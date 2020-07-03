At its World Wide Developer Conference this year, Apple (AAPL) announced that it was transitioning the Mac product line away from Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) to its own custom silicon. Although the revenue at stake is not as large as for iOS devices, this was a huge step forward for the new silicon paradigm that Apple has pioneered, and the beginning of the end of the dominance of x86 in personal computing. The handwriting truly is on the wall for Intel and AMD, if only they're willing to read it.

Johny Srouji, SVP Hardware Technologies, explains the advantages of Apple Silicon at WWDC. Source: Apple

The advantages of Apple Silicon

In making an investment case for Apple, I have for some time emphasized the importance of what I called the new paradigm as exemplified by Apple's iOS devices. In contrast to the commodity PC model, Apple designed its own systems on chip (SOCs) for its i-devices and had these fabricated by a silicon foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). Apple's custom silicon was based on ARM architecture for its CPU, but also used custom Apple designs for another important part of the SOC, the graphics processor.

But the new paradigm went beyond processor design, since it involved tight integration of device hardware and software. Apple was, in effect, a fabless semiconductor company that only sold its semiconductors in finished products.

The new paradigm has been widely influential and imitated in the mobile device world by the likes of Huawei and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), but it was difficult to make the case that it would ever expand to more general personal computing or even the datacenter. At least, it was difficult, while Apple was still using Intel silicon in its Macs.

As long as that was the case, it could be claimed that ARM processors were only suitable for mobile devices. And it could also be claimed that commodity processors would continue to be more economical to use in PCs. So, there were both technical questions as well as business model questions.

With the announcement, Apple has laid to rest the technical questions, although I haven't seen much acknowledgment of this in the tech media. During the keynote, Apple's silicon lead, Johny Srouji, explained that it was the much greater efficiency of Apple Silicon (AS) that motivated the switch. He didn't offer any quantitative comparison with Intel, but in the graphic below, he implied that Apple desktop Macs would have equal or better performance than Intel with the power consumption of a typical laptop:

This was the point of my previous article on the Mac transition to ARM-based processors. As I showed, the efficiency advantage is not just a few percent, but a factor of 3x-4x improvement, as implied by Srouji's chart.

This is a really profound advantage that Intel supporters seem not to want to face up to. As every PC enthusiast knows, it's heat dissipation that limits performance. Yet, Dan Gallagher, writing in the WSJ, seemed to think that there was still some room for doubt as to whether Apple Silicon would indeed prove superior to Intel.

I have no doubt about the efficiency advantage of Apple Silicon, and I'm confident that it will prove very appealing at least for low-power applications such as laptops. Perhaps the more salient question is whether Apple can realize significant cost savings over Intel. Here, there probably is room for debate.

The redoubtable Ming-Chi Kuo has already weighed in on the issue of cost, claiming that ARM-based Macs will initially be more expensive than those featuring Intel processors. Kuo claimed that “due to design changes, the unit price will increase.”

It's certainly possible. The Mac is a lower-volume business than the iPhone and iPad, and Apple has stated that it is creating a family of AS processors specifically tailored to the needs of the Mac lineup. This implies that there will be no overlap of SOC designs.

But there will almost certainly be overlap of functional blocks within the SOCs that are common to iOS and macOS devices, including CPU, GPU, and neural engine designs. This will mean that design costs will be spread over all products that use AS. This should help.

And I think that Kuo's assessment doesn't account for any intrinsic cost advantage that ARM architecture has over Intel. Or, to put it more broadly, a cost advantage for AS over x86. Once again, I expect this to manifest itself in smaller-area (and, therefore, lower-cost) chips for equivalent performance.

There are also some business model issues to be reckoned with. As advanced process nodes become increasingly expensive, it may well be that semiconductor companies, whether new-paradigm or not, can only be cost-competitive by going fabless. Furthermore, even if the manufacturing cost of Apple Silicon is higher than Intel, the advantages of Apple Silicon and the benefits to Apple's overall device design may justify the added cost.

I'm inclined to think that Apple Silicon for Macs will be lower-cost than Intel, but we'll have to see. I'm sure that CEO Tim Cook has had the cost/benefit analysis done for Apple Silicon and wouldn't have proceeded with the transition unless he was satisfied that Apple Silicon Macs would be competitive in the marketplace. I'm hoping that Cook will have some color to offer on Apple Silicon cost-competitiveness in the next earnings call.

