Vitasoy International is expected to receive a boost from market share gains and market recovery in FY2021, but there could be downside risks for profitability with the new Dongguan factory.

Vitasoy International's 2HFY2020 results were weak as expected due to Covid-19, the company's revenue fell by -15% YoY and it registered a loss before tax of HK$34 million.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed beverage company Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:VTSYF) [345:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Vitasoy International published on March 31, 2020. Vitasoy International's share price has increased by +27% from HK$23.20 as of March 30, 2020 to HK$29.50 as of July 2, 2020 since my prior update.

I am positive that Vitasoy International should see market share gains and a market recovery in FY2021, as Covid-19 is under control in its key markets.But I still find Vitasoy International too expensive. Vitasoy International trades at 54.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E which represents a significant premium to its Hong Kong-listed beverage peers, and it offers an unattractive consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) dividend yield of 1.3%. As such, I see a Neutral rating for the stock as justified.

Readers have the option of trading in Vitasoy International shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the ticker VTSYF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 345:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $18 million, and market capitalization is above $4.0 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Vitasoy International shares listed in Hong Kong include First State Investments, Wasatch Global Investors, The Vanguard Group, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

2HFY2020 Results Were Weak As Expected

Vitasoy International released the company's FY2020 (YE March) results on June 19, 2020. The company's net profit attributable to equity shareholders declined -23% YoY from HK$696 million in FY2019 to HK$536 million in FY2020. This was slightly better than Vitasoy International's earlier expectations of a 25%-35% decrease in net profit attributable to equity shareholders as per its earlier profit warning issued on March 27, 2020.

The focus is on Vitasoy International's financial performance in 2HFY2020 (October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 period), as it reflects the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's business operations, especially in February and March 2020. Vitasoy International registered a loss before tax of HK$34 million in 2HFY2020, as its revenue and EBITDA fell by -15% and -51% YoY, respectively in local currency terms. Almost all of the company's key geographic markets were adversely affected by Covid-19.

Vitasoy International's Mainland China business saw a -20% YoY decrease in revenue for 2HFY2020 in local currency terms, while the segment was loss-making during the same period. The company has a significant presence in Wuhan, Hebei province, which was the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, and this had a negative impact on its production and sales operations in the early part of the year. Furthermore, Vitasoy International's sales slowed significantly in the convenience store and on-premise distribution channels, which was partially offset by growth in the online and supermarket & hypermarket sales channels.

For Vitasoy International's Hong Kong business segment (which also includes Macau and export sales), the company took a hit from both social unrest and Covid-19 in 2HFY2020. In particular, schools, a key sales channel for Vitasoy International's Hong Kong business, were closed twice in November 2019 (social unrest) and February 2020 (Covid-19) for the 2HFY2020 financial period. This led to a -14% YoY decline in revenue and -21% YoY decrease in operating profit for Vitasoy International's Hong Kong business in 2HFY2020.

In contrast, the Australia & New Zealand and Singapore markets, which accounted for 10% of Vitasoy International's FY2020 operating profit in aggregate, performed relatively better in 2HFY2020. The Australia & New Zealand business increased its segment revenue by +3% YoY in 2HFY2020 in local currency terms, but operating profit still fell by -11% YoY over the same period due to higher raw material costs resulting from bush fires in Australia.

Vitasoy International's Singapore business increased its segment revenue and operating profit (local currency terms) by +8% and +482% YoY in 2HFY2020. A low earnings base in 2HFY2019, improved production efficiencies and a more optimal product mix contributed to the Singapore segment's significant profit growth. The fact that Covid-19 peaked later in the Australia & New Zealand and Singapore markets (compared to China) could also have been a boost to their performance in 2HFY2020.

Looking Forward To Market Share Gains And Market Recovery In FY2021

A key highlight of Vitasoy International's FY2020 financial results is that the company disclosed that its Vitasoy brand of soy milk and the Vita brand of lemon tea have continued to expand their respective market share in Mainland China and Hong Kong in FY2020. In the company's FY2020 earnings call on June 19, 2020, Vitasoy International noted that the market share gains were a validation of the company's "strong brand appeal" and the relevance of its product portfolio. In a crisis like Covid-19, it is not surprising that stronger and more well-capitalized companies take market share from smaller, sub-scale and highly-leveraged competitors.

