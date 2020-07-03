5 Reasons Why Dividend Investing Beats Capital Gains Investing

We believe dividend investing has a number of advantages over capital gains investing, some of which carry into retirement.

We haven't always been dividend investors, but since making the shift, we've been much more successful.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Robert & I share a lot of dividend analysis here on Seeking Alpha. We cover individual stocks, have a model portfolio & occasionally write a strategy piece.

We believe dividend investing is a fantastic way for individuals of all walks of life to reach financial independence. It is very much a get rich slow scheme.

Now we know some of you are not all in on a dividend approach, and some of you don’t even believe it is a good system, and that is quite fine. Maybe this article will change your mind.

Source: Open Domain

At the end of the day, you might disagree strongly with us. We respect that. Our claim that dividend investing is better than capital gains investing definitely applies to us. It also applies to many other investors who have opted for such a strategy.

Argument 1: The regularity of income

Whether you are focusing on dividends or on capital gains, I believe it is fair to say that we both share a common objective: to generate enough wealth to retire comfortably. If this isn’t your objective, of if your objective doesn’t at all resemble this, then this article be of limited help.

Source: Open Domain

But if this is your objective, it is safe to say that at some point you’re going to want your portfolio to spin off an income. If you own stocks that don’t pay a dividend, you’re going to have to sell a portion of your stocks each month. This can be highly impractical, as stocks go up and down in a highly unpredictable manner (at least in a short month to month time frame), and this timing can have serious impacts on your portfolio.

For instance, one old school rule in estimating when one was ready for retirement was that you should have 25x your yearly expenses. The thinking is that you should be able to generate 4% per annum in retirement and thus live off this wealth forever.

However, if you’re still invested mostly in stocks, you might achieve a 4% CAGR over three years, with lots of volatility.

Let’s assume your yearly expenses are $100,000 and you have $2.5mn in stocks.

The month before you retire, the market tanks. Your portfolio loses 30% and stays there. You withdraw $100,000 for the year.

You have $2,500,000 * 0.7 - $100,000 = $1,65mn left.

The next year the stock market recovers somewhat, and your portfolio goes up 27%. You then withdraw $100,000.

You have $1,650,000 * 1.27 - $100,000 = $1,99mn left.

The third year your portfolio goes up 27%, then you withdraw $100,000.

You have $1.99*1.27 -$100,000 = $2.43mn.

Had you held onto the stocks you’d be up 13%, but because you had to make withdrawals, you are down 3%.

Now in this case, you’d probably be able to take the $70,000 hit and adjust, but it is not a pleasant way to retire. It assumes you don’t panic and sell at the worst time, something most of us might just be wired to do.

If you think this sort of thing doesn’t happen, just ask those who went through it this year in March when the markets tanked.

Depending on capital gains is not fun. Modgliani & Miller popularized the idea of an artificial dividend in their paper on indifference on dividends a few decades ago. It is our guess that they came up with this at their desk without considering the practicalities, goals or context within which retail investors invest.

Dividend investing is great, because it takes away the stress of stock price movements. Granted, it shifts this stress towards the possibility of dividend cuts, and the dividend growth requirements, but we believe that this risk can be minimized by investing in proven companies, with strong dividend policies which have passed the test of time. These ideas are summarized in our article “All Weather, Fair Weather & No Weather Dividend Stocks”.

Relying on a vehicle that produces income is way less stressful. For instance, look at the chart below which charts both Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payments and stock price for the past decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While both have gone up generously, it doesn’t take a genius to notice that the stock price is a lot more volatile than the dividend payment.

This predictability will contribute not only to your financial well-being, but it also contributes to your mental well-being.

Argument 2: You don’t actually give up on capital gains

Many investors who don’t like dividend investing point out that you are giving up on capital gains. While this might be true for some high yield stocks, this isn’t the case across the board.

Source: Open Domain

For instance, it is true that AT&T (T) has delivered zero capital gains in the past decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

But a stock like VF Corp (VFC), despite being 40% off its high, is still hands-down beating the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If you are particularly attached to the concept of capital gains, you don’t actually have to give up on them with dividend investing. You can eat your cake and have it too!

