of the pandemic shocks, however, it is alarming, as the company carries below-investment grade corporate bonds, which are not currently supported by the Fed’s corporate bond QE programs.

Sourced from FSKR’s 2020 10Q1

According to the company’s 10Q, 17% of the portfolio at fair value was marked as underperforming. This is concerning considering the expected rise in default rates due to insolvency issues. It is understandable why FS/KKR wanted to increase its borrowing capabilities in this environment.

Valuation of BDCs

When considering investing in a BDC, it is important to understand BDCs as income-generating vehicles. From this standpoint, an investor wants their investment to preserve its value, while also generating an income. A solid BDC will maintain investors’ net asset value per share (“NAVPS”), and the portfolio companies will generate a steady net investment income per share (“NIIPS”) that will cover the dividend distributions each year. A great BDC will grow both its NAV and the NII year over years, creating growth both in the underlying value of the stock and positive total returns. Using this framework, let’s take a look at FSKR’s performance.

Poor NII coverage

A BDC like FSKR is part of the leveraged lending market and generally borrows from the bank at a given rate around 1.5-3%, and then loans that money out to triple B rated companies at a higher rate generally between 8-10%. The net interest margin spread is generally how the company seeks to generate the majority of its NII, along with dividend distributions from the underlying portfolio companies.

In Q1 2020, FSKR’s weighted average yield on all debt declined 1500 basis points, from 8.8% at the beginning of the year to 7.3%. This follows the general decline in interest rates due to the Fed’s actions. FSKR borrows at about 1.5-3%, so the net interest margin is around 5%. 5% on $7.46 billion is $93 million NII for the quarter, which lines up with the NII FSKR reported for the quarter. For a solid BDC, the NII should be the primary source from which the dividend is covered, as BDCs are primarily considered income-generating vehicles. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case for FSKR this past quarter, as the company distributed $102 million to shareholders. The company hasn’t covered its dividend with NII for the previous four quarters if the four funds had merged early in 2019. The NII and dividend coverage should be a red flag for good BDC investors, but also should be weighed with the current interest rate declines and tough economic environment.

Sourced from FSKR presentation (multiply the per share data by 4 due to the reverse stock split)

Positive Discounted NAV

On the bright side, FSKR’s current market cap of $2.1 billion and the current NAV of $4.1 billion mean that it is trading at .52x NAV, or a 48% discount to NAV. The BDC industry is currently trading at .84x NAV, so the company is trading at a 32% discount compared to its peers. Compared to FSK’s .57x NAV, FSKR is trading at a 5% discount. This heavy discount to NAV is strongly resisted by FS/KKR in their letter to shareholders of FSKR and should be exciting for investors, as there is a substantial upside if FSKR can stabilize its portfolio in the long run. However, this follows with the realization that at the beginning of the year, adjusted NAVPS was $29.44, which declined in Q1 to $24.68, representing a 17% decline in the quarter. With this decline rate in mind, investors start to understand the heavy discount to NAVPS.

Attractive DIV

FSKR’s Q1 reverse stock split-adjusted dividend was $0.60. This represents a forward yield of 18.6% on the year if the company doesn’t cut its dividend. However, historically, the company has maintained a 9% target, so investors should be wary in this economic environment of a potential cut.

Comparing FSKR and FSK

FSKR is surprisingly the larger of the two BDCs by market cap, and NAV yet is trading at a discount to the NAV of its sibling FSK, as seen in the table below. FSK, however, seems to be more efficient in achieving NII, as it keeps expenses down and preserves more of the total investment income for NII, which is good for income-seeking investors. If these two BDCs were to combine in the future, net expenses could potentially be cut, leading to better profitability from an NII standpoint.

Created by the Author using Yahoo Finance, FSK’s 10Q1, and FSKR’s 10Q1. (The per share data has been adjusted based on the stock’s reverse 4-to-1 split).

From a stock price and NAVPS perspective, FSKR and FSK are present very similar options. However, if FSK keeps its current quarterly dividend rate for the year, then investors may prefer it to FSKR.

