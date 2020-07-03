The patent cliffs are roughly a half decade away, the pipeline provides growth prospects, and the company’s abundant FCF should work to retire debt.

While the Celgene acquisition added blockbusters to the company’s product portfolio, it comes with big debt and integration risk.

Editor's Note, July 4: A previous version of this article erroneously included commentary on Biogen's Aducanumab, which isn't relevant to BMY. The author has since deleted that portion.

My last article focused on Microsoft (MSFT), an anomaly in the universe of investments. When analyzing that company, the risk/reward profile is easily understood. There is little to fear regarding the reliability of the juggernaut's revenue streams, in the company’s projected growth, or in the firm’s financial foundation.

Consequently, one simply weighs the valuation of Microsoft to determine its viability as an investment.

This is not the case when considering the overwhelming majority of stocks. What are the growth prospects? Where does the competition lie? Is the stock nearing the top or bottom of a cycle.

The questions are myriad, the answers often opaque.

There are positives and negatives to be weighed when considering Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) as an investment.

The recent acquisition of Celgene juiced the company’s Q1 results, but the deal came with a heavy debt load.

Two of the company’s products, Opdivo and Revlimid, rank among the selling drugs in the world, but the company receives nearly 70% of sales through just three brands.

BMY has a robust pipeline with more than 50 compounds under development, but more than 3 dozen of the Phase 3 programs are investigating new indications for Opdivo and Yervoy, products that have long been part of the company’s portfolio

Celgene And Recent Results

To claim the company’s recent acquisition of Celgene was accretive is a gross understatement.

In the first quarter, revenues jumped 82% YoY, driven largely by last November’s $74 billion acquisition. On a pro forma basis, (excluding Otezla which was divested) revenue grew 13%. Of the $11 billion boost in revenues, $500 million was attributed to pandemic-related demand.

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

The deal for Celgene brought Revlimid, Pomalyst, and Abraxane into BMY's portfolio of products, and each is a blockbuster drug.

Looking At The Lineup

According to studies by EvaluatePharma, Eliquis and Opdivo are projected as the number 3 and 4 selling drugs, respectively, in 2024. Estimates have Eliquis’ annual global sales topping $12 billion and Opdiva’s reaching approximately $11.3 billion.

Revlimid (Blood cancer)

Revlimid is the company’s best-selling product. Used as a treatment for multiple myeloma, it garnered $2.9 billion in revenue, a 13.1% YoY increase.

The drug entered BMY’s product line via the Celgene acquisition, garnering $10.8 billion in annual sales for the latter firm in 2019. Revlimid’s patents begin to expire in 2022, and the drug will face settlement-limited generic competition in 2026.

Eliquis (Blood thinner)

Sales of the anticoagulant medication Eliquis also increased YoY at a double-digit rate (37%), bringing in $2.6 billion.

Eliquis maintains its exclusivity until patents expire in 2027.

Opdivo (Cancer immunotherapy)

Opdivo rounds out the company's big 3 drugs, which collectively provide 69% of revenues. Opdivo treats a variety of cancers: melanoma, cancers of the lung, head, neck, colon and liver, renal cell carcinoma and Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Consequently, it is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines, a roster that enumerates the safest and most effective medications considered that are required to meet the most important needs in a health system.

Revenues from the drug declined 2% YoY, coming in at $1.8 billion.

The lack of sales growth is attributed to competing drugs, especially Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda. However, due to a patent settlement, BMY will receive 6.5% of Keytruda sales through 2023 and 2.5% in 2024 and 2025.

Orencia (Immunology)

With sales of $714 million, Orencia’s revenues increased 12%. Sales should reach nearly $2.6 billion by 2022, according to EvaluatePharma.

Pomalyst (Blood cancer)

Another drug acquired in the Celgene deal. Sales of this treatment for multiple myeloma increased 28% YoY to $713 million. EvaluatePharma projects Pomalyst sales will hit nearly $2.8 billion by 2022.

Empliciti (Multiple myeloma)

Sales jumped 17% year over year to $97 million.

Sprycel (Cancer drug)

Chemotherapy drug Sprycel increased sales by 14% to roughly $520 million.

Yervoy (Cancer immunotherapies)

Hit $396 million in sales, an increase of 3% YoY.

Inberic (Myelofibrosis)

This drug was approved in 2019, and the initial launch is in progress. Analysts estimate peak potential sales of $750 million.

Rebloyzl (Anemia)

Also approved in late 2019, Rebloyzl is projected to reach sales in excess of $2 billion.