Argument 3: It keeps you away from bad stocks

This isn’t to say all dividend stocks are good picks. In fact, this is far from the truth, there are loads of awful dividend stocks, and we’ve covered our fair share of them in the past 18 months. But by forcing yourself to evaluate the dividend policy of a company, this serves as a quality proxy, and when it comes down to it, you want to own high- quality stocks.

Source: Open Domain

Following a clear cut framework will give you a good sense of whether:

Management is shareholder friendly.

The company generates enough cash to cover its dividend.

The business has been growing at a rate that is sufficient to continue paying the dividend.

The balance sheet is reasonable and not over-leveraged.

Without this, you might be too eager to get in on any of the latest IPO craze your buddy wants you to buy.

For instance, I think Gopro (GPRO) has a great brand and a good product, but its business just isn’t all that great.

Any framework that can avoid you purchasing a stock whose chart ends up looking like this, is a good framework.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Of course, it also means you miss out on the explosive growth of stocks like Amazon (AMZN), but then again, you have to ask yourself how many Amazon’s you actually buy and hold for every Gopro.

Source: mad-dividends.com

We’ve found that a clear framework, founded on hard facts rather than approximate discounted cashflow models works a lot better for us.

The very framework also means we identified and invested in stocks like WEC Energy (WEC) which have performed fantastically, returning 13% per annum over the past decade…before dividends!

Source: mad-dividends.com

Argument 4: It teaches you when to buy and sell

When you focus on stocks that have been paying a dividend for a long time, let’s say 10 years or more, you get a good idea of the “normal” dividend yield they trade at. When you compare this to the company’s dividend growth prospects, you get a good idea of the prices when investing in such a stock is a bargain, and when it becomes expensive.

Source: Open Domain

For instance, using VF Corp, which we mentioned above: the stock yielded a median 2.2% during the past decade. This decade also saw explosive dividend growth, which we don’t expect will be possible in the next decade. This adjusted our price at which we believe VFC is a good buy from a 2.5% yield to a 3% yield.

Source : mad-dividends.com

So when we saw that VFC was yielding 3.2% in May 2017, we decided to add the stock to our portfolios. Then in May 2019, and October 2019, we sold our shares. Then recently in early June, we bought back into the stock, when it yielded 3.42%.

Of course, this isn’t the only tool we use to assess value, but it is a powerful one. If management is super committed to the dividend policy, then the dividend is a good measure to index valuation against. As dividend growth perspectives go down, what constitutes a good yield for a stock increases. When prices go up to an amount which would no longer entice a dividend investor to invest in the stock, one can benefit by selling and funneling the proceeds into another dividend-paying stock.

This concept is explained in detail in our article “How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income.”

Argument 5: It suppresses many of your biases

In the past few years, a lot of research in investing has focused on behavioral biases which cause individuals to underperform the broad market.

Source: Open Domain

The mainstream response has been to follow the concept of “if you can’t beat them, join them”, and invest in broad market ETFs.

Our approach and the approach of dividend investors has been to change the focus from market value to income.

We set an income goal for retirement and deduce intermediate income goals for each year. This is how we benchmark our success by answering the question: Am I on track to living the retirement I want?

If the answer is yes, the fact that you beat the market becomes irrelevant. Day to day movements in prices is viewed as opportunities to buy undervalued stocks and sell overvalued stocks, increasing your prospects for income in the process.

When your success doesn’t depend on stock price appreciation, but on the thriving of high-quality businesses, you become more emotionally detached from the process.

Conclusion:

Of course we don’t believe that dividend investing will necessarily lead to better results than capital gains investing. We know it would be just as easy to compile a list of reasons why capital gains is better than dividend investing. Of course, a strict framework could allow you to achieve some of these benefits without having to focus on the dividends.

What we want to drive home is the idea that by focusing on a robust dividend investing framework, investors can identify high-quality stocks, avoid traps, become less emotionally involved and remove a large amount of stress in the process.

We also believe it is accessible to all, with basic financial literacy and understanding a few key concepts as the only barrier to entry.

Liked this article? Then click on the orange “follow” button at the top of the page to receive notifications the next time we publish dividend related analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEC, T, VFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.