FSKR and FSK Portfolio Asset Class Concentrations Comparison

From an asset class concentration, it appears from the below tables that FSKR has the most secure debt position, as 69% of its loans are in the first lien compared to 54% of FSK’s loans. Both companies have about 85% of their loans structured as floating, so they can adjust to changes in interest rates.

FSK's Asset Concentration

Sourced from FSK’s 10Q

FSKR's Asset Concentration

Sourced from FSKR’s 10Q

It is interesting when examining these two tables to note the similarities in structure yet key differences in lien concentration, such as FSK’s 13% concentration in second liens compared to 9% in FSKR. Regardless of asset class concentrations, the below industry distribution tables highlight the strong commonalities between the funds.

FSKR and FSK Portfolio Industry Concentrations Comparison

The non-accrual rate for FSK is better than FSKR; however, FSKR has a larger investment portfolio and NAV.

Table created by the author using FSK’s 10Q1 and FSKR’s 10Q1

Besides FSK having a bank investment, the two companies are very similar in their industry distributions for their respective funds, as the table highlights. The rows highlighted in yellow show industries that represent above 9% of their portfolios. The rows highlighted in blue are special funds inside of the FSK and FSKR that are joint ventures with South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust (SCRS), which is an investment arm of the public pension plan for the state. These joint venture funds are themselves leveraged loan funds that are carried on FSK and FSKR’s balance sheets. The equity ownership of these funds is split 12.5%-owned by SCRS and 87.5%-owned by the FS/KKR-advised BDC.

The Joint Venture Funds

FSK has Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC (SCJV), which is a joint venture with SCRS. SCJV’s investment value was listed on FSK’s balance sheet at a fair value of $537 million, representing a 12% increase for its value since the beginning of the year. The below is a summary of SCJV’s portfolio. The portfolio has a 92% fair value coverage, which is pretty good.

Sourced from FSK’s 2020 10Q1

FSKR’s joint venture with SCRS is called Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC (COP). COP’s investment value was listed on FSKR’s balance sheet at a fair value of $430 million. It had declined by 15% since the beginning of the year, when it was listed at $510 million. Below is the summary of COP’s portfolio. This portfolio also has a 92% reported coverage at cost. Of these two joint venture funds, it appears that FSKR’s COP may be the best-positioned, as it has no companies on non-accrual status.

Sourced from FSKR’s 2020 10Q1

The joint venture funds present another piece of the puzzle, but overall are small in the context of both portfolio sizes. However, they are expected to grow over the years and could be an arbitrage trade for attentive investors.

Risks

Both companies have diversification across industries. Yet, higher concentration in first liens as well as its joint venture fund not having any companies on non-accrual make FSKR look the most secure. However, when reviewing FS/KKR’s portfolio scores for FSKR, investors will note that FS/KKR has categorized 17% of FSKR’s loans as underperforming, compared to 13% of FSK’s. This is concerning, but not out of the ordinary for these economic times when Moody’s predicts 13% defaults for the leverage loan markets.

Sourced from Moody’s

Also to note as a risk factor is the debt-to-equity ratios for the companies, as these are a signal of how leveraged the companies’ portfolios are. As of Q1 reporting, FSKR had a debt-to-equity leverage of .95x ($3.9 billion/$4.1 billion), even though it advertised an adjusted .76x ratio in a newsletter. FSK had a high leverage level of 1.40x ($4.4 billion/$3.0 billion). This seems high in the context of the average BDC having a 1.2x ratio. Merging both companies would give a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17x more in line with the industry mean; however, since FSKR is planning to borrow more this quarter, this ratio can be expected to climb as FSKR deals with 6% of its portfolio companies on non-accrual status.

Recently, Moody’s has released a slew of downgrades for triple B companies. For those interested in the direct holdings news of BDCs, please see this BDC website. Below is a breakdown of FSKR’s portfolio declines by industry in the past quarter. Investors will note that the industries discussed often in the news are also the hardest hit inside FSKR’s portfolio.

Table created by the author using FSKR’s 2020 10Q1

Potential of Investment Portfolios in the Future

One technique that investors use when seeking to project portfolio values for next quarter is to track the BDC’s portfolio’s industries against publicly tracked indexes for those industries. Using the S&P 500 GSIC industries, one can determine the percentage change of these industries since March 31, 2020, when FSK and FSKR reported their portfolio values. Applying these percentage changes to the reported portfolio values yields the following analysis.

S&P 500 Shared Industries’ with FSK and FSKR. Table created by the author using MarketWatch index information.

The following table summarizes that if indeed FSK’s portfolio value fluctuated with the S&P 500 industries tracked above, the portfolio value should increase by 3% over the quarter.

Table created by the author

The following table summarizes that if indeed FSKR’s portfolio value fluctuated with the S&P 500’s industries, FSKR’s portfolio value should have increased by 6% over the quarter. This is exciting and seems to continue to support the idea that FSKR is the right play between these two stocks.

Table created by the author

Downside to this Method

This method is an interesting way to track industries inside fund companies. However, unfortunately, it is not always very accurate. For starters, in the context of this application, the S&P 500 index tracks large companies, whereas FSK and FSKR invest in small companies with EBITDA of $50-100 million. The other issue is that the average standard deviation across industries for both charts above when comparing the result to the first quarter was 15-17%. This means that the 3% or 6% estimated increases are not very accurate, and that the companies could see their portfolios be down 14% or up 23% based on these statistics. Regardless, this method is a helpful way to start examining fund stocks, and if applied with more care, could potentially lead to some satisfying results.

Another issue is that both companies have a fund inside their fund, which makes projections even tougher. Things do look positive for both companies, however, if their portfolios can fluctuate with the general market. This might not be the case though, and the lower end of projections may be better to consider because the Fed is propping up investment-grade bonds. In this case, FSK and FSKR invest in companies below triple B, which are considered speculative. The recent QE of investment-grade corporate bonds by the Fed has meant that default rates have started to diverge drastically for corporate debt in the speculative arena.

Further NAV Discussion and Thoughts

The large discounted NAV of these stocks in comparison to the industry averages that FSK has carried for a time begs the question as to why it is trading at this discount. In my last article on FSK, I discussed the built-in discount of dual management. I believe that if indeed the markets are considering this, it is flawed, as the funds’ expenses are barely inhibiting the NII. I understand if the NAV keeps declining by 17% why investors may hold it at a discount. Since 2018, the total combined management value of all these firms has declined from $18 billion to $14 billion.

There is the argument that these firms have been held at a discount due to restructuring and M&A activity. If it were not for this pandemic, things might be clearer and a rosier outlook for both stocks would have been possible. However, with the current health crisis causing monetary liquidity issues and high defaults expected in the leveraged loan market, I start to understand the discount for all BDCs, but the drastic discount for FS/KKR at some point seems like an opportunity.

Conclusion

After a whirlwind of private equity M&A magic and resourceful restructuring, another BDC has been introduced to the marketplace under the management of FS/KKR. FSKR is very similar but provides unique differences when compared to FSK, as discussed above. The similarities of the two companies seem to hint, however, that a final merger between the two may take place in the future. Notably, the 48% NAV discount and high 18% forward yield may appear attractive to investors right now holding positions in FSK. An investor may benefit from shifting some of their FSK position into FSKR to better leverage the diversification across the two companies and to take advantage of FSKR’s discount to its sibling.

Current Structural Layout

Graph created by the author to demonstrate organization connections and fair value control.

The recent solvency issues for the speculative bond market and Moody’s projected large defaults for the leverage bond market mean that investors should probably consider the lower end of the S&P tracking technique discussed in the article for FSK and FSKR. I hope that the S&P tracking technique should help investors make more informed decisions when considering a future BDC investment. For now, considering the portfolio size, NAV discount, asset class concentrations, and recent borrowing increases, FSKR appears to be in a slightly better position for investors to reap some gains currently.