The impact to Intel and AMD

Intel supporters have been relatively sanguine about the announcement, pointing out that Apple contributes a small amount to Intel's revenue. Mark Gurman reports that Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon has estimated that Apple's entire laptop line contributes less than 5% to Intel's revenue. Dan Gallagher pointed out the potential longer-term impact in his article, linked above:

The chip maker has a dominant share of the PC-and-server-processor market because its x86 chip architecture is still widely considered superior in performance over the competing ARM-based architecture common in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.



That is why previous attempts at ARM-based laptops and server chips have failed to gain any serious traction. But Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein notes that a credible ARM-based Mac could damage Intel by “stimulating broader acceptance of non-x86 alternatives.”



That, in turn, could spur more companies to follow Apple’s lead. Intel’s best defense in that scenario is that very few have the resources to do so. Apple’s research-and-development expenditures now total about $17.4 billion a year—more than double the combined annual outlay of Lenovo, HP and Dell Technologies, which account for the majority of PC sales. And developing PC and server processors is no simple affair. Even with all its financial might, it has taken Apple a decade from the launch of its first internal chip for the iPhone to develop a PC processor it is comfortable taking into the market.



But tech giants such as Google and Amazon have the scale to match Apple’s R&D efforts and the time to do so. Both already have developed their own chips for use in distinct areas of their data centers - a vital market for Intel where it is also facing growing competition from Advanced Micro Devices. Intel can afford to be outside the Mac, as long as it stays well inside the cloud.

Intel could also feel more of an impact, if, as I expect, MacBooks increase their market share. But of course, Apple's competitors will imitate it if it is successful.

Part of the power of the new paradigm is that ARM democratized the design of microprocessors. The dominance of x86 has meant that the power to design and build processors was concentrated in the hands of a few companies. ARM's licensing of its architecture and processor designs has meant that even relatively small companies could design their own SOCs. Imagination Technologies did the same thing for the GPU.

So, yes, the new paradigm is going to continue to spread, and the wealth shift that has accompanied it will continue to favor new-paradigm companies such as Apple and Nvidia (NVDA) over traditional commodity processor makers such as Intel and AMD.

For AMD, the near-term impact is probably greater. In addition to having any hopes dashed that Apple would switch to AMD CPUs, it now appears that the company intends to focus exclusively on its own silicon for graphics processing as well.

During the WWDC Keynote, and in subsequent presentations such as the Platforms State of the Union, Apple made it clear that the transition to Apple Silicon also means relying on the internal GPU of AS rather than discrete GPUs. Support for an external, discrete GPU was never mentioned, although I think they may still be supported in future Mac Pros.

This is, in many ways, a more significant change for Apple. Most Apple MacBook Pros and iMacs, as well as the Mac Pro, use AMD discrete GPUs. But I think that the move is essential to achieve the efficiency gains of Apple Silicon.

And finally, there's nothing to stop Apple from using its own Silicon in its data centers. There's plenty of precedence for this, such as Amazon's (AMZN) Graviton and Google's (GOOG) Tensor Processing Unit. Indeed, the datacenter is particularly sensitive to energy cost, so Apple Silicon seems like an ideal fit. This would also provide a way to further spread design and manufacturing cost.

Investor Takeaways

The benefit for Apple of adopting Apple Silicon for the Mac will be, as Cook simply put it, “much better products”. These will be Macs that are thinner, lighter, and yet, more computationally powerful and with longer-lasting batteries than anything in the Wintel world.

I expect Apple's Mac market share to double, although this could take as long as two years to come to fruition. Apple is giving itself two years to make the transition, although, like the transition to Intel, it may go faster.

Intel and AMD will keep plodding along the same well-worn path they've been on for years, convinced that “little smartphone processors” couldn't possibly be a threat. And the demise of x86 will be so slow as to be almost imperceptible. After all, it's going to take Apple years to complete the transition, and then more years for Apple's competitors to realize that they have to do something about Apple, and more years to actually do something.

In so far as the Apple Silicon Mac is concerned, we're right back where we were at the launch of the first iPhone. Think 2007. Just as most people didn't understood the significance of iPhone, most do not yet understand the significance of this new Mac. Apple's investors just need to give it five or ten years. I remain long Apple.

Consider joining Rethink Technology for in depth coverage of technology companies such as Apple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NVDA, TSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.