On top of market share gains, Vitasoy International's key markets, Mainland China and Hong Kong, which contributed 58% and 32% of the company's FY2020 operating profit, are expected to see strong recovery in FY2021. Daily new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Mainland China and Hong Kong are currently way below peak levels, which suggests that a severe tightening of social distancing and lock-down measures in these markets is less likely even with a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Daily New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Infections In Mainland China And Hong Kong

Source: Worldometer

Vitasoy International guided at its FY2020 earnings call on June 19, 2020, that the company is expected to "gradually restore our growth trajectory on both revenue and profits" in FY2021 and this will start with "Mainland China, which has shown encouraging signs of recovery in this April-June quarter." The company also noted in its FY2020 results presentation that its other markets apart from Mainland China will also see a recovery, albeit later, in the second half of calendar year 2020.

Market consensus expects Vitasoy International's top line and bottom line to grow by +4% and +10% YoY to HK$7,534 million and HK$588 million, respectively in FY2021.

Downside Risks For Profitability With New Dongguan Factory

Vitasoy International's net profit margin has been consistently above 9% between FY2016 and FY2019, before declining to 7.4% in FY2020. Apart from slowing revenue due to Covid-19 and negative operating leverage, the company has also been increasing its investments in advertising & promotion expenses (relating to new product launches and expansion in Mainland China) and capital expenditures, which has been a drag on its profitability.

The company's capital expenditures increased by +8% from HK$986 million in FY2019 to HK$1,061 million in FY2020, which was mainly attributable to an infrastructure upgrade program in Hong Kong and the construction of the new Changping plant in Dongguan, Guangdong province.

The Hong Kong infrastructure upgrade program has been completed in FY2020, but the construction of the new Dongguan factory will continue into FY2021 and is expected to commence production by calendar year 2020. The Dongguan plant will be Vitasoy International's largest factory in Mainland China, and existing production will be migrated to the Dongguan factory over time.

The Dongguan factory will help to ensure that there are no production constraints for the company in the medium term, as it continues with its expansion plans in Mainland China. On the flip side, the new Dongguan factory will be a drag on Vitasoy International's profitability in FY2021 with increased depreciation costs and possibly lower-than-expected capacity utilization during the initial phase of the new plant's production.

Valuation And Dividends

Vitasoy International trades at 59.1 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 54.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$29.50 as of July 2, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 40.4 times and 35.7 times, respectively.

Vitasoy International offers a historical FY2020 (YE March) dividend yield of 1.1%, and a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 1.3%. The company proposed a final dividend of HK$0.284 per share for 2HFY2020, which brought its full-year FY2020 dividends per share to HK$0.322. This represents a -23% YoY decline in dividends per share and a 64% dividend payout ratio for FY2020 (same as FY2019).

Market consensus expects Vitasoy International's dividends per share to grow by +15% and +32% YoY to HK$0.369 and HK$0.486 for FY2021 and FY2022, respectively. Also, Vitasoy International has a healthy net cash position of HK$363 million (1% of market capitalization) as of March 31, 2020, which should help to support the company's future dividend payouts.

Valuation Of Comparable Chinese Non-Alcoholic Beverage Companies

Stock Trailing 12 Months' P/E Consensus Forward Next 12 Months' P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Tingyi Holding (OTCPK:TCYMF) (OTC:TCYQY) (OTCPK:TCYMY) [322:HK] 18.5 20.8 4.8% Uni-President China (OTCPK:UPCHY) (OTCPK:UNPSF) [220:HK] 22.2 21.3 4.6% Want Want China (OTCPK:WWNTF) (OTCPK:WWNTY) [151:HK] 18.6 17.3 4.7% China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CIADF) (OTCPK:CIADY) [2319:HK] 26.5 34.7 0.7%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Vitasoy International include weaker-than-expected sales growth if social distancing and lock-down measures are tightened due to a second wave of Covid-19 infections, a larger-than-expected cost drag from the company's new Changping plant in Dongguan, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Vitasoy International shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.