Kiplinger Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees Updated In July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs showed 39.25% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Smaller lower-priced Kiplinger reliable retirement stocks led the pack by far for July.

Top 10 Kiplinger reliable retiree dividend stocks, MNR, ADM, VZ, PG, MMP, CVS, EPD, UBA, and ENB boasted net gains from 18.46% to 44.62% for July. Four now pay no dividends, MDP, SKT, DIS, and AMZN.

These 40 select dividend stocks ranged from 0.00% to 11.62% in annual yield and ranged from -19.86% to 39.57% in annual price target downsides and upsides per brokers 7/1/20.

The articles were titled, '25 stocks every retiree should own', and '20 for 20 retirement years'. The list was cut to 40 as three showed up on both lists.

Kiplinger Investing, periodically lists retirement tips. This 40 stock list came from two articles. One by Brian Bollinger, 9/26/19 and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/18.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles aimed at retirees:

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/18, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability.”

20 Quality Dividend Stocks, (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published 9/26/19, by Brian Bollinger, "... should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors’ purchasing power."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. These Kiplinger reliable dividend stocks for retirees are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the July 1 data for the 40 stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll but many of these retiree selections bounded back beyond broker targets. Some remain overbought. Four of the top 30 by yield exceed broker expectations, PSA, ALB, WELL, and LTC. Three others suspended dividends, MDP, SKT, DIS, while AMZN never has declared a dividend.

However, the mid-March drop in prices by 18 of the top 40 (listed by yield) most reliable stocks for retirees made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The following 13 (as of July 1) have continued to live up to the Dogcatcher ideal of having annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices: OKE, EPD, MMP, XOM, ENB, KMI, T, IP, LTC, NNN, SWM, DOC, and MNR. Some regard this condition as a buy signal.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 18.46% To 44.62% Net Gains For 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs To July 2021

Six of 10 top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these July dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to July 1, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $446.18, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $441.06, based on dividends, plus the median of the target price estimates from 27 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% under the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) was projected to net $435.44 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatilty 34% more than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was projected to net $300.25, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% greater than the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) was projected to net $224.35, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 75% under the market as a whole.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) was projected to net $259.09, based on the median of target estimates from 25 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) was projected to net $253.96, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 28 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $207.43, based on the median of target price estimates from 32 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) was projected to net $196.25, based on a median of target price estimates from 14 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Southern Company (SO) was projected to net $184.61 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 19 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Source: youtube.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per July Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per July Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By Yield for July

Top 10 Kiplinger July Reliable Retirement stocks represented four of 11 Morningstar sectors. Six energy stocks occupied first through sixth places: ONEOK Inc. [1], Enterprise Products Partners LP [2], Magellan Midstream Partners LP [3], Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) [4], Enbridge Inc. [5], and Kinder Morgan Inc. [6].

Seventh place went to a single communication services representative, AT&T Inc. [7], and eighth was occupied by one consumer cyclical sector member, International Paper Co. (IP) [8].

Finally, ninth, and tenth places were claimed by two real estate sector representatives, LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) [9], and National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) [10], to complete the Kiplinger reliable retirement top 10 by yield for July.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs Showed 14.62%-39.10 Upsides While (31) Three Lowly Downsiders Emerged For July

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 39.25% Advantage For The Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top 10 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks To July 2021

10 top Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 7/1/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Kiplinger Featured Retirement Dogs (32) Delivering 32.56% Vs. (33 ) 23.38% Net Gains by All 10 Come July 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 39.25% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The fourth lowest priced selection, Enbridge Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 44.11%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top yield Kiplinger most-reliable retiree dividend dogs as of July 1 were: Kinder Morgan Inc., Enterprise Products Partners LP, AT&T Inc., Enbridge Inc., and ONEOK Inc., with prices ranging from $14.91 to $32.18.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of July 1 were: International Paper Co., National Retail Properties Inc., LTC Properties Inc., Magellan Midstream Partners LP, and Exxon Mobil Corp., whose prices ranged from $34.81 to $43.71.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: youtube.com.