Zeposia (Multiple Sclerosis)

Approved in March of this year, Zeposia is also being evaluated for treatment of ulcerative colitis. Potential revenues from this drug are anticipated to reach $3.5 billion, provided it is prescribed for both diseases.

JCAR017 has a PDUFA date of mid-November. If approved as a CAR-T therapy as well as for B-cell lymphoma, the drug is projected to have potential sales of $2.5 billion. Investors should be aware that this is the company’s second attempt at approval after the FDA requested additional data on the drug on May 6.

The means BMY must devote renewed clinical work to produce the required data.

CC-486 Used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, CC-486 has a PDUFA of early September. Analysts project peak sales of $1.5 billion.

In May, the FDA approved a combination of Opdivo and Yervoy for treatment of patients with metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This should help drive sales of both products.

BMY And bluebird bio (BLUE) have teamed up to produce a CAR-T treatment for multiple myeloma. Study results are impressive, and the companies are expected to file for FDA approval by the end of this month.

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

BMY, Pfizer And Fitbit

Late last year, BMY, Pfizer (PFE) and Fitbit (FIT) joined forces in an initiative to combat atrial fibrillation. The two drugmakers share the profits on sales of Eliquis, an anticoagulation treatment used to prevent strokes in those diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

Morningstar views the partnership as a means to spur sales of Eliquis.

We believe the cardiovascular partnership with Pfizer represents one of the most important partnerships, managing the blockbuster potential of Eliquis in atrial fibrillation. While Bristol discovered the drug internally, we like its strategic partnering decisions, as the moves reduce risks and lower development and marketing costs. Damien Conover, Morningstar analyst

A Word To The Wise

While conducting research for this article, I noted it is commonplace for authors to tout that BMY has “more than 50 compounds in development.”

While that is true, a very large number of the company’s Phase 3 trials (roughly 3 dozen) involve the use of Opdivo for new indications, and a good percentage of other trials revolve around new uses for existing products. While this is not necessarily a negative, as always, investors should conduct due diligence rather than assuming the company sports a robust pipeline.

Direct Competition

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) provides a treatment for multiple myeloma, Darzalex, that is in competition with BMY’s offerings.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and JNJ sell Xarelto, which competes with BMY’s Eliquis.

Merck's (MRK) Keytruda treats a wide variety of cancers, and sales of the drug are growing rapidly, up 45% YoY in the most recent quarter. Merck has numerous clinical trials underway to assess Keytruda’s efficacy for varying treatments; therefore, additional approvals for the drug should be expected.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) is developing a CAR-T therapy that targets the same disease (multiple myeloma) and antigen as BMY and bluebird have partnered to develop.

Long-Term Secular Tailwinds

The aging population provides a long-term boost for pharmaceuticals. The chart below provides a graphic of the projected increase in US healthcare spending.

Source: Avalere

EvaluatePharma forecasts a 6.9% CAGR for prescription drug sales through 2024.

The global oncology drug market is expected to nearly double to $237 billion by 2024.

Debt, Dividend And Valuation

BMY’s debt is rated A+ stable by the S&P, A- negative by Fitch and A2 negative by Moody’s.

Management projects debt will drop below 1.5X EBITDA by 2023.

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

The company’s yield hovers around 3%. The payout ratio is approximately 29% while the 5-year growth rate is around 2.5%.

As I write these words, BMY trades for $59.08 per share. The average 12-month price target for the 14 analysts covering the stock is $68.17. The average price target of the 3 analysts rating BMY since the last quarterly results is $79.33.

My Perspective

This company has been in the midst of a transformation. BMY has worked to parcel out its diabetes and nutritional businesses, as well as its medical imaging group and wound-care division. This allows the company to focus on oncology drugs and other high profit treatments.

With the Celgene acquisition, BMY generated $4 billion in operating cash flow in Q1 alone. The company’s FCF margins now stand at 34%, making BMY the second-highest FCF-generating pharmaceutical company in the world.

While the cost of the Celgene acquisition is burdensome, the FCF generated by BMY should more than suffice to return debt to acceptable levels.

Unfortunately, the company relies on 3 drugs, Revlimid, Eliquis, and Opdivo for nearly 70% of revenues. Also, the Celgene acquisition comes with integration risks.

Nonetheless, I believe the data I’ve provided indicates BMY’s product portfolio is likely to provide growing revenues over the short and mid term.

As a matter of fact, EvaluatePharma forecasts BMY will be the third largest pharmaceutical company by 2024, based on projected prescription sales.

Pharmaceutical companies provide products that are essential, giving BMY an advantage over other investments during these difficult times.

Having weighed the pros and cons, I rate BMY as a BUY.